A plane carrying several dogs crash lands at Western Lakes Golf Club en route to Waukesha County AirportLimitless Production Group LLCWaukesha County, WI
Wisconsin Christmas Parade Massacre: Victims Face Darrell Brooks in Sentencing TrialJoseph GodwinWaukesha, WI
Day 1 of Darrell Brooks SentencingAction NewsMilwaukee, WI
Couple Left Dead In Recording Studio For Three DaysStill UnsolvedMilwaukee, WI
70-Year-Old Milwaukee Woman Scammed Out of $38.5K by 'Fake FBI Agent' ImpersonatorZack LoveMilwaukee, WI
On Milwaukee
Branch out this season and swing by Feztival of Trees
Snuggle up with some holiday cheer as OnMilwaukee shares stories of everything merry and bright in the spirit of the season. Five is the magic number for Tripoli Shrine Center’s beloved Feztival of Trees. The indoor, family-friendly event celebrates five golden rings this year and costs only $5 for adults – it's free for kids.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Lake Park’s Ravine Road bridge in Milwaukee reopens
MILWAUKEE - Lake Park Friends plans to celebrate the reopening of the Ravine Road Bridge in Milwaukee’s Lake Park at 1 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 15. A news release says the century-old structure was closed in 2016 because of cracks in the surface and soil erosion around its supports. Lake Park Friends worked with Milwaukee County and historic preservation groups to ensure the restoration of the bridge. The entire project is projected to cost about $4.4 million, including $2 million in federal funds.
On Milwaukee
Milwaukee Krampusnacht celebrates 5-year anniversary in new location
Snuggle up with some holiday cheer as OnMilwaukee shares stories of everything merry and bright in the spirit of the season. Since 2017, Milwaukee Krampusnacht has honored the deliciously dark Krampus tradition with local art, music, performers, food and drink. Krampus is a monster of folklore that originates from the...
milwaukeeindependent.com
Pabst Around Milwaukee: Illustrated map details vast reach of Captain Frederick Pabst beyond his brewery
The Pabst Mansion, the historic 1892 home of Captain Frederick Pabst and his family, recently released the beautifully illustrated map “Pabst Around Milwaukee” to share the extent of what had been the Beer Baron’s enterprises across the County. The idea behind the “Pabst Around Milwaukee” map was...
On Milwaukee
Mitchell Airport's coat check is back!
Mitchell Airport's convenient coat check service is back for the fourth year, reminding us once again why MKE is one of the easiest airports in the country to fly. Headed somewhere warm? Drop your coat at the Summerfest Marketplace in the main concourse and it's just $2 a day with a $10 max to leave your coats, gloves and other winter gear behind as you jet off into the sunshine.
CBS 58
New look for Bay View's Outpost Natural Foods satisfies customers' hunger for a different kind of shopping experience
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Big changes have been completed inside and out for the Outpost Natural Food's Bay View location. The store just completed a $2.5 million renovation project, including a remodeled café and produce area. In addition, this particular location was one of three co-ops selected nationally for a large-scale outdoor mural.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Tenuta's Deli in Kenosha is packed with everything
Tenuta’s Delicatessen has been around for more than 70 years and during that time they’ve made a lot of people very happy with their Italian food. Brian Kramp is in Kenosha with the team that continues to keep a family tradition going year after year.
CBS 58
Local bakery ushering in the holiday season with limited edition Kringles
RACINE, Wis. (CBS 58) -- For one Racine bakery, their launch of a seasonal treat comes just in time for Southeastern Wisconsin to get its first seasonal blast of cool air and even snowfall. O&H Danish Bakery has announced the availability of their limited edition holiday flavor Christmas Cookie Kringle....
On Milwaukee
52 restaurants (week 45): Blue Star Cafe
It’s more important than ever to support our local restaurants. And there’s no better way to do so than making a commitment to patronize them throughout the year. To guide you on your journey, I’ve composed a list of 52 restaurants (one for each week of 2022) that should be on your Milwaukee restaurant bucket list. View the full list here.
milwaukeeindependent.com
A generational opportunity: Design plans unveiled for extension of Milwaukee’s Harbor District Riverwalk
As economic development and progress continues to spur throughout the Harbor District, the Department of City Development (DCD) unveiled on November 4 the proposed design renderings for the Riverwalk extension planned for the growing neighborhood. The Harbor District Riverwalk is a redevelopment project located south of Harbor View Plaza in...
Snow on the way: Milwaukee DPW ready to salt roads
Milwaukee is preparing for its first snowfall of the season and the Department of Public Works (DPW) is ready to salt the roads.
WISN
Milwaukee leaf collection deadline extended
MILWAUKEE — The city of Milwaukee announced an extension for residents to rake their leaves into the street. Residents now have until end of the day Sunday, Nov. 20 to rake leaves into the street for pick-up by the Department of Public Works. The extension allows five additional days...
washingtoncountyinsider.com
Chickens made good nest eggs in depression-era West Bend | By Dave Bohn
Washington County, WI – Over the last 15 years, Dave Bohn has been writing down memories of his childhood, growing up on the family farm just south of West Bend on Hwy P. He hopes his writings will preserve the often-overlooked stories of ordinary farmers and everyday farm life in rural Washington County during the Great Depression through the eyes of a local farm boy.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
All aboard! Trainfest returns to Wisconsin State Fair Park
MILWAUKEE - Trainfest is back this weekend at Wisconsin State Fair Park, and FOX6 Brhett Vickery can't wait to show you the Model Train Manufacturers, Operating Model Railroads and Model Train dealers. If you are interested in Trainfest and want more information on what trains you can find at the...
Meet our Pawsitively Milwaukee Pet of the Week: Molly!
Molly is a four-year-old grey and white short-haired cat staying at the Humane Animal Welfare Society of Waukesha County.
WISN
Volunteers prepare homes of senior citizens for winter
MILWAUKEE — "Make a Difference Day" is a bi-annual event where volunteers from the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee and Marquette University come together to help the senior population. Volunteers went to homes across Milwaukee Saturday to help senior homeowners prepare their homes for the winter. "Everybody's going to be in...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Kenosha cemetery gravesite items tossed, woman looking for owners
KENOSHA, Wis. - At St. George Cemetery in Kenosha, some items lost are still not found after gravesite memorabilia was discarded without families' knowledge last week. After Michelle Bain lost her 17-year-old son, Jaedon, she could find peace in the pieces that honored him at his grave. "You have all...
On Milwaukee
Hog Fest 2023 will bring Disturbed and more to Fiserv Forum
Sure, snow's in the forecast for the week, but the real blizzard has been all of the live music announcements this morning, ranging from Imagine Dragons and AJR to Lizzo to P!nk – and now Hog Fest, announcing it'll bring hard rock heavyweights Disturbed and more to Fiserv Forum on Thursday, May 4.
washingtoncountyinsider.com
Power problems across City of West Bend, WI
November 14, 2022 – West Bend, WI – Businesses and homeowners across the City of West Bend are being added by some intermittent power problems. The Internet is down at the public library, neighbors on Sixth Avenue say their lights are going on and off and the traffic lights are not working in some areas.
MAP: Where to see Milwaukee's best holiday lights
It has been a long and rocky year. Luckily though, holiday cheer is here and it brought millions of Christmas lights along with it!
