Hillsboro’s Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW) Post 9094 held a Veterans Day program Friday, Nov. 11 to honor the service of military veterans. “I’d like to thank everyone who came out today to celebrate our veterans,” said Stephanie Roland, the president of the VFW Post 9094 Auxiliary. “Civilians, your commitment to joining us to celebrate our veterans is most honorable, and to our veterans in attendance, thank you for your time in being here and allowing us to acknowledge you and your service to our country.”

HILLSBORO, OH ・ 23 HOURS AGO