Times Gazette
A bit of the North Pole comes to Greenfield
Greenfield recently celebrated the grand opening of a little bit of the North Pole with the opening of Kringle’s Confections, a pop-up shop that will be around through December. Owner Bev Ross said they bought the building at 234 Jefferson St. in June with plans to renovate. She said...
Times Gazette
DAR awards county essay winners
The Waw-wil-a-way Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution presented Good Citizenship Awards to area high school seniors for their essays. Receiving her award at the meeting was Abby Mustard from McClain. Regent Elissa Zornes will present the award for the winning essay to Sidney Sanders at the Fairfield Board of Education meeting. Other school winners not in attendance were Madalyn Ross, Hillsboro High; and Carson Emery, Whiteoak High School. Members donated items this month to the Southern Ohio Pregnancy Center in Hillsboro. Some of the members are shown with donated items.
Times Gazette
TAKE NOTE
November is National Diabetes Awareness Month. One in five people are unaware that they have diabetes. The Highland County Health Department is offering free hemoglobin A1C labs and finger stick blood glucose testing. To schedule an appointment call 937-393-1941. Council finance meeting. The Hillsboro City Council Finance Committee will hold...
Times Gazette
“Who are we to complain”
The Highland House Museum and Highland County Historical Society members paid remembrance to veterans with their yearly Veterans Day ceremony Friday. However, the ceremony did not hold a ringing of a C.S. Bell in front of the museum due to a car accident that happened the night before and broke pieces holding it upright.
whbc.com
Two Children Dead in Seperate Area Accidents
PORT WASHINGTON and MILLERSBURG, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Two fatal accidents where children were the victims. A 5-year-old boy from the Dayton area was killed in an accident in southern Tuscarawas County Saturday morning. The state patrol says Elijah Ellis suffered head injuries when his father’s SUV...
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Ohio Sheriff: “Non-human” creature slaughters horse found dead in creek
ROSS COUNTY, Ohio — A Sheriff in southern Ohio is reporting that a “non-human” creature slaughtered a horse overnight. It happened at a farm on Airport Road in Ross County. “[The farmer] stated today he found his barn torn apart and was missing a horse, he stated...
Missing in Ohio: Search team for Koby Roush, Raymont Willis ‘closer than ever’
WAVERLY, Ohio (WCMH) – A volunteer search-and-recovery team trudged through muddy farmland in rural Ohio Saturday, splitting away from a second group tasked with taping dozens of missing person fliers across the town of Waverly. Armed with pink ribbons and a cadaver dog named Thor, the family of missing 24-year-old Koby Roush tried to keep […]
Times Gazette
Greenfield BASC students honor veterans
Despite the rainy weather, a group of students from Greenfield Elementary who are in the Before and After School Care (BASC) program took a field trip to show their appreciation to veterans in downtown Greenfield during a Veterans Day observance. The students are pictured here with members of the Concerned Veterans of Greenfield.
Times Gazette
Thanking vets for service
Hillsboro’s Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW) Post 9094 held a Veterans Day program Friday, Nov. 11 to honor the service of military veterans. “I’d like to thank everyone who came out today to celebrate our veterans,” said Stephanie Roland, the president of the VFW Post 9094 Auxiliary. “Civilians, your commitment to joining us to celebrate our veterans is most honorable, and to our veterans in attendance, thank you for your time in being here and allowing us to acknowledge you and your service to our country.”
Times Gazette
Man who fled cops apprehended
A man with a long criminal history and allegedly driving a stolen vehicle was apprehended Saturday after causing a three-vehicle crash last Thursday in Hillsboro and then fleeing the scene. At 8:01 p.m. Thursday a Hillsboro police officer, as part of an ongoing theft investigation, attempted a traffic stop in...
FROM THE ARCHIVES
(By Stephen Kelley from the Peoples Defender, 1982) Last week we told you a little about Joseph Darlinton, West Union&rsqu
Fox 19
Priest, teenager escape unharmed after bizarre crash in Milford: ‘A true miracle’
MILFORD, Ohio (WXIX) - A teenager miraculously walked away from a crash at a Milford church where his SUV flew over a priest’s car. Braden Varner, 17, was the driver around 9 a.m. on the first Sunday in October. His SUV crossed a yard, smashed into a concrete picnic table and then went airborne over Father Jon Bok’s car.
Fox 19
Middletown mixed-used development on former mall site falters
MIDDLETOWN, Ohio (WXIX) - Plans for a major development project in Butler County appear to be falling apart. Middletown City Council will decide Tuesday whether to back out of the purchase of the Towne Mall Property. The property was intended to become a sports and entertainment venue with an ice...
sciotopost.com
Update – One Flown to Critical Care Hosptial after Semi Overturn in Fayette County
Fayette County – One person was flown by helicopter after a crash that overturned a semi. Around 7:43 pm on November 14, 2022 emergency squads responded to 871 Lauderman Road for the report of a semi rollover with the driver pinned inside. When emergency services arrived they used extrication tools to remove the driver. While working on the scene first responders called in a medical helicopter to land on the scene for transport.
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Pike Co. home a total loss following fire
PIKE COUNTY, Ohio — A Pike County home was a total loss following a fire on Monday afternoon. According to the Piketon Seal Township Fire Department, multiple crews were dispatched to the area of Wakefield Mound Road and Route 23 shortly after 3 p.m. on a working structure fire.
dayton.com
Before Jonathan Winters was a star, he was terrorizing teachers in Springfield
Throughout a 56-year career that included countless appearances on late-night TV, a starring role among the all-stars of “It’s a Mad, Mad, Mad, Mad World” and close to a dozen Grammy-nominated comedy albums, Springfield-raised comedy great Jonathan Winters has remained someone whom the Dayton region can be proud to call its own.
WLWT 5
Have a good old-fashioned holiday at Ohio's Christmas Ranch
Take your family to enjoy a good old-fashioned Christmas as the 100-acre Christmas Ranch in Morrow, Ohio. Watch coverage from last year's Christmas Ranch season opening. The Christmas Ranch features over one million lights, seven stores to explore, rides and even Santa himself. The Christmas Ranch is celebrating its 16th...
wnewsj.com
Clinton County Municipal Court
WILMINGTON — The following report is compiled using a disposition report provided by Clinton County Municipal Court. The information includes the defendant’s name, age, residence if listed, charge(s) disposed, fine, court costs assessed, jail sentence and any special conditions. An appointed interim judge currently oversees the court, which administers the law in criminal misdemeanor cases.
Fox 19
Heart attack claims life of Good Samaritan who found dying teen in Anderson
ANDERSON TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WXIX) - A man is dead from a heart attack he suffered after calling 911 to report a teenage boy he found wounded on the side of the road Monday morning, according to the family members. The boy, a 15-year-old Anderson High School sophomore named Eli Jones,...
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Police search for home invasion suspect in Chillicothe
CHILLICOTHE, Ohio — The Ross County Sheriff’s Office is searching for the suspect of an alleged home invasion. The call came to dispatchers shortly before 5 a.m. this morning. The incident happened at the Scioto Woods 2 apartments in Chillicothe. According to initial reports, a male suspect broke...
