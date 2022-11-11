Report: Middlesbrough Planning To Make Manchester City Loanee Permanent Transfer

With Stefan Ortega and Scott Carson as understudies to Ederson, Manchester City sent Zack Steffen out on loan to Championship side Middlesbrough to gain some valuable game time during the peak of his career.

View the original article to see embedded media.

With Stefan Ortega and Scott Carson as understudies to Ederson, Manchester City sent Zack Steffen out on loan to Championship side Middlesbrough to gain some valuable game time during the peak of his career.

Having started 16 of Middlesbrough's 20 league games so far this season, Steffen has established himself as Boro's starting goalkeeper, as the new addition of manager Michael Carrick looks to aid their charge to the top half of the table.

The Man City loanee has only missed out on four league games due to a knee injury and has kept four clean sheets, conceding 19 goals.

With the keeper's current loan deal expiring next summer, Boro are looking at the possibility of making the transfer permanent from City, according to Ekrem Konur, a transfer expert on Twitte r.

With Ortega and Carson waiting in the wings, should anything happen to Ederson, and future City goalkeepers like James Trafford and Cieran Slicker currently on loan, it is unlikely City fans will see Steffen in a City shirt anytime soon.

In a deal worth nearly £6 million, the American international joined City from Columbus Crew in 2019, before being shipped out to Fortuna Dusseldorf just a day later.

Since 2019, Steffen has made 21 appearances across all competitions, conceding 16 goals while keeping eight clean sheets.

Official: Manchester City Duo Named In Spain's World Cup Squad - Sports Illustrated Manchester City News, Analysis and More

Report: Gareth Southgate Will Favour Kalvin Phillips For The World Cup - Sports Illustrated Manchester City News, Analysis and More

Report: Manchester City Academy Director Linked With Troyes Managerial Job - Sports Illustrated Manchester City News, Analysis and More

Report: Manchester City Join Liverpool In Race For Benfica Midfielder With Eye-Watering Release Clause - Sports Illustrated Manchester City News, Analysis and More

Report: Barcelona's Plan B Could See Swoop For Aymeric Laporte - Sports Illustrated Manchester City News, Analysis and More