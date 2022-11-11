Read full article on original website
Related
DraftKings Reports $502M in Revenue, Projects Heavy Losses
DraftKings is still on the road to profitability, according to its latest earnings report. The Boston-based fantasy and sports betting giant generated $502 million in revenue in Q3 2022, a 136% increase compared to the same period last year. The results were attributed to strong customer acquisition and retention, launches...
FuboTV’s Revenue and Losses Increase Over 40%
FuboTV saw both its subscriber count and losses grow as it works to carve out territory in North America’s sports landscape. The sports-focused streamer — which bundles offerings from other networks to lure cord cutters — saw revenues grow 43% year-over-year to reach $224.8 million. However, the...
‘NBA 2K’ Owner Posts $1.4B Quarter, Downgrades Outlook
Take-Two Interactive is reacting to a downswing in the gaming market by revising its full-year revenue outlook. The New York-based company — which owns major video game publishers including Rockstar Games and 2K — generated $1.4 billion in revenue in fiscal Q2 2023, a 62% increase year-over-year that was attributed to 2K’s “NBA 2K22” and “NBA 2K23” titles.
‘Modern Warfare II’ Sales Bright Side to Activision Blizzard’s Q3 Hit
Activision Blizzard reported $1.78 billion in third-quarter revenue, a decline from the $2.07 billion for the same period last year. The company posted net bookings of $1.83 billion, down from $1.88 billion in Q3 FY 2021, and ended the quarter with 368 million monthly active users. Despite the declines, Activision...
Nintendo Slashes Sales Forecast for Popular Gaming Console￼
Nintendo slashed its full-year sales forecast for its best-selling home gaming console ever following the release of its latest earnings report. The Japanese video game giant reported $4.5 billion in sales for the six months ending Sept. 30, a 5% increase year-over-year. Its ordinary profit reached $2.2 billion during the period, compared to $1.6 billion for the six months ending Sept. 30, 2021. Despite the growth in revenue and profit, Nintendo has been hampered by the ongoing chip shortage plaguing the tech industry.
Planet Fitness Revenue Bulks Up to $244.4M
Planet Fitness is making its pandemic comeback. The large fitness center operator reported third-quarter revenue of $244.4 million, marking a 58.4% increase from the same period last year. Franchise segment revenue increased 7.1% year-over-year to $80.7 million. Corporate-owned stores segment revenue jumped 130.8% to $101.3 million, with $50.4 million attributed...
Amazon Makes History With $1T Loss, Bounces Back
Amazon has endured historic losses over the past year, but it’s still gunning for top-value sports rights. The media and ecommerce giant briefly held the distinction of being the only public company to lose $1 trillion in market value. A slump over the last month led to a drop...
Front Office Sports
7K+
Followers
6K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
The business of sports.https://gofos.co/3M1BVnN
Comments / 0