IGN
John Wick: Chapter 4 - Official Trailer
Check out the action-packed trailer for John Wick: Chapter 4, the upcoming movie starring Keanu Reeves, Donnie Yen, Bill Skarsgård, Laurence Fishburne, Hiroyuki Sanada, Shamier Anderson, Lance Reddick, Rina Sawayama, Scott Adkins, and Ian McShane. John Wick (Keanu Reeves) uncovers a path to defeating the High Table. But before...
Black Panther director explains why Daniel Kaluuya is not in Wakanda Forever
Black Panther 2 has been released – but it does not feature Daniel Kaluuya.The Get Out actor appeared in the first film as W’Kabi, a character who embraced his treasonous streak after accepting Erik Kilmonger (Michael B Jordan) as the new ruler of Wakanda.In Black Panther, which was released in 2018, the last time he is seen is when he is held at spearpoint by his own wife, Okoye (Danai Gurira), who returns in the sequel.Kaluuya revealed earlier this year that he would not be in the sequel, titled Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, but did not give a specific reason...
Avatar’s Sigourney Weaver Reveals Why James Cameron Cast Her As A 14-Year-Old In The Way Of Water
Sigourney talks about Avatar: The Way of Water and why director James Cameron cast her as a 14 year old.
TVOvermind
The Terminator franchise, from the pinnacle of action movies to sci-fi, let downs
For some later Terminator movies, the famous “I’ll be back quote” acts as a dystopian omen, but not for the perfect killing machines. While Terminator launched the careers of James Cameroon and Arnold Schwarzenegger, some of the movies in the iconic franchise fall far below the high standards of the best Terminator movies.
wegotthiscovered.com
DC just canceled a hugely popular hero’s movie, and yet nobody’s mourning it
DC has just quietly axed another upcoming solo movie for a popular comic book character, but the odd thing is this one seems to have avoided inflaming angry fans. Reams of DC projects have been canned as part of the massive Warner Bros. Discovery turnover, and each disappointing announcement has earned the ire of once loyal lovers of the franchise. Except the latest, it seems, although perhaps its the easily missed method by which the news was announced that’s allowed it to fly under the radar.
Where we left every major 'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever' character before the sequel
"Black Panther: Wakanda Forever," premieres in theaters on November 11. Insider has compiled a list of when we last saw all the main characters.
'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever' set to be banned in China for featuring openly gay characters: report
According to The Hollywood Reporter, Chinese censorship authorities are planning to ban DC's "Black Adam" along with Marvel's latest film.
‘Wakanda Forever’: Where does ‘Black Panther’ sequel rank among all Marvel movies?
Sure to be a blockbuster hit, “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” opened on November 11 to tremendous anticipation, coming as it does after the original “Black Panther” made history at the box office and at the Oscars as the first Marvel Cinematic Universe film to earn an Academy Award nomination for Best Picture (it won Best Costume Design and Best Production Design, making it the first MCU film to win any Oscar). That, of course, raised the bar for part two. So where does it rank out of the dozens of MCU movies? Click through the photo gallery above to see...
ComicBook
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever Ticket Sales Behind Doctor Strange 2
Will Black Panther: Wakanda Forever take the crown for Marvel's biggest blockbuster of the year? Box office projections have the Marvel Studios sequel tracking for a domestic opening weekend of $175-185 million and a massive global opening haul of upwards of $335-365 million — the third-biggest pandemic era debut, behind only Marvel's Spider-Man: No Way Home ($568m) last December and this summer's Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness ($429m). Deadline reports Black Panther 2 has sold $45 million in advanced tickets so far through its first weekend, 40% ahead of July's Thor: Love and Thunder but 20% behind May's Doctor Strange 2 at the same point in time.
32 "The Crown" Side-By-Sides That Show How The Cast Aged In The Show Vs. Real Life
Some of these resemblances have been truly uncanny.
Hollywood Minute: 'Top Gun: Maverick' flies out of theaters
Tom Cruise's action-epic wraps its theatrical run, Luke Evans talks about his new album, and a new 'God of War' game hits PlayStation consoles. Rick Damigella reports.
