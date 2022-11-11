Read full article on original website
CoinTelegraph
Vitalik Buterin calls out FTX for virtue signaling: ‘Deserves what it’s getting’
The sudden fall of FTX revealed the need for fresh reforms aimed at protecting investor funds against manipulation and misdirections. The co-founder of Ethereum, Vitalik Buterin, believes what FTX did was a bigger fraud when compared to the infamous Mt. Gox and Terra collapses. Buterin believed that people running Mt....
CoinTelegraph
Crypto exchange Kraken freezes accounts related to FTX and Alameda
United-States-based cryptocurrency exchange Kraken has frozen the accounts associated with “FTX Group, Alameda Research, and their executives,” on its exchange after engaging with authorities. In a Twitter post on Nov. 13, Kraken said the accounts were frozen “to protect their creditors” and added it “maintains full reserves” and...
CoinTelegraph
FTX collapse is Trust Wallet Token’s gain — Why did TWT price soar 150% in six days?
Trust Wallet Token (TWT) has surged by nearly 150% in the last six days, bucking the downturn in the cryptocurrency market, whose net capitalization has crashed by almost $100 billion in the same period. TWT whale accumulation picks up momentum. TWT’s price reached an intraday high of $2.43 on Nov....
CoinTelegraph
World population reaches 8 billion, but how many are in crypto?
The global population figure has just reached a huge milestone, with 8 billion souls now sharing the planet. Meanwhile, crypto adoption continues to grow. According to Worldometer, which draws estimates from a 2022 United Nations report, the global population ticked over 8 billion on Nov. 15, doubling from a population count of 4 billion in 1974 — some 48 years ago.
CoinTelegraph
Crypto.com CEO addresses whereabouts of $1B in stablecoins sent to FTX
During a live ask-me-anything (AMA) session with users on Nov. 14, Crypto.com CEO Kris Marszalek explained that the firm sent large-sum stablecoins to troubled cryptocurrency exchange FTX to fulfill liquidity within customers’ orders at the time when FTX was still functional. As told by Marszalek:. “Over a year, $1...
CoinTelegraph
FTX fallout continues: BlockFi reportedly mulling bankruptcy, SALT pauses withdrawals and deposits
In an official update sent to clients on Nov 14, BlockFi admitted to having “significant exposure” to FTX and its affiliated companies, but insisted it had “the necessary liquidity to explore all options”. The news came as somewhat of a surprise since on Nov. 8, BlockFi’s founder and chief operating officer, Flori Marquez, assured users in a Twitter thread that all BlockFi products were “fully operational” because it had a $400 million line of credit from FTX US, which is a separate entity from FTX, the global entity affected by the liquidity crunch.
CoinTelegraph
Hong Kong to avoid FTX-like scenario through transparency and supervision
Just days after Binance CEO Changpeng “CZ” Zhao warned about the onset of greater regulatory scrutiny amid the FTX collapse, the Financial Secretary of Hong Kong called for a stronger focus on transparency and proper supervision when dealing with virtual assets. Financial Secretary Paul Chan highlighted the importance...
CoinTelegraph
Bitcoin miner Canaan scales operations despite low earnings, CEO says
Chinese cryptocurrency mining firm Canaan will continue to expand operations despite the ongoing bear market and an associated drop in earnings, according to the company’s CEO. Canaan posted a 90% over-the-quarter decrease in net income in Q3 2022, the firm officially announced on Nov. 14. The firm’s Q3 net...
CoinTelegraph
BlockFi denies rumors that majority of its assets were held on FTX
Crypto lender BlockFi issued an official notice to its clients on Nov. 14 denying rumors that the majority of its assets were on FTX prior to the exchange’s collapse. According to an update shared by BlockFi, although a majority of its assets were not on FTX, it still has “significant exposure to FTX and associated corporate entities that encompasses obligations owed to us by Alameda, assets held at FTX.com, and undrawn amounts from our credit line with FTX US.”
CoinTelegraph
Binance’s CZ says users share blame for placing trust in FTX, should take responsibility
During an ask-me-anything (AMA) session on Twitter Spaces on Nov. 14, Binance CEO Changpeng Zhao, also known as CZ, urged crypto users to take responsibility for their investment decisions and not put all of the blame on others when things go south. “As a user, you also have responsibility —...
