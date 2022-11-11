Just hours before the 2022 CMA Awards, Brothers Osborne's John Osborne had a big announcement to share: His wife, singer-songwriter Lucie Silvas, is pregnant with twins. In their announcement, the couple shared that they'd gone through a long and difficult IVF journey to get to this point, and once they finally decided to share their news with the world, Osborne was ready to shout it from the rooftops. So, when he and his brother and band mate T.J. Osborne got up onstage to accept their Vocal Duo of the Year trophy at the CMAs, he leaned into the microphone to tell the news to the crowd.

