Opinion: Million-dollar bus rides to homeless shelter unforgettableDavid HeitzDenver, CO
Police Launch New Investigation Into Murder Of JonBenet RamseyStill UnsolvedBoulder, CO
Denver mayor rejects flashing beacon budget amendmentDavid HeitzDenver, CO
DougCo Health Department reluctant to share data showing rise in RSV rateHeather WillardDouglas County, CO
UPDATED: Bradley defeats Brody for Colorado House District 39 seatSara B. HansenColorado State
Westword
Every Restaurant Opening and Closing This Week, November 5-11
We recently wrote about an influx of Korean fried chicken joints in Denver, and now another Korean specialty is on the rise: corn dogs. There are already a few places in town where you can find this food-on-a-stick, but this week brought another with the opening of 88 Hot Dog in Aurora, part of a Korean chain that is expanding in the U.S. The Los Angeles-based Two Hands Corn Dogs is also set to open an outpost here soon, near the University of Denver.
This Mountainous Colorado Home On the Market is a Must-See
From efficient tiny homes to lavish mega-mansions, the houses standing throughout Colorado range immensely in their architectural appearances and styles. A home for sale in Boulder, Colorado is one of the most unique options on the market right now. This Funky Colorado Cabin Could Be Your Dream Getaway for Under...
94kix.com
The Oldest Building In Colorado Has 163 Years Of Epic History
Up and down the Front Range and all over the state of Colorado, there are new builds popping up everywhere. Especially here in Northern Colorado, it seems like no matter where you look in Larimer and Weld Counties there are new neighborhoods sprouting up, shopping centers, retail, Amazon warehouses and a lot more.
whatnowdenver.com
Chef Eric Skokan is Solidifying his Pandemic-Born Farm-Restaurant Concept
When the pandemic hit in 2020, Boulder County chef, restaurant owner, and farmer Eric Skokan built cabanas at his home, Black Cat Farm (9889 N 51st St, Longmont, CO 80503). There, he hosted dinners — made possible by the distanced, open-air cabanas — that not only appealed to diners’ desire for normalcy, but were semi-COVID compliant.
Comfort Food Alert: Colorado’s Getting Another Great Mac & Cheese Joint
Mac & cheese is great comfort food anytime of the year, but it's when the weather start getting "wintery" that Coloradans taste buds light up tot the idea, more. The state's getting another great place to go to get some. Maybe it's that the idea of having some mac &...
Popular Johnstown Doughnut Shop Will Close
A popular doughnut shop located in downtown Johnstown will close at the end of November. Mr. Donuts in Johnstown announced the closure of the shop via Facebook on October 26. The reason for the closure states that a business partner sold their portion of the business to another buyer. The other co-owner of Mr. Donut could not accumulate the funds asked for the by other co-owner to buy them out of the business.
whatnowdenver.com
Modern Market Eatery to Open Company-Owned Aurora Location
Modern Market — a concept founded in 2009 with the belief that “faster food can be better food” — will debut a store at 12100 E. Colfax Ave. in Aurora (80011), according to a liquor license filed with the city. Modern Market’s Co-Founder/CEO Rob McColgan told...
denverite.com
Colorado’s new HOA law has stopped foreclosure cases in one Green Valley Ranch subdivision
Earlier this year, city officials called an emergency meeting on something they’d not dealt with before: They learned Green Valley Ranch residents were fighting potential foreclosures on their homes in cases brought to court by their homeowners’ associations. For years, Colorado HOAs had the power to pursue liens...
Photos: Poudre Fire responds to early morning residential fire in Fort Collins
First responders were called to a residential fire that broke out early Saturday morning.
2 Denver-Area Hotels Among Colorado's Best Places For Thanksgiving Dinner
Trips to Discover found the Top 8 restaurants in Colorado for a Thanksgiving meal.
Meteorologist Explains Why Denver Colorado Smells Weird Before a Snowstorm
Some people in Denver have noticed that the Mile High City smells kind of "off" right before it snows. Chris Bianchi, Meteorologist, at 9 News must have gotten this question quite a bit because he took to TikTok to explain what is going on. Why does it smell so bad...
9News
Geologists remember 1882 earthquake known as Colorado's Big One
GOLDEN, Colorado — The strongest earthquake to ever hit Colorado occurred on November 7, 1882. Geologists today, refer to it as Colorado's Big One. The headline in the Rocky Mountain News – Terra Totters, a perceptible earthquake shock felt in the city. “It knocked out power here in...
cpr.org
Want to go see some holiday lights? Here’s a big list of where you can go and when
Nov. 18 – Jan. 7, 2023. For almost 30 years, Blossoms of Light has been The Denver Botanic Gardens’ trademark event. The York Street location becomes a sparkling winter wonderland with an ever-changing display of light and color, including a 360-degree immersive light experience. The Gardens' Chatfield Farms site is also transformed into a winter wonderland with enchanted displays of light and other holiday fun.
broomfieldleader.com
Santa Claus will once again be on Longmont’s airwaves
For the third year in a row, Longmont kids will have the chance to talk to Santa over the radio. The Longmont Amateur Radio Club is once against hosting St. Nick over the waves for this year’s Santa on the Air. Club President Chuck Puck explained that the idea...
Popular Colorado Music Venue to Close its Doors for Good
For music lovers, especially those that enjoy attending concerts and seeing music performed live, one popular spot to catch rock shows is going to become a lot quieter very soon. It has been five years of loud, rocking shows for a Colorado music venue known as simply, The Venue, but...
Every Toy from Your Childhood is at a Crazy Store in Colorado
No matter how old we get, there's still an inner child in us that looks back on playing with toys and smiles. For many of us who grew up in the late 20th Century, it's a completely different world when it comes to kids' toys than it was when we were growing up.
94-year-old former Army nurse among oldest women veterans
CBS News Colorado continues to honor those who've served this Veterans Day weekend and tonight, we're hearing from a 94-year-old Aurora veteran who earned a number of distinctions. She stopped short of becoming a colonel because she didn't want to leave Colorado.Vera Shoemaker — also known as "Shoey" — served 24 years as a nurse in the U.S. Army.She says serving in Vietnam was her most challenging experience, because so many men were killed.But she also made close friends there, even bringing home a dog who was her companion for 18 years.Home in Colorado, Shoey went on to have a long career in real estate in Aurora.Even now, she still bowls every week and participates in a military tournament in Las Vegas."To serve my country, it made me feel worthwhile. I was doing something worthwhile," she said. "The United States of America is the greatest country in the world. That we have freedom of speech, freedom to travel, freedom to do what we want."Now approaching the age of 95, Shoemaker is among the oldest living women veterans.
You Could be the Owner of a Big, Blue Barndominium in Wellington
Were you born in a barn? Nope, but I want to live in a barndominium. It seems that there are more and more barndominiums that keep popping up for sale in the state of Colorado. Today we are highlighting one that is big and blue in the town of Wellington,...
cohaitungchi.com
14 Things To Know Before Visiting Red Rocks In Colorado
Numerous lists of the world’s greatest amphitheaters include Red Rocks Amphitheatre in Morrison, Colorado. The experts agree. Music trade publication Pollstar repeatedly named Red Rocks its Best Small Outdoor Venue. Finally, in 1999, they changed the award’s name to the Red Rocks Award. In the Westword Readers Choice...
Colorado home to 'most popular' ski resort town in country, data shows
Vacation rental website HomeToGo recently released search data that relates to the upcoming ski season and, according to them, the most popular resort in the country is found in Colorado. By looking at data related to ski towns across the United States and Canada, the company determined that Breckenridge was...
