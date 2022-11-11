Read full article on original website
50 years on, Jones enjoying run with WC football
As youngster growing up in Miami, Florida, Marque Jones made summer trips north to Wilmington. Visiting his dad’s hometown aunts, uncles and cousins was fun for a while. He remembers running across the Wilmington College campus and playing in the basement at Pyle Center. Jones, 67, even trekked through...
Locations set for Greater Cincinnati teams in OHSAA football regional finals
The neutral locations are set for the Divisions I-IV regional finals involving seven Greater Cincinnati teams Nov. 18-19.
L-C band earns highest rating at state finals
The Lynchburg-Clay Marching Mustangs earned the highest possible rating at the 2022 Ohio Music Education Association (OMEA) State Marching Band Finals recently at Alexander Stadium in Piqua. This marked back-to-back state finals in consecutive school years for the Marching Mustangs, with the OMEA giving them a Superior (I) rating for this year’s performance, “Under the Moonlight.”
DAR awards county essay winners
The Waw-wil-a-way Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution presented Good Citizenship Awards to area high school seniors for their essays. Receiving her award at the meeting was Abby Mustard from McClain. Regent Elissa Zornes will present the award for the winning essay to Sidney Sanders at the Fairfield Board of Education meeting. Other school winners not in attendance were Madalyn Ross, Hillsboro High; and Carson Emery, Whiteoak High School. Members donated items this month to the Southern Ohio Pregnancy Center in Hillsboro. Some of the members are shown with donated items.
Mowrystown FFA plants, picks corn
The Mowrystown FFA planted corn in a field next to Whiteoak High School over the summer. The chapter received hands on learning on how to handpick the corn, which the chapter filled one trailer with last week. The members got to experience how a combine worked and many members were able to watch the corn get combined. Mowrystown FFA members are pictured in the corn field in these photos.
Missing in Ohio: Search team for Koby Roush, Raymont Willis ‘closer than ever’
WAVERLY, Ohio (WCMH) – A volunteer search-and-recovery team trudged through muddy farmland in rural Ohio Saturday, splitting away from a second group tasked with taping dozens of missing person fliers across the town of Waverly. Armed with pink ribbons and a cadaver dog named Thor, the family of missing 24-year-old Koby Roush tried to keep […]
Greenfield BASC students honor veterans
Despite the rainy weather, a group of students from Greenfield Elementary who are in the Before and After School Care (BASC) program took a field trip to show their appreciation to veterans in downtown Greenfield during a Veterans Day observance. The students are pictured here with members of the Concerned Veterans of Greenfield.
Sarah Simmons: Good bye to a career serving the community
I never meant to work in newspapers. I lucked into a data entry job for a local publication when I was a teenager and things snowballed from there. After nearly two decades learning and working in every department, from catching papers off the press, designing advertisements, writing stories, managing staff, my professional life is moving on.
Dayton snowfall breaks 128-year-old record
Dayton’s first snowfall of the season was a record-setting one. The day’s 1.8 inches shattered the old record of 1 inch set way back in 1894, according to the National Weather Service in Wilmington. Dayton’s earliest measurable snow occurred Oct. 18, according to NWS. It’s average first measurable...
A bit of the North Pole comes to Greenfield
Greenfield recently celebrated the grand opening of a little bit of the North Pole with the opening of Kringle’s Confections, a pop-up shop that will be around through December. Owner Bev Ross said they bought the building at 234 Jefferson St. in June with plans to renovate. She said...
Ohio State Highway Patrol Chillicothe Post Trooper of the Year
Chillicothe – Ohio State Highway Patrol Trooper Corey J. Cottrill has been selected as the 2022 Trooper of the Year at the Chillicothe Post. The selection of Trooper Cottrill, age 32, is in recognition of outstanding service during 2022 at the Chillicothe Post. Trooper Cottrill was selected for this award by his peers, because of his enthusiastic work attitude, leadership abilities, community engagement, and his level of professionalism with his supervisors, peers, and the public.
November is National Diabetes Awareness Month. One in five people are unaware that they have diabetes. The Highland County Health Department is offering free hemoglobin A1C labs and finger stick blood glucose testing. To schedule an appointment call 937-393-1941. Council finance meeting. The Hillsboro City Council Finance Committee will hold...
“Who are we to complain”
The Highland House Museum and Highland County Historical Society members paid remembrance to veterans with their yearly Veterans Day ceremony Friday. However, the ceremony did not hold a ringing of a C.S. Bell in front of the museum due to a car accident that happened the night before and broke pieces holding it upright.
2 sentenced for murder in Meigs County, Ohio
POMEROY, OH (WOWK) – Two men accused of murder in the death of a Meigs County man will spend the rest of their lives behind bars. The sentences for Jaquan Hall and Keontae Nelson were handed down in Meigs County Court this afternoon. Hall charged in connection to the Easter, April 4, 2021, shooting death […]
SATH’s Breakfast with Santa
The Hillsboro-based Supplementary Assistance to the Handicapped (SATH) organization will hold its annual Breakfast with Santa event Saturday, Dec. 3 at the Hopewell Center, 5350 W. New Market Rd., south of Hillsboro. Breakfast will be served from 9-11 a.m., and activities for children will include having their picture taken with...
Ohio National Forest on fire
Officials say a 1,300-acre wildfire in Wayne National Forest in far southern Ohio began with multiple small wildfires earlier this week. A statement Thursday from Wayne National Forest said firefighters were working to contain the blaze and urged the public to avoid the area burning in Lawrence County, in the national forest and on privately […]
