ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elmira, NY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NewsChannel 36

Dance for a Cause Dance-A-Thon

ITHACA, N.Y. (WENY) -- People danced the afternoon away during the Dance for a Cause Dance-A-Thon at the YMCA of Ithaca & Tompkins County. At least 30 dancers participated in this event to raise money for programs tailored to seniors and youth, food for families in need and more in Tompkins County.
ITHACA, NY
NewsChannel 36

64th Downtown Elmira Holiday Parade Set for Nov. 25

Elmira, N.Y (WENY) -- The Downtown Elmira Holiday Parade is set to kick off its 64th year on Friday, Nov. 25th at 10 a.m. A Holiday mainstay since 1956, this year's organizers have promised a surprise float. "Our entire team is looking forward to presenting the 64th year of the...
ELMIRA, NY
NewsChannel 36

New Outpatient Treatment Program Comes to Elmira

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WENY) - A ribbon cutting ceremony took place on Monday at CASA Trinity's new integrated outpatient treatment program in Elmira. The program is operated by CASA-Trinity and is being supported with $250,000 in federal funding administered by the state's office of addiction services. CASA-Trinity serves individuals with substance abuse disorder treatment needs, recovery, and prevention needs.
ELMIRA, NY
NewsChannel 36

Corning's Gaffer District Seeks Volunteers for Crystal City Christmas Events

CORNING, NY (WENY) -- Corning's Gaffer District is celebrating the return of a full slate of events for this year's Crystal City Christmas. The Parade of Lights, a nighttime lighted parade, will take place on Saturday, November 26th at 7:30PM. The event follows Small Business Saturday, which will take place at local shops in downtown Corning earlier that day.
CORNING, NY
NewsChannel 36

Elmira Police Looking for Crossing Guards

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WENY) -- The Elmira Police Department is putting the word out that they are looking for a Substitute School Crossing Guards to help local students cross the road. According to the E.P.D. these part time positions could eventually lead to a full-time position. Applicants who pass a background...
ELMIRA, NY
NewsChannel 36

Missing Vulnerable Adult Alert; Missing From Elmira

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WENY) - Police are looking for a missing vulnerable adult from Elmira. James Kuhn is an 82 year old adult with dementia and may be in need of medical attention. He was last seen on Stacia Drive in Elmira at 12:00 PM on Monday. He was last seen driving a 2014 red Ford Mustang with New York registration DNK-2286.
ELMIRA, NY
NewsChannel 36

Meet Stella, WENY's SPCA Pet of the Week!

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WENY) -- Meet Stella, WENY's Pet of the Week from the Chemung County Humane Society & SPCA!. Stella is one of the long-term residents of the SPCA. She is a 2-year-old female Weimaraner/mix who is naturally playful, curious and trusting. She loves going on long walks and having jobs to do. Stella is a bit choosy with other canine companions, small dogs are best, and she does not like cats in the slightest. Kids eight and older make Stella the most comfortable.
CHEMUNG COUNTY, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy