Injured hunter in WY rescued by MT National Guard
HELENA, Mont. - Soldiers with the Montana Army National Guard’s 1-189th General Support Aviation Battalion rescued an injured hunter in the Shoshone National Forest in Wyoming. On November 3, 2022, the call was sent to the National Guard as they say no other rescue assets were available, prompting the...
Clarifications shared on new mountain lion regulations after significant changes were made
HELENA, Mont. - Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks (FWP) is clarifying new mountain lion regulations after significant changes in the lion season structures were made. Earlier in the year, the Montana Fish and Wildlife Commission approved changes to mountain lion structures. This season, three types of licenses are offered: a...