Collider
How to Watch the 'Cloverfield' Movies in Order (Chronologically and by Release Date)
For a franchise so small, the Cloverfield timeline is incredibly complex and full of more lore than one might expect. This three-part anthology series began with Cloverfield, a found-footage hit by Matt Reeves. Later, J.J. Abrams would use the IP to get an independent film made, provided it could somehow link itself to the Cloverfield universe. This film ended up being 10 Cloverfield Lane. The third installment would be a Netflix original called The Cloverfield Paradox, which attempted to tell the story of why things went so wrong for the protagonists of the previous films by using multiverse science as a way to merge the films into one cinematic universe. This confirmed once and for all that the Cloverfield anthology shared a mythos, but that the films may still occur in different universes or timelines.
WIS-TV
Kevin Conroy, a defining voice of Batman, dies at 66
NEW YORK (AP) — Kevin Conroy, the prolific voice actor whose gravely delivery on “Batman: The Animated Series” was for many Batman fans the definitive sound of the Caped Crusader, has died at 66. Conroy died Thursday after a battle with cancer, series producer Warner Bros. announced...
Collider
'Star Wars: Skeleton Crew': Cast, Potential Crossovers, and Everything We Know So Far
When and Where Is Star Wars: Skeleton Crew Coming Out?. Will Star Wars: Skeleton Crew Crossover With Other Star Wars Shows?. What Do We Know About the Plot of Star Wars: Skeleton Crew?. What's the Future of Star Wars: Skeleton Crew Looking Like?. 2023 is shaping up to be a...
James Cameron Explains How ‘Avatar’ Is Different From Marvel & DC
The world has changed so much since the last Avatar came out about 13 years ago. In 2009, the Marvel Cinematic Universe barely existed; Disney had just bought Marvel and The Avengers was still three years away. Batman was played by Christian Bale and the notion of a shared DC universe with all of the Justice League was basically a pipe dream.
ComicBook
Star Wars: Andor Showrunner on the Other Rogue One Characters Worthy of Prequels
With Star Wars: Andor showrunner Tony Gilroy having worked extensively on Rogue One: A Star Wars Story, the filmmaker was quite invested in the journey of many of that film's characters, with Gilroy recently recalling how he could also see Felicity Jones' Jyn Erso or Riz Ahmed's Bodhi Rook being complex enough characters to earn their own prequel series. Given how long the development process has been for Andor to be released, we likely shouldn't expect to see any such projects be developed focusing on either character, with Gilroy's comments largely reflecting how rich those characters' journeys were before what we saw in Rogue One. New episodes of Star Wars: Andor debut on Disney+ on Wednesdays.
EW.com
James Cameron breaks down 4 key Avatar: The Way of Water scenes
James Cameron made movie history in 2009 with Avatar, the highest-grossing film of all time. Thirteen years later, audiences will get the sequel, Avatar: The Way of Water — the first of four on the way. The director trades Pandora's rainforests for an ocean setting. Jake Sully (Sam Worthington),...
Fans Think Avatar: The Way Of Water's Trailer Puts Black Panther 2's Visuals To Shame
"Black Panther: Wakanda Forever" has attained impressive critic and audience scores on Rotten Tomatoes and earned one of the highest weekend openings of 2022 at the box office (via Deadline). But despite all the success it has experienced, some fans have made the bold claims that the MCU sequel's visuals may not necessarily be on par with what was showcased in the "Avatar: The Way of the Water" trailer that played before the movie.
'Black Panther' sequel debuts with $330 million at global theaters
LOS ANGELES, Nov 13 (Reuters) - Marvel Studios adventure "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever" sold $330 million in tickets worldwide over its opening weekend and set a box office record for November in the United States and Canada, according to estimates from distributor Walt Disney Co (DIS.N) on Sunday.
Collider
'Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur's Main Theme Song Celebrates Whimiscal Superheroics [Exclusive]
As soon as 2022 ends, we can all start looking forward to the beginning of the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s highly anticipated Phase Five in cinemas and on Disney+. Before it officially starts, however, we’ll get to witness Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur, a vibrant animated series that centers around a super-genius adolescent girl who fights bad guys alongside a huge dinosaur partner. In order to tease us to what is certain to be one of next year’s must-watch shows, Disney Branded Television shared with Collider the full opening credits song from the animated series.
