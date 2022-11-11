ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oregon State

ptrust
4d ago

With all the news about the computer glitches from early registration and the stories about how the machines can be hacked, I'm not sure about anything from the elections any more. Seams to be if the state wanted to truly put it to rest, let's get independent auditors, that come from all walks of life and b political and do it once and for all.

Super Sarge
3d ago

How about an independent audit? Not an internal one. My wife received her ballot. Doesn’t sound strange does it. The only strange thing is she hasn’t registered to vote… I smell some rats 🐀

Michael La Mont
3d ago

of course the secretary of state is going to say this !!! Look the other way so we don't get caught!!! 40 years of democrat control and cheating continues in the state of Oregon!!!!!

focushillsboro.com

Check Out Which Money Measures Oregon Voters Supported Or Rejected On Election Day

Money Measures: Oregonians continued to express their support for local government spending measures and their willingness to open their wallets for them on Election Day despite a shaky economy, profound concerns about inflation, and cynicism about big government. An election analyst in Portland named John Horvick has shown that roughly...
OREGON STATE
The Associated Press

GOP's Chavez-DeRemer flips Oregon 5th Congressional District

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Republican Lori Chavez-DeRemer has won the open U.S. House seat in Oregon’s 5th Congressional District, flipping the district for the GOP in a hard-fought contest that drew millions in outside money to the state. Chavez-DeRemer’s victory makes her the first Latina congresswoman from Oregon, a distinction also sought by 6th District Democratic candidate Andrea Salinas. That race remained too early to call. The district was previously held for seven terms by moderate Democrat Rep. Kurt Schrader and was targeted by the GOP, which saw the 5th as vulnerable after the long-time incumbent’s primary defeat by progressive candidate Jamie McLeod-Skinner. McLeod-Skinner conceded the race Sunday, saying in a statement that she had called to congratulate Chavez-DeRemer.
OREGON STATE
philomathnews.com

Counties with the highest unemployment rate in Oregon

Unemployment rates, while significantly lower than the alarming pandemic peak of 14.7% experienced in April 2020, remain a subject of concern, notably as economic experts bandy around the idea of a potential recession by 2023. The last economic recession—the Great Recession of 2008-2010—sent rates up to 10% as of October 2009. It was not until the spring of 2019 that unemployment finally went down to the same level it sits at now.
OREGON STATE
centraloregondaily.com

▶️ Central Oregon sheriff says he won’t enforce Measure 114

Measure 114, Oregon’s gun control measure that appears headed toward passage, has Central Oregon’s sheriff’s departments are voicing their concerns. At least one sheriff is saying he won’t enforce it. Among other things, Measure 114 would limit magazine capacity to 10 rounds and would require strict...
JEFFERSON COUNTY, OR
The Oregonian

Readers respond: Job one: repair Oregon elections

Now that we have successfully dodged the Betsy Johnson bullet, Oregon Democrats have a new task in front of them: get Phil Knight -- and every other mercenary, God-complex billionaire -- out of Oregon politics forever. (“Nike co-founder Phil Knight changes course, donates $1 million to Republican governor candidate Christine Drazan,” Oct. 6)
OREGON STATE
WWEEK

Rich Vial Offers a Lesson on Where the Oregon Republican Party Went Wrong

Across Oregon and the nation, Republicans are wondering where the “red wave” went. A conservative backlash against President Joe Biden and Gov. Kate Brown was so widely forecast it became conventional wisdom. But that red tide never came in. We’ll leave the nationwide summary to other media, but in Oregon, the biggest Republican pickup was Congressional District 5, which Democrats had all but conceded for the past month.
OREGON STATE
yachatsnews.com

Residents of 25 counties and 112 cities in Oregon vote to block or ban the start of psilocybin treatment centers

Thousands of voters across Oregon have decided to ban or block the rollout of psilocybin treatment centers. But two counties bucked that trend: In Deschutes and Jackson counties, voters rejected the proposed bans and chose to move ahead with Measure 109, which passed statewide in 2020 and legalized the limited use of psilocybin in state-regulated treatment facilities. The measure allowed local authorities to opt out of Measure 109 by forwarding to voters either two-year moratoriums or bans on psilocybin services.
OREGON STATE
ijpr.org

Skarlatos concedes to Hoyle in the 4th Congressional District race

Alek Skarlatos conceded his race for Oregon’s 4th Congressional District Thursday evening. The Roseburg Republican made his announcement shortly after the Associated Press called the race in favor of Val Hoyle, a Democrat from Springfield. Early returns on Election Night showed the two neck-and-neck, but that was in many...
OREGON STATE
KDRV

Your Voice, Your Vote: No reports of Oregon election fraud, "Zero"

SALEM, Ore. -- Oregon's Secretary of State is thanking the state's voters for their ballots today, while noting that ballots are getting counted for all votes, with some races "too close to call." Oregon Secretary of State (OSOS) Shemia Fagan reminded voters before Tuesday's general election that a new Oregon...
OREGON STATE
kezi.com

As RSV cases surge, Gov. Brown issues order to help hospitals

SALEM, Ore. -- Governor Kate Brown has issued an executive order to help Oregon hospitals fight a surge of pediatric cases of Respiratory Syncytial Virus. Officials say RSV is a common virus that is spread through coughing and sneezing and tends to present flu-like symptoms. Children are most often at risk, but symptoms tend to be mild. However, officials say that kids under the age of two are most at risk of severe disease.
OREGON STATE
KTVL

New gun control enforcement measure not supported by some Oregon sheriffs

SOUTHERN OREGON — Sheriffs across Oregon and the Rogue Valley are calling into question their ability to enforce some of the new gun control regulations voters approved last week in Measure 114. Among other requirements, the measure will prohibit magazines of more than 10 rounds. Already, sheriffs in Southern...
OREGON STATE
KTVZ News Channel 21

Read: Jamie McLeod-Skinner’s statement conceding 5th District race to Lori Chavez-DeRemer

TERREBONNE, Ore. (KTVZ) — Democrat Jamie McLeod-Skinner conceded Oregon's U.S. House Fifth District race to Republican Lori Chavez-DeRemer on Sunday, shortly after The Associated Press called the close, hard-fought race for Chavez-DeRemer. Here's her full statement:  “From day one, our team worked hard to bridge the divides across our diverse district, to focus on the The post Read: Jamie McLeod-Skinner’s statement conceding 5th District race to Lori Chavez-DeRemer appeared first on KTVZ.
OREGON STATE
focushillsboro.com

Democrats In Oregon State Legislature Are Anticipated To Lose Their Supermajority

Oregon State Legislature: It appears that the Democrats in Oregon’s state legislature are going to lose their supermajority, even though the votes are still being counted. Democrats In Oregon State Legislature Are Anticipated To Lose Their Supermajority. There is a good chance that Republicans Cedric Hayden, Kim Thatcher, and...
OREGON STATE

