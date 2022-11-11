Read full article on original website
The Louisville actress giving away millionsAsh JurbergLouisville, KY
One missing of 11 escaped cows in Louisville located in the Highlands neighborhoodAmarie M.Louisville, KY
4 Great Burger Places in KentuckyAlina AndrasKentucky State
First Bourbon Barrel Art Exhibit in Louisville Debuts at the Frazier Kentucky History Museum in 2023Amarie M.Louisville, KY
Grandmaster Jay Sentenced to 7 Years in PrisonTruflix NetworkLouisville, KY
Wave 3
Man arrested on murder charge in death of abused 1-year-old
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A man has been charged with murder after a young child in his care died from injuries authorities say were caused by abuse. Derrick A. Taylor, Jr., 29, of Louisville, was already being held at Louisville Metro Corrections when he was charged with the murder. On...
Wave 3
Victim of Old Louisville crash identified
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The name of a man killed in multi-vehicle crash in Old Louisville late Thursday has been released. Jalen Davis-Rhodes, 23, of Louisville, died from blunt force injuries according to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office. The crash happened around 10:40 p.m. November 10 at W. Hill...
WLKY.com
Jury recommends decades in prison for Louisville woman convicted of killing boyfriend
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Jurors recommended a Louisville woman spend decades in prison for the death of her boyfriend. Brenda Porter, 61, was found guilty of murder, tampering with evidence and abuse of a corpse. The verdict was in relation to the murder of 69-year-old David Burch. Burch was killed...
Wave 3
Teen treated for gunshot wound, LMPD working to determine shooting location
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro police officers were called to Norton Children’s Hospital this morning after a 16-year-old with a gunshot wound was being treated there. Police arrived at about 7:30 a.m. and said the victim’s injuries appear to be non-life-threatening. LMPD is working to determine where...
Men accused in death of Jefferson County Sheriff's deputy expected in court Monday
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The two men charged in connection to the murder of a Jefferson County Sheriff’s deputy are expected in court on Monday. Marquis Mitchell and Jesse Johnson are accused of killing Deputy Brandon Shirley in August 2021. Shirley was shot in an ambush while working an...
Wave 3
Student found with gun in backpack at Academy @ Shawnee
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Jefferson County Public Schools confirmed a gun was found on school property for the second time this week. The incident was detailed by Academy @ Shawnee principal Kymberly Rice in a letter to families on Tuesday. On Tuesday morning, a student reported to staff that another...
Wave 3
Louisville man arrested in connection to homicide in Buechel neighborhood
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - An arrest has been made in connection to the shooting death of a man in the Buechel neighborhood in September. Joe Richard Lewis III, 26, from Louisville was arrested and charged with murder on Monday, according to Louisville Metro Police. The shooting happened around 12 a.m....
Wave 3
Wild police chase ending in Indiana caught on camera
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A wild ending to a police chase in Indiana. Several cars were damaged, police had their guns drawn, and one person is in custody. The chase ended on one of the busiest streets in Clarksville on Sunday where I-65 meets the Lewis and Clark Parkway. But...
WAPT
2 toddlers killed, pregnant mother seriously injured in Kentucky crash; suspect arrested
A woman is in jail following a Kentucky crash that killed two small children and sent their pregnant mother to the hospital on Sunday. The Hardin County Sheriff's Office believes 42-year-old Angela Chapman was under the influence of drugs at around 4:30 p.m. when she crossed over the center line of Dixie Highway and hit another vehicle with a Louisville family inside.
16-year-old girl in Louisville hospital suffering from gunshot wound
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A 16-year-old girl is recovering from a gunshot wound at a Louisville hospital Tuesday morning. Louisville Metro Police officers reportedly responded to Norton Children's Hospital because a teen girl arrived with a gunshot wound. The girl was transported to the hospital by private means, according to...
Police arrest woman in Bullitt County after body found in hotel room
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A woman has been arrested in Bullitt County after police say she was found living with a corpse in a hotel. According to court documents, 45-year-old Nicole McFall was arrested Nov. 9 after police found a man's decomposing body in the hotel bed during a welfare check.
953wiki.com
Bedford Ky Man Jumps in River to Avoid Police
November 10, 2022, Madison Police arrested William R. Clark 28, Bedford, Kentucky, for resisting law enforcement L-6 felony, escape L-6 felony, and for an active warrant out of Jefferson County, Indiana, for operating a vehicle while intoxicated L-6 felony. Madison Police Officer Kyle Lane encountered Clark on Vaughn Drive @...
Wave 3
Woman arrested after staying in a Bullitt County hotel room for days with a deceased man
HILLVIEW, Ky. (WAVE) – Hillview Police have a mystery on their hands after they discovered the decomposed body of a man in a local hotel room on Wednesday. They want to know why the woman sharing his hotel room, stayed in the room for days without calling police. “It...
wdrb.com
2 arrested for Clark County police chase in U-Haul already had warrants for their arrest
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Two people arrested over the weekend for a police chase that ended in Clark County, Indiana, already had warrants for their arrest, according to authorities. Chance Money and Jessica Holliday were arrested after the chase on Saturday. Police say it started in Seymour after the suspects...
WLKY.com
Woman found living with man's decomposing body in Bullitt County hotel, police say
BROOKS, Ky. — A woman has been arrested in connection with a dead body found in a Bullitt County hotel, according to the Hillview Police Department. Nicole McFall, 45, was arrested on Wednesday, Nov. 9, on charges of abusing a corpse, failure to report a dead body and tampering with physical evidence.
Wave 3
Whitley County man charged with murder in Old Louisville multi-vehicle crash
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A man from Whitley County, Ky. has been charged in connection to a multi-vehicle crash in Old Louisville that killed one person and injured two others on Thursday night. Alvaro Manriquez, 23, has been charged with murder, assault, receiving stolen property $10,000 or more and no...
Wave 3
KSP: Washington County man charged with criminal abuse of 1-month-old
SPRINGFIELD, Ky. (WAVE) - A Washington County man is facing several charges after police accused him of physically abusing an infant. On Sunday, Kentucky State Police were called after a one-month-old baby arrived at Spring View Hospital emergency room in Lebanon with signs of possible physical abuse. The infant had...
Wave 3
3 guns in 3 days at JCPS schools
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - There were three guns found in three days at JCPS schools last week, WAVE News Troubleshooters have learned. One gun was located on a student from Western High School. The other two guns were found at Fern Creek High School. This brings the total number of...
Wave 3
Ask WAVE: Who is responsible for removing graffiti from public property?
Wild police chase ending in Indiana caught on camera. Latest crash on Muldraugh Hill inspires former crash victim’s husband to speak out, raise awareness against impaired driving. Updated: 8 hours ago. Latest crash on Muldraugh Hill inspires former crash victim’s husband to speak out, raise awareness against impaired driving...
Activists decry Grandmaster Jay’s 7-year prison sentence
John F. Johnson, aka “Grandmaster Jay,” was sentenced last week to more than seven years in federal prison.
