ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
CoinTelegraph

Vitalik Buterin calls out FTX for virtue signaling: ‘Deserves what it’s getting’

The sudden fall of FTX revealed the need for fresh reforms aimed at protecting investor funds against manipulation and misdirections. The co-founder of Ethereum, Vitalik Buterin, believes what FTX did was a bigger fraud when compared to the infamous Mt. Gox and Terra collapses. Buterin believed that people running Mt....
CoinTelegraph

Crypto exchange Kraken freezes accounts related to FTX and Alameda

United-States-based cryptocurrency exchange Kraken has frozen the accounts associated with “FTX Group, Alameda Research, and their executives,” on its exchange after engaging with authorities. In a Twitter post on Nov. 13, Kraken said the accounts were frozen “to protect their creditors” and added it “maintains full reserves” and...
CoinTelegraph

World population reaches 8 billion, but how many are in crypto?

The global population figure has just reached a huge milestone, with 8 billion souls now sharing the planet. Meanwhile, crypto adoption continues to grow. According to Worldometer, which draws estimates from a 2022 United Nations report, the global population ticked over 8 billion on Nov. 15, doubling from a population count of 4 billion in 1974 — some 48 years ago.
CoinTelegraph

Crypto​.com CEO addresses whereabouts of $1B in stablecoins sent to FTX

During a live ask-me-anything (AMA) session with users on Nov. 14, Crypto.com CEO Kris Marszalek explained that the firm sent large-sum stablecoins to troubled cryptocurrency exchange FTX to fulfill liquidity within customers’ orders at the time when FTX was still functional. As told by Marszalek:. “Over a year, $1...
CoinTelegraph

FTX fallout continues: BlockFi reportedly mulling bankruptcy, SALT pauses withdrawals and deposits

In an official update sent to clients on Nov 14, BlockFi admitted to having “significant exposure” to FTX and its affiliated companies, but insisted it had “the necessary liquidity to explore all options”. The news came as somewhat of a surprise since on Nov. 8, BlockFi’s founder and chief operating officer, Flori Marquez, assured users in a Twitter thread that all BlockFi products were “fully operational” because it had a $400 million line of credit from FTX US, which is a separate entity from FTX, the global entity affected by the liquidity crunch.
CoinTelegraph

Hong Kong to avoid FTX-like scenario through transparency and supervision

Just days after Binance CEO Changpeng “CZ” Zhao warned about the onset of greater regulatory scrutiny amid the FTX collapse, the Financial Secretary of Hong Kong called for a stronger focus on transparency and proper supervision when dealing with virtual assets. Financial Secretary Paul Chan highlighted the importance...
CoinTelegraph

Bitcoin miner Canaan scales operations despite low earnings, CEO says

Chinese cryptocurrency mining firm Canaan will continue to expand operations despite the ongoing bear market and an associated drop in earnings, according to the company’s CEO. Canaan posted a 90% over-the-quarter decrease in net income in Q3 2022, the firm officially announced on Nov. 14. The firm’s Q3 net...
CoinTelegraph

BlockFi denies rumors that majority of its assets were held on FTX

Crypto lender BlockFi issued an official notice to its clients on Nov. 14 denying rumors that the majority of its assets were on FTX prior to the exchange’s collapse. According to an update shared by BlockFi, although a majority of its assets were not on FTX, it still has “significant exposure to FTX and associated corporate entities that encompasses obligations owed to us by Alameda, assets held at FTX.com, and undrawn amounts from our credit line with FTX US.”
CoinTelegraph

FTX debacle sees Nansen take stock of major exchange onchain holdings

The collapse of cryptocurrency exchange FTX has put industry peers under the microscope with calls for transparent accounts of token holdings and assets under management. Major cryptocurrency exchanges like Binance, Huobi, OKX and Crypto.com have made efforts to share details of their assets and portfolios to assuage the wider space. This comes after investor confidence has been shaken, with users across the ecosystem moving Bitcoin (BTC) and other tokens off exchanges to avoid potential contagion from the FTX fallout.
CoinTelegraph

FTX-owned crypto exchange Liquid halts all withdrawals

The Japanese cryptocurrency exchange Liquid is the latest company to halt withdrawals amid the ongoing crisis of centralized crypto exchanges. The FTX-owned crypto exchange Liquid took to Twitter on Nov. 15 to officially announce a suspension of fiat and crypto withdrawals on its Liquid Global platform. Addressing the reasons for...
CoinTelegraph

Arbitrum sees steady growth as airdrop speculation leads to increased earnings

Post Ethereum merge, layer-2 blockchains have been catching the eyes of users and investors alike. Research firm Delphi Digital has been tracking Arbitrum since August and recently shared its analysis in a monthly market report. According to data, user behavior and historical analysis show multiple trends of rapid growth in...
CoinTelegraph

AAX reiterates withdrawal halt is unrelated to FTX contagion

Hong Kong-based crypto exchange AAX has reiterated that its suspension of withdrawals on the platform has nothing to do with the ongoing fallout from FTX’s collapse and rumors to the contrary are false. The crypto community reported seeing a “System upgrade notification” message on Nov. 13, which said that...
CoinTelegraph

FTX bankruptcy filing speculates over 1M creditors

The FTX liquidation crisis turned bankruptcy saga continues as a recent filing reveals additional information on Sam Bankman-Fried’s leadership and the exchange’s final days. On Nov. 14, a new document was filed in a United States federal court in Delaware, where FTX US is based. It revealed that...
CALIFORNIA STATE
CoinTelegraph

$3 billion in Bitcoin left exchanges this week amid FTX contagion fears

Bitcoin (BTC) investors are withdrawing funds from exchanges at a rate not seen since April 2021, with nearly $3 billion in Bitcoin withdrawn over the past seven days. New data from on-chain analytics firm Glassnode shows that the number of wallets receiving BTC from exchange addresses hit almost 90,000 on Nov. 9.
CoinTelegraph

Exchanges delist FTX Token pairs from trading platforms

As the FTX collapse continues to cause turmoil in the crypto industry, various crypto exchanges have delisted FTX Token (FTT) on their platforms. In an announcement, crypto exchange Binance highlighted that it had removed the FTT/BTC, FTT/BNB, FTT/ETH and FTT/USDT trading pairs on its platform citing that the pairs failed to pass their recent reviews. However, the exchange noted that the FTT/BUSD pair is still available on its exchange.
CoinTelegraph

BTC losses get real as Bitcoin SOPR metric hits lowest since March 2020

Bitcoin (BTC) sellers are nursing their largest overall losses since March 2020, one on-chain metric suggests. Data from on-chain analytics firm Glassnode confirms that Bitcoin’s spent output profit ratio (SOPR) has now fallen to two-year lows. BTC on-chain losses mount. As Bitcoin holders attempt to pull funds from exchanges...
CoinTelegraph

Hive Blockchain revenue declines by 44% Y/Y despite overall mining production surge

According to its second-quarter (ending Sept. 30) earnings presentation released on Nov. 15, Vancouver-based digital assets mining company Hive Blockchain’s revenue declined by 44% year over year to $29.6 million. During the same period, the company’s net income also decreased from $59.8 million in the prior year’s quarter to a loss of $37 million.
CoinTelegraph

CZ and Saylor urge for crypto self-custody amid increasing uncertainty

Industry heavyweights have urged crypto investors and traders to self-custody their crypto assets amid the significant market uncertainty brought on by the collapse of FTX. In a Nov. 13 tweet to his 7.6 million followers, Binance CEO Changpeng “CZ” Zhao pushed the crypto community to store their own crypto via self-custody crypto wallets.

Comments / 0

Community Policy