ELMIRA, N.Y. (WENY) -- Meet Stella, WENY's Pet of the Week from the Chemung County Humane Society & SPCA!. Stella is one of the long-term residents of the SPCA. She is a 2-year-old female Weimaraner/mix who is naturally playful, curious and trusting. She loves going on long walks and having jobs to do. Stella is a bit choosy with other canine companions, small dogs are best, and she does not like cats in the slightest. Kids eight and older make Stella the most comfortable.

CHEMUNG COUNTY, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO