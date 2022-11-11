Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
City of Ithaca to be awarded Climate Champion Community AwardGrant JohnsonIthaca, NY
Prominent Ithaca landlord catches lawsuit from NY Attorney GeneralGrant JohnsonIthaca, NY
5 Charming Small Towns in New York That Are Considered a Must-VisitJoe MertensIthaca, NY
L.L. Bean’s Bootmobile Pop-up Returning to IthacaGrant JohnsonIthaca, NY
Related
NewsChannel 36
Dance for a Cause Dance-A-Thon
ITHACA, N.Y. (WENY) -- People danced the afternoon away during the Dance for a Cause Dance-A-Thon at the YMCA of Ithaca & Tompkins County. At least 30 dancers participated in this event to raise money for programs tailored to seniors and youth, food for families in need and more in Tompkins County.
NewsChannel 36
64th Downtown Elmira Holiday Parade Set for Nov. 25
Elmira, N.Y (WENY) -- The Downtown Elmira Holiday Parade is set to kick off its 64th year on Friday, Nov. 25th at 10 a.m. A Holiday mainstay since 1956, this year's organizers have promised a surprise float. "Our entire team is looking forward to presenting the 64th year of the...
NewsChannel 36
Horseheads grad, Casey Swartz named Head Coach of SUNY Corning Community College Cross Country teams
CORNING, N.Y. (WENY) - SUNY Corning Community College has named Horseheads grad, Casey Swartz as the new Head Coach of the Men's and Women's Cross Country teams. Swartz takes over for former Head Coach, Dr. Matt Skerritt, who resigned at the end of the 2022 season after helping restart the program and coaching the teams for five seasons.
NewsChannel 36
Mansfield Destroyers NYCBL team relocating to Horseheads, will rebrand as Horseheads Hitmen
HORSEHEADS, N.Y. (WENY) - The New York Collegiate Baseball League is coming to Horseheads. An announcement was made on Tuesday that the Mansfield Destroyers are relocating to Horseheads and will rebrand as the Horseheads Hitmen starting in 2023. President of the team, Larry Gill made the announcement, revealing the new...
NewsChannel 36
Hochul offers words of support to New Yorker's on anniversary of Buffalo shooting
ALBANY, NY (WENY)-- Six months ago, on May 14, an 18-year-old gunman from Broome County carried out the racially motivated shooting at Top's Grocery Store in Buffalo, claiming the lives of 10 Black people and injuring 18 others. Today, the families of those victims are still hurting from the loss...
NewsChannel 36
New Outpatient Treatment Program Comes to Elmira
ELMIRA, N.Y. (WENY) - A ribbon cutting ceremony took place on Monday at CASA Trinity's new integrated outpatient treatment program in Elmira. The program is operated by CASA-Trinity and is being supported with $250,000 in federal funding administered by the state's office of addiction services. CASA-Trinity serves individuals with substance abuse disorder treatment needs, recovery, and prevention needs.
NewsChannel 36
Corning's Gaffer District Seeks Volunteers for Crystal City Christmas Events
CORNING, NY (WENY) -- Corning's Gaffer District is celebrating the return of a full slate of events for this year's Crystal City Christmas. The Parade of Lights, a nighttime lighted parade, will take place on Saturday, November 26th at 7:30PM. The event follows Small Business Saturday, which will take place at local shops in downtown Corning earlier that day.
NewsChannel 36
Elmira Police Looking for Crossing Guards
ELMIRA, N.Y. (WENY) -- The Elmira Police Department is putting the word out that they are looking for a Substitute School Crossing Guards to help local students cross the road. According to the E.P.D. these part time positions could eventually lead to a full-time position. Applicants who pass a background...
NewsChannel 36
Missing Vulnerable Adult Alert; Missing From Elmira
ELMIRA, N.Y. (WENY) - Police are looking for a missing vulnerable adult from Elmira. James Kuhn is an 82 year old adult with dementia and may be in need of medical attention. He was last seen on Stacia Drive in Elmira at 12:00 PM on Monday. He was last seen driving a 2014 red Ford Mustang with New York registration DNK-2286.
NewsChannel 36
Meet Stella, WENY's SPCA Pet of the Week!
ELMIRA, N.Y. (WENY) -- Meet Stella, WENY's Pet of the Week from the Chemung County Humane Society & SPCA!. Stella is one of the long-term residents of the SPCA. She is a 2-year-old female Weimaraner/mix who is naturally playful, curious and trusting. She loves going on long walks and having jobs to do. Stella is a bit choosy with other canine companions, small dogs are best, and she does not like cats in the slightest. Kids eight and older make Stella the most comfortable.
Comments / 0