Statesboro, GA

wtoc.com

Today is Clean Out Your Refrigerator Day

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Before you fill your fridge with Thanksgiving food and leftovers - you probably have to make space. And today is the day to do it - National Clean Out Your Refrigerator Day. Taylor Matthews is the CEO of Sparkling Queens Cleaning, a maid service in Savannah,...
SAVANNAH, GA
wtoc.com

Interview: BizPitch Savannah

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A pair of local entrepreneurs are competing in BizPitch Savannah for the top prize. WTOC spoke with Michael, Madeline, and Suzannah to learn more.
SAVANNAH, GA
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Crews begin 4th week of searching landfill for missing Georgia toddler

CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. — The Chatham County Police Department is starting a fourth week of searching for body of a missing toddler in a landfill. Quinton Simon, 20 months old, was last seen at his home outside of Savannah on Oct. 5. Police believe the boy is dead and that his mother, 22-year-old Leilani Simon, is responsible for his death. So far, no one has been charged.
CHATHAM COUNTY, GA
wtoc.com

Hometown Hero: Elks Lodge 183

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Elks Lodge 183 on Savannah’s Southside has been involved with schools in its neighborhood for many years. “You name it, we give it out to the community. Our motto is Elks Care, Elks Share. And we share everything we get in this lodge.”. And...
SAVANNAH, GA
WJCL

Turkey Drive 22 to take place Tuesday at Highway 80 Piggly Wiggly

POOLER, Ga. — With just 10 days before Thanksgiving, you, our WJCL 22 viewers have your opportunity to help those in need. After being postponed a few days because of Tropical Storm Nicole, our 2nd annual Turkey Drive 22 will take place Tuesday, Nov. 15. Last year, WJCL viewers...
POOLER, GA
WTGS

Sixth defendant named in Georgia scuba fraud investigation

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTGS) — A sixth defendant pled guilty to involvement in a scheme involving Georgia scuba dive shop employees defrauding the Department of Veterans Affairs (VA). According to officials, the training director of a Camden County dive shop admitted to participating in the submission of false claims to...
CAMDEN COUNTY, GA
WSAV News 3

LIST: Local Thanksgiving meal giveaways

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Local groups are gearing up for Thanksgiving with food giveaways for neighbors in need. Organizations are opting for either food drives or in-person events to serve mouthwatering, hot meals. St. James the Less Catholic Church in Savannah On November 17, St. James the Less Catholic Church in Savannah will be holding […]
SAVANNAH, GA
wtoc.com

Ogeechee Tech sets up “Fill the Tree” project to help children

STATESBORO, Ga. (WTOC) - Students at Ogeechee Technical College hope others will join them this month in helping some of the youngest victims of domestic abuse. Organizers of the “Fill the Tree” project wanted to help others during the holiday season. They also wanted to keep it local.
STATESBORO, GA
Reporter Newspapers, Atlanta Intown, and Rough Draft

How title lenders trap poor Americans in debt with triple-digit interest rates

This story was originally published by ProPublica. When Robert Ball turned 63, he was looking forward to retirement in his wife’s hometown of Savannah, Georgia. The couple had a comfortable house with a lush garden, the certainty of his pension, and the hope of spending more time with their grandchildren. That dream shattered when Ball’s […] The post How title lenders trap poor Americans in debt with triple-digit interest rates appeared first on Rough Draft Atlanta.
SAVANNAH, GA
WJCL

Budweiser Clydesdales stepping into Statesboro this week

STATESBORO, Ga. — The world-famous Budweiser Clydesdales, the symbol of quality and tradition for Anheuser-Busch since 1933, are stepping into Statesboro this week. The Clydesdales are scheduled to make several appearances in the area on Nov. 19, including one at Paulson Stadium in conjunction with Saturday's Eagle Walk. The...
STATESBORO, GA
wtoc.com

Safe Shelter hoping to raise $200,000 for domestic violence survivors

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - An event to raise money for a group aiming to help domestic violence survivors. Safe Shelter held its annual gala this evening. It’s an event that raises money for the group which is Savannah’s only shelter for victims of domestic violence. Saturday’s program featured...
SAVANNAH, GA

