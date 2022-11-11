ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianapolis, IN

Jeff Saturday Reveals Colts' Injuries vs. Raiders

By Jake Arthur
HorseshoeHuddle
HorseshoeHuddle
 4 days ago

New interim head coach Jeff Saturday ruled three Indianapolis Colts players out for this sunday vs. the Las Vegas Raiders.

Indianapolis Colts interim head coach Jeff Saturday has wrapped up his first week of practice, and with it, delivered his first Friday injury report to reporters.

Saturday announced that backup running back Deon Jackson (knee), starting MIKE linebacker Shaquille Leonard (back/ankle), and rookie backup tight end Jelani Woods (shoulder) are all out this Sunday against the Las Vegas Raiders .

Per Nate Atkins of The Indy Star , "Shaquille Leonard had a setback on Wednesday at practice. Jeff Saturday said it 'felt different,' and he had a scan and is undergoing evaluations."

Jackson and Woods were new injury additions to the report this week and were unable to participate in practice , although we saw Jackson leave the game briefly last Sunday against the New England Patriots with his knee injury. Leonard also returned to the injury report after being present on gameday two weeks in a row.

Leonard's setback feels like a big deal for his long-term availability for the rest of the season. He's struggled with injuries for quite some time now. He performed at a high level through an ankle injury all last season, and a procedure on his back this June was actually said to clear up both the issues in his lower leg and back. He returned in Week 4 but left two quarters later after a concussion. He got back on the field again in Weeks 8 and 9 but is now out again. Bobby Okereke and E.J. Speed stand to gain the most playing time in Leonard's absence.

Jackson's injury and Phillip Lindsay's departure likely create an opportunity for the newly-acquired Zack Moss to find a role in the Colts' offense after he was sent to Indy in a trade last week.

Woods fell on his shoulder during a dropped pass in last week's game and has been out of practice all week.

Other players from the injury report who we'll find out more about later Friday are tight end Mo Alie-Cox (ankle), cornerback Tony Brown (hamstring), linebacker Grant Stuard (pectoral), defensive tackle DeForest Buckner (thumb), center Ryan Kelly (knee), quarterback Matt Ryan (right shoulder), and running back Jonathan Taylor (ankle).

The Colts travel west to take on the Raiders this Sunday at Allegiant Stadium at 4:05pm ET.

COLUMBUS, OH
