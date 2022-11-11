ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Palmer, MA

Tractor trailer fire on Mass Pike in Palmer causes heavy traffic

By Nick DeGray
 4 days ago

PALMER, Mass. (WWLP) – A tractor trailer fire on the Mass Pike in Palmer caused heavy traffic Friday afternoon.

Accidents increasing during deer mating season

According to the Palmer Fire Department, they were called to a tractor trailer fire around 11:39 a.m. near mile marker 59.8 on the westbound side of the Mass Pike. The tractor trailer was in the breakdown lane and a majority of the fire was already put out by the driver using an fire extinguisher. No injuries were reported.

The truck fire did cause heavy traffic near the Palmer exit Friday afternoon. There was also a larger amount of traffic in downtown Palmer due to people getting off at the exit. As of 1:30 p.m. the flow of traffic is back to normal in the area, according to Waze.

