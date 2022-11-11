Read full article on original website
Related
Everything to Know About Season 5 of ‘The Crown’: Cast, Premiere Date and More
Ready for more? The Crown has captivated viewers since its first season dropped in November 2016 — and the drama is showing no signs of slowing down. The Netflix hit began by recounting the story of the late Queen Elizabeth II, who died in September 2022, and her decades-long reign, as well as her marriage to […]
Janelle Monáe, Jamie Lee Curtis, Kim Kardashian, Margot Robbie Among Presenters at The Hollywood Reporter’s Women in Entertainment Gala
Jamie Lee Curtis, Kim Kardashian, Janelle Monáe, Carey Mulligan, Margot Robbie, Seth Rogen and Yvonne Orji are set to present at The Hollywood Reporter’s Women in Entertainment breakfast gala. In addition, Jodi Kantor and Megan Twohey will keynote the event, taking place Dec. 7 in Los Angeles. Rogen will present the Sherry Lansing Leadership Award to close friend and collaborator Charlize Theron. The award, which was established in honor of the former CEO of Paramount Pictures, recognizes trailblazers and philanthropists.More from The Hollywood ReporterRian Johnson, 'Glass Onion' Cast on Making the Whodunit Sequel and Which Costumes Will Rival Chris Evans' 'Knives...
Kelsea Ballerini, Carly Pearce and Kelly Clarkson Declare ‘You’re Drunk, Go Home’ With 2022 CMA Awards Performance
Kelsea Ballerini, Carly Pearce and Kelly Clarkson brought their honky-tonk sendoff "You're Drunk, Go Home" to the 2022 CMA Awards stage. Ballerini began the highly-anticipated performance solo before being joined by Pearce and Clarkson. She introduced the other women after the first chorus. The three — in matching blue outfits — belted out the fun, catchy lyrics on a single platform. A waterfall of sparks cascaded behind them as they closed out the final chorus in front of rambunctious applause.
Luke Combs Admits He Was ‘So Nervous’ About the 2022 CMAs Entertainer of the Year Category
The higher a star's career soars, the farther they have to fall — and Luke Combs admits that the pressure was getting to him as he walked into Wednesday night's CMA Awards ceremony (Nov. 9). Combs' career so far has been historic: He's got an unprecedented 14-single streak of...
Here’s Why Luke Combs Won the CMA for Entertainer of the Year
Luke Combs won his second straight CMA Award for Entertainer of the Year in 2022 because he was an easy, logical pick and a compelling emotional choice. Breaking down winners of entertainment awards can become as much about why the other nominees lost as it is about why the winner won, but this article won't do — ah, what the heck! Political candidates step back and wonder what else they could have done. Why shouldn't country candidates?
A New ‘1923’ Teaser Previews the Gritty Next Installment of the ‘Yellowstone’ Origin Story [Watch]
The Yellowstone universe expands once again this December with the release of 1923, a new chapter of the Dutton family's origin story that began with prequel 1883. This time around, the new series from Yellowstone co-creator Taylor Sheridan will star Harrison Ford and Helen Mirren as Jacob and Cara Dutton, the patriarch and matriarch of a new generation of Duttons immersed in the challenges of life in the early 20th century. Over the course of the series, the family will have to contend with "pandemics, historic drought, the end of Prohibition and the Great Depression" in their home turf of the mountain west, according to a press release.
Miranda Lambert Was Honored to Pay Tribute to Loretta Lynn at the CMAs: ‘Such a Lovely Human Being’
It was a special honor for Miranda Lambert to tribute musical legend and her personal friend, Loretta Lynn, at last week's CMA Awards. The "Bluebird" singer joined Carrie Underwood and Reba McEntire for a medley of Lynn's hits to open the show. Lambert says she was fortunate enough to spend...
Scotty McCreery Shares a Snapshot Into His Family Life With ‘It Matters to Her’ Video [Watch]
New dad Scotty McCreery offers a peek into his wife Gabi's recent pregnancy with the music video for his song "It Matters to Her." To create the video, McCreery gathered home footage from every pregnancy stage and milestone, starting with the very first pregnancy test and leading all the way up to the birth of their baby boy. Throughout the clip, we see the McCreerys excitedly preparing for their new arrival: Setting up the crib, creating a family photo album, enjoying a pre-baby beach getaway and even telling their dog, Moose.
Alan Jackson Celebrates ‘Magical’ CMA Awards Night in New Photo With His Wife and Daughters [Picture]
Alan Jackson had a big night at CMA Awards on Wednesday (Nov. 9), where he was honored with the Willie Nelson Lifetime Achievement Award. The leading ladies in his life were there to support him. Jackson's wife Denise and three daughters Mattie, Ali and Dani were seen in the crowd...
