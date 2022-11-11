Mac-and-cheese restaurant planned for Rock Road is ‘dead in the water’

The mac-and-cheese restaurant that Sergio Munoz announced plans for back in May is no longer happening.

Munoz, the younger brother of The Angry Elephant owner Santiago Munoz, had planned to open a restaurant called Angry Macs in the former Wendy’s space on the ground level of the Terra-Cotta Tower, the tall office building at 2959 N. Rock Road

But plans for the restaurant are now “dead in the water,” Munoz said.

“The building expenses were about 100k more than expected,” he said.

Munoz, who had already conceptualized a menu for the restaurant and come up with a logo, had hoped to have it open by fall and planned to serve gourmet mac and cheese, fondue, melty cheese sandwiches and more.

“It’s still a possibility in the future,” he said. “But the idea is on the back burner for now.”