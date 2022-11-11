Read full article on original website
Everything You Need To Know For Flakesgiving 2022 In Billings
Flakesgiving is happening THIS weekend on Friday and Saturday!. Here's everything you need to know about this annual tradition put on by Cat Country 102.9's The Breakfast Flakes, Mark Wilson, and Paul Mushaben. Flakesgiving takes place Saturday, November 19th, 2022 at 12 Noon Sharp. About Flakesgiving. Flakesgiving is an annual...
The Breakfast Flakes Send a BIG Thank You to Helpful Billings Community
It's a big week for us with Flakesgiving. This is much bigger though than just feeding 10-15,000 people every year. It's about the community giving back to help others and it's a testimonial to everyone who lives here and has a business here. Because of these great people, we are...
Billings Chamber Retiree Brunch & Career Fair
We all have that date and occasion in our head when we embark on a career path or take a job thinking, “Someday I will retire!”. But for many people, it becomes a time of reflection and renewed vision and energy. Some people chose to start a new career path on their own terms after retirement and wonder where the opportunities are and where he or she can be most valued.
Billings doctors brace for 'tridemic' as pediatric beds fill up nationwide
Montana doctors are watching for a trifecta of serious illnesses moving west across the country and it could be especially dangerous for children.
Montana’s Christmas Train is Sold Out. Five Things to Do Instead
Montanas Christmas Train Sold Out. Boo hoo... the famous Charlie Russell Chew Choo Christmas train is already sold out. I've been hoping to take my kids on this allegedly magical experience near Lewistown for years, but I always forget to get tickets early. I'm such a bad planner. Maybe I should schedule a reminder now to secure our seats on the train the second they go on sale next year.
Montana boy now cancer free; family drops off hundreds of toys to help others
Cancer is always a tough word to hear, even tougher when that cancer is affecting kids. One Billings family is celebrating a victory over the disease, while also trying to help fighting the battle.
Columbus nursing home set to close come January
At least seven nursing homes in the state have closed in 2022, and Beartooth Manor in Columbus is another following the trend.
'One Class at a Time' awards two teachers at Arrowhead Elementary
Jenna Appel and Heather McKenzie share a kindergarten class at Arrowhead Elementary and do a remarkable job of working together and creating a fun and safe learning environment for their students.
Montanans deserve better than NorthWestern Energy’s failed leadership
As the global energy landscape shifts – and the costs to power our homes, ranches, and businesses skyrocket – Montana faces serious challenges. Families and businesses feel the squeeze of rising energy prices as we tighten our belts and make tough budgeting decisions. NorthWestern Energy recently convinced the Public Service Commission to approve a $92 […] The post Montanans deserve better than NorthWestern Energy’s failed leadership appeared first on Daily Montanan.
Time to think about winterizing your home
With more cold and snowy weather expected to make its way to the Billings area over the next several days, here are a few recommendations to prepare your home for a safe, warm winter when indoors. The National Weather Service and the NOAA advise homeowners to inspect their chimneys and...
Lewistown, Roundup may use historic old building to help ease housing crisis
ROUNDUP — Old buildings won’t solve all of Montana’s housing crisis, but when architect and developer Randy Hafer is done, they might solve some. Hafer is a Stanford University trained, Billings-based architect who specializes in taking old, sometimes run-down buildings and transforming them into usable space with state-of-the-art amenities for heating, cooling and energy. As […] The post Lewistown, Roundup may use historic old building to help ease housing crisis appeared first on Daily Montanan.
Billings family hoping to get lost property back from June flooding
The Blazinas, a family who lives in Billings, lost their cabin to the rushing water, and now they aren't even sure that they will have property to rebuild on.
Traffic slowed on King Ave. & 24th for accident
Billings police are still blocking part of King Avenue West near 24th Street for a car accident and clean-up. A tow truck is on scene cleaning around the wreck and will tow the vehicle out of moving traffic. The BPD is asking all motorists to use caution in the area...
[PHOTOS] What You Missed at the HUGE Flakes Trip Giveaway Party in Billings
Wasn't that a party? If you weren't in attendance at the Muzzle Loader/Powderhorn on Saturday night, you missed a good time for our Flakes trip giveaway. Even if you weren't there for the free trip giveaway, it was a great get-together. And this year's crowd was especially raucous. I told...
Best Dive bars in Billings, according to Yelp
Dive bars bring their own charm to patrons everywhere, and Yelp lists the best ones to try in Billings. Here are some of the top-rated drive bars to try out in the Magic City:. #1 – The Rainbow Bar (The Bow) 2403 Montana Ave. Billings MT, 59101. Open 8...
My Open Letter to a Terrible Winter Driver in Billings Heights
I highly doubt you saw me, or my tiny white car among the snow, but I definitely saw you. You were moving way too fast for these winter roads and apparently needed to get somewhere quickly. But, what you failed to do is make sure there was plenty of space between your large truck and my small car. When you moved back into my lane, you cut me off and were within centimeters of hitting the front of my little car.
Highway 212 closed from Crow Agency to state line due to road conditions
ROSEBUD County - Rosebud County Sheriff's are working with state authorities and BIA officials to help drivers who are stuck on Highway 212. The Sheriff's Office says people are stuck on the Ashland Divide between Lame Deer and Ashland. The public is strongly urged to only travel for emergency purposes.
Holiday Magic; Nutcracker Ballet and Handel’s Messiah at BSO
There are a few holiday traditions that make the season bright; the Nutcracker Ballet and Handel’s Messiah are the hallmark of holiday tradition. You have the opportunity to see and experience them both this holiday season at the Alberta Bair Theater as the Billings Symphony Orchestra brings them both to life with extraordinary skill and performance.
Billings area 911 dispatch to begin encrypting law enforcement radio traffic
Any Billings Police Department communication usually heard via scanner will no longer be publicly broadcast.
Billings starts encrypting police radio traffic for safety reasons
Starting November 15, all Billings Police Department Communications usually heard over police scanners will no longer be publically broadcasted. Scanners will now be encrypted to maintain the integrity of sensitive information. According to the press release, the decision was made after extensive research, consideration, and legal review for the safety...
