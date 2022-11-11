Read full article on original website
Today is Clean Out Your Refrigerator Day
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Before you fill your fridge with Thanksgiving food and leftovers - you probably have to make space. And today is the day to do it - National Clean Out Your Refrigerator Day. Taylor Matthews is the CEO of Sparkling Queens Cleaning, a maid service in Savannah,...
'Tin can miracle': Perry church builds mobile medical clinic
PERRY, Ga. — It can be easy to take our everyday access to health care for granted. However, Unto the Least of His, a ministry in Savannah, is working to expand healthcare access in places that need it most, like a number of African countries. So far, the ministry...
Interview: BizPitch Savannah
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A pair of local entrepreneurs are competing in BizPitch Savannah for the top prize. WTOC spoke with Michael, Madeline, and Suzannah to learn more.
Crews begin 4th week of searching landfill for missing Georgia toddler
CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. — The Chatham County Police Department is starting a fourth week of searching for body of a missing toddler in a landfill. Quinton Simon, 20 months old, was last seen at his home outside of Savannah on Oct. 5. Police believe the boy is dead and that his mother, 22-year-old Leilani Simon, is responsible for his death. So far, no one has been charged.
Hometown Hero: Elks Lodge 183
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Elks Lodge 183 on Savannah’s Southside has been involved with schools in its neighborhood for many years. “You name it, we give it out to the community. Our motto is Elks Care, Elks Share. And we share everything we get in this lodge.”. And...
The square with no name: Savannah strips downtown park of slavery supporter John C. Calhoun's name
LISTEN: The Savannah City Council voted to remove the name of John C. Calhoun from a downtown public square, before the city begins the process of deciding on a new name. GPB's Benjamin Payne reports. Savannah Mayor Van Johnson put it bluntly: “John C. Calhoun does not represent who Savannah...
Turkey Drive 22 to take place Tuesday at Highway 80 Piggly Wiggly
POOLER, Ga. — With just 10 days before Thanksgiving, you, our WJCL 22 viewers have your opportunity to help those in need. After being postponed a few days because of Tropical Storm Nicole, our 2nd annual Turkey Drive 22 will take place Tuesday, Nov. 15. Last year, WJCL viewers...
‘Canned goods are so critical’: Second Harvest of Coastal Georgia facing food shortage
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - It’s a little over a week before Thanksgiving, and shelves at Second Harvest of Coastal Georgia are empty. Mary Jane Crouch, the executive director of the organization, says that this is the emptiest the shelves have ever been before Thanksgiving and the need for donations is critical.
Sixth defendant named in Georgia scuba fraud investigation
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTGS) — A sixth defendant pled guilty to involvement in a scheme involving Georgia scuba dive shop employees defrauding the Department of Veterans Affairs (VA). According to officials, the training director of a Camden County dive shop admitted to participating in the submission of false claims to...
LIST: Local Thanksgiving meal giveaways
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Local groups are gearing up for Thanksgiving with food giveaways for neighbors in need. Organizations are opting for either food drives or in-person events to serve mouthwatering, hot meals. St. James the Less Catholic Church in Savannah On November 17, St. James the Less Catholic Church in Savannah will be holding […]
2 pilots who died in crash at Dallas air show visited Savannah this year
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Federal authorities are investigating the cause of a mid-air collision at a Dallas air show over the weekend. Six people were killed when two vintage military planes slammed into each other on Saturday. World War II-era planes took part in a Veteran’s Day celebration. Four thousand people witnessed as a small […]
Crime prevention ideas presented at City of Savannah’s budget retreat
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - City leaders in Savannah met Monday to discuss what next year’s budget could look like. Some of the topics included in the proposal are Investing in Community Services, Back to Basics, Investing in Team Savannah, and Public Safety. Taking a look at the violent crimes...
Ammunition company expanding in Georgia, adding hundreds of jobs
BRYAN COUNTY, Ga. — More jobs are coming to Georgia. Norma Precision Inc. is building a new manufacturing, assembly and distribution facility in Bryan County. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. The company develops and produces high-end ammunition for the military, law enforcement and sporting...
Ogeechee Tech sets up “Fill the Tree” project to help children
STATESBORO, Ga. (WTOC) - Students at Ogeechee Technical College hope others will join them this month in helping some of the youngest victims of domestic abuse. Organizers of the “Fill the Tree” project wanted to help others during the holiday season. They also wanted to keep it local.
N. Bryan resident speak out on upcoming manufacturing and distribution facilities
BRYAN COUNTY, Ga. (WSAV) – As Governor Brian P. Kemp announced today that Komar Brands, a global apparel company, will create 294 new jobs and invest $87 million in a new manufacturing and distribution facility in Bryan County, North Bryan County residents are starting to speak out. Kemps announcement comes less than a month after […]
How title lenders trap poor Americans in debt with triple-digit interest rates
This story was originally published by ProPublica. When Robert Ball turned 63, he was looking forward to retirement in his wife’s hometown of Savannah, Georgia. The couple had a comfortable house with a lush garden, the certainty of his pension, and the hope of spending more time with their grandchildren. That dream shattered when Ball’s […] The post How title lenders trap poor Americans in debt with triple-digit interest rates appeared first on Rough Draft Atlanta.
Budweiser Clydesdales stepping into Statesboro this week
STATESBORO, Ga. — The world-famous Budweiser Clydesdales, the symbol of quality and tradition for Anheuser-Busch since 1933, are stepping into Statesboro this week. The Clydesdales are scheduled to make several appearances in the area on Nov. 19, including one at Paulson Stadium in conjunction with Saturday's Eagle Walk. The...
Safe Shelter hoping to raise $200,000 for domestic violence survivors
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - An event to raise money for a group aiming to help domestic violence survivors. Safe Shelter held its annual gala this evening. It’s an event that raises money for the group which is Savannah’s only shelter for victims of domestic violence. Saturday’s program featured...
‘How is it going to function?’: Savannah residents want more information about proposed day shelter on MLK Boulevard
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A day center with 16 apartments and wrap around support services could be coming to the lot on 916 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd, according to a proposal by GM Shay Architects submitted to the Metropolitan Planning Committee. As of now, there isn’t an organization listed...
Suspect accused of plowing through Rincon parade denied bond for second time
RINCON, Ga. (WTOC) - The person accused of deliberately driving through Rincon’s “Let Freedom Ring” parade in June remains in jail after an Effingham County judge once again denied a bond request from her attorneys. Attorneys for Anthony Rodriguez filed a petition for the court to reconsider...
