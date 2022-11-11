ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisville, KY

Wave 3

Man arrested on murder charge in death of abused 1-year-old

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A man has been charged with murder after a young child in his care died from injuries authorities say were caused by abuse. Derrick A. Taylor, Jr., 29, of Louisville, was already being held at Louisville Metro Corrections when he was charged with the murder. On...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

Victim of Old Louisville crash identified

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The name of a man killed in multi-vehicle crash in Old Louisville late Thursday has been released. Jalen Davis-Rhodes, 23, of Louisville, died from blunt force injuries according to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office. The crash happened around 10:40 p.m. November 10 at W. Hill...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

Student found with gun in backpack at Academy @ Shawnee

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Jefferson County Public Schools confirmed a gun was found on school property for the second time this week. The incident was detailed by Academy @ Shawnee principal Kymberly Rice in a letter to families on Tuesday. On Tuesday morning, a student reported to staff that another...
JEFFERSON COUNTY, KY
Wave 3

Wild police chase ending in Indiana caught on camera

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A wild ending to a police chase in Indiana. Several cars were damaged, police had their guns drawn, and one person is in custody. The chase ended on one of the busiest streets in Clarksville on Sunday where I-65 meets the Lewis and Clark Parkway. But...
CLARKSVILLE, IN
WAPT

2 toddlers killed, pregnant mother seriously injured in Kentucky crash; suspect arrested

A woman is in jail following a Kentucky crash that killed two small children and sent their pregnant mother to the hospital on Sunday. The Hardin County Sheriff's Office believes 42-year-old Angela Chapman was under the influence of drugs at around 4:30 p.m. when she crossed over the center line of Dixie Highway and hit another vehicle with a Louisville family inside.
LOUISVILLE, KY
953wiki.com

Bedford Ky Man Jumps in River to Avoid Police

November 10, 2022, Madison Police arrested William R. Clark 28, Bedford, Kentucky, for resisting law enforcement L-6 felony, escape L-6 felony, and for an active warrant out of Jefferson County, Indiana, for operating a vehicle while intoxicated L-6 felony. Madison Police Officer Kyle Lane encountered Clark on Vaughn Drive @...
MADISON, IN
Wave 3

3 guns in 3 days at JCPS schools

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - There were three guns found in three days at JCPS schools last week, WAVE News Troubleshooters have learned. One gun was located on a student from Western High School. The other two guns were found at Fern Creek High School. This brings the total number of...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

Ask WAVE: Who is responsible for removing graffiti from public property?

Wild police chase ending in Indiana caught on camera. Latest crash on Muldraugh Hill inspires former crash victim’s husband to speak out, raise awareness against impaired driving. Updated: 8 hours ago. Latest crash on Muldraugh Hill inspires former crash victim’s husband to speak out, raise awareness against impaired driving...
LOUISVILLE, KY