CoinTelegraph
FTX debacle sees Nansen take stock of major exchange onchain holdings
The collapse of cryptocurrency exchange FTX has put industry peers under the microscope with calls for transparent accounts of token holdings and assets under management. Major cryptocurrency exchanges like Binance, Huobi, OKX and Crypto.com have made efforts to share details of their assets and portfolios to assuage the wider space. This comes after investor confidence has been shaken, with users across the ecosystem moving Bitcoin (BTC) and other tokens off exchanges to avoid potential contagion from the FTX fallout.
CoinTelegraph
FTX-owned crypto exchange Liquid halts all withdrawals
The Japanese cryptocurrency exchange Liquid is the latest company to halt withdrawals amid the ongoing crisis of centralized crypto exchanges. The FTX-owned crypto exchange Liquid took to Twitter on Nov. 15 to officially announce a suspension of fiat and crypto withdrawals on its Liquid Global platform. Addressing the reasons for...
CoinTelegraph
Arbitrum sees steady growth as airdrop speculation leads to increased earnings
Post Ethereum merge, layer-2 blockchains have been catching the eyes of users and investors alike. Research firm Delphi Digital has been tracking Arbitrum since August and recently shared its analysis in a monthly market report. According to data, user behavior and historical analysis show multiple trends of rapid growth in...
CoinTelegraph
AAX reiterates withdrawal halt is unrelated to FTX contagion
Hong Kong-based crypto exchange AAX has reiterated that its suspension of withdrawals on the platform has nothing to do with the ongoing fallout from FTX’s collapse and rumors to the contrary are false. The crypto community reported seeing a “System upgrade notification” message on Nov. 13, which said that...
CoinTelegraph
FTX bankruptcy filing speculates over 1M creditors
The FTX liquidation crisis turned bankruptcy saga continues as a recent filing reveals additional information on Sam Bankman-Fried’s leadership and the exchange’s final days. On Nov. 14, a new document was filed in a United States federal court in Delaware, where FTX US is based. It revealed that...
CoinTelegraph
$3 billion in Bitcoin left exchanges this week amid FTX contagion fears
Bitcoin (BTC) investors are withdrawing funds from exchanges at a rate not seen since April 2021, with nearly $3 billion in Bitcoin withdrawn over the past seven days. New data from on-chain analytics firm Glassnode shows that the number of wallets receiving BTC from exchange addresses hit almost 90,000 on Nov. 9.
CoinTelegraph
Exchanges delist FTX Token pairs from trading platforms
As the FTX collapse continues to cause turmoil in the crypto industry, various crypto exchanges have delisted FTX Token (FTT) on their platforms. In an announcement, crypto exchange Binance highlighted that it had removed the FTT/BTC, FTT/BNB, FTT/ETH and FTT/USDT trading pairs on its platform citing that the pairs failed to pass their recent reviews. However, the exchange noted that the FTT/BUSD pair is still available on its exchange.
CoinTelegraph
BTC losses get real as Bitcoin SOPR metric hits lowest since March 2020
Bitcoin (BTC) sellers are nursing their largest overall losses since March 2020, one on-chain metric suggests. Data from on-chain analytics firm Glassnode confirms that Bitcoin’s spent output profit ratio (SOPR) has now fallen to two-year lows. BTC on-chain losses mount. As Bitcoin holders attempt to pull funds from exchanges...
CoinTelegraph
Hive Blockchain revenue declines by 44% Y/Y despite overall mining production surge
According to its second-quarter (ending Sept. 30) earnings presentation released on Nov. 15, Vancouver-based digital assets mining company Hive Blockchain’s revenue declined by 44% year over year to $29.6 million. During the same period, the company’s net income also decreased from $59.8 million in the prior year’s quarter to a loss of $37 million.
CoinTelegraph
CZ and Saylor urge for crypto self-custody amid increasing uncertainty
Industry heavyweights have urged crypto investors and traders to self-custody their crypto assets amid the significant market uncertainty brought on by the collapse of FTX. In a Nov. 13 tweet to his 7.6 million followers, Binance CEO Changpeng “CZ” Zhao pushed the crypto community to store their own crypto via self-custody crypto wallets.