Here Are Your 2023 Top Grammy Award Nominees
"The Recording Academy has released its slate of nominees for the 2023 Grammy Awards, and, as expected, the discourse on social media surrounding selections and snubs was buzzing shortly after the drop. Beyoncé leads all artists with nine nominations, bringing her lifetime total to 88 and tying her with her husband Jay-Z as the most nominated artist in the history. Check out the nominees for the biggest awards of the night.Album of the YearThis category is shaping up to be a real fight. For Beyoncé and Adele, it's a face off we've seen in the past. In 2017, Adele's 25...
Morgan Wallen’s Son Watched Him Perform on the CMA Awards
Morgan Wallen performed his his song "You Proof" at the CMA Awards on Wednesday night (Nov. 9), and the singer had a very special fan watching from home: His son, Indie. Photos shared by Indie's mom, KT Smith, showed the 2-year-old joyfully watching his dad in the spotlight on the big screen.
Brendan McLoughlin Sends Miranda Lambert the Sweetest Birthday Note
It's possible Miranda Lambert and Brendan McLoughlin had a late night after the 2022 CMA Awards, but he didn't forget that Thursday (Nov. 10) was his wife's birthday. Lambert turned 39 years old this week. Winning one (or both) of the two CMA Awards she was nominated for surely would have been a nice early birthday gift, but seeing messages like this couldn't have been a bad consolation.
Brothers Osborne’s John Osborne Is Just Bursting to Talk About His Soon-to-Be Dad Status
Just hours before the 2022 CMA Awards, Brothers Osborne's John Osborne had a big announcement to share: His wife, singer-songwriter Lucie Silvas, is pregnant with twins. In their announcement, the couple shared that they'd gone through a long and difficult IVF journey to get to this point, and once they finally decided to share their news with the world, Osborne was ready to shout it from the rooftops. So, when he and his brother and band mate T.J. Osborne got up onstage to accept their Vocal Duo of the Year trophy at the CMAs, he leaned into the microphone to tell the news to the crowd.
Miranda Lambert, Brandi Carlile Lead Country’s 2023 Grammy Awards Nominees
A full list 2023 Grammy Awards nominees was announced on Tuesday (Nov. 15) in a livestream reveal by the Recording Academy from the Grammy Museum in Los Angeles. Miranda Lambert is on top in mainstream country categories, with nods in four, and Luke Combs, Maren Morris and Willie Nelson followed closely behind her with three country nominations a piece.
Remember Waiting in Line at Filene’s at The Poughkeepsie Galleria to Get Concert Tickets?
Late last night I received a devastating email. Even though I am a VERIFIED FAN on Ticketmaster, I was still waitlisted for Taylor Swift tickets. Swift has a 3-night stay scheduled for Met Life Stadium in May and every show will likely sell out. Being put on the waitlist means...
Keith Urban Shares Sweet Moment With Young Fan Born With Brain Condition [Watch]
Keith Urban shared a very special moment with a 6-year-old fan at a show in Peoria, Ill., on Friday, Nov. 4. The singer was performing when he spotted a family in the front row, with a young boy sitting atop his dad's shoulders. Urban stopped the show to chat with the family, and the parents introduced themselves as Whitney Donaldson and Chase Hammock of Monticello, Ill. They also introduced their 6-year-old son, Kellen, who was clearly enjoying the show.
Lainey Wilson’s Not a Spender, But She’s Got a Splurge in Mind to Celebrate Her CMAs Wins
CMA Awards breakout Lainey Wilson won the first two trophies of her career at the 2022 awards show on Wednesday night (Nov. 9), and they were big ones -- she won the New Artist of the Year award, and then followed that up with Female Vocalist of the Year trophy later in the night.
Brantley Gilbert, Blake Shelton and Vince Gill Sing ‘Heaven by Then,’ a Collaboration No One Saw Coming [Listen]
Brantley Gilbert may be one of country music's most progressive hitmakers of the last 10 years, but with "Heaven by Then," he's making it clear that there are certain lines he will not cross. The new single — a collaboration with Blake Shelton and Vince Gill — makes a pledge...
Lainey Wilson’s Big Night at the CMA Awards Fulfilled a Childhood Dream of Her Dad’s
Anyone who has been following Lainey Wilson over the past few months knows just how big a deal it was to the rising star to walk the 2022 CMA Awards red carpet with her dad, Brian Wilson, on Wednesday night (Nov. 9). Over the past several months, the singer's father...
97.7 & 97.3 The Wolf
Poughkeepsie, NY
11K+
Followers
13K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
97.7 & 97.3 The Wolf plays the best new country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Poughkeepsie, New York. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0