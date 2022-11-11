Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Structure Fire Extinguished By EHT & Somers Point, NJ Fire Departments
The Egg Harbor Township Police Department and the following Egg Harbor Township Fire Departments all responded to a structure fire yesterday in the late afternoon at the 200 Block of Weymouth Avenue. The Egg Harbor Township Police confirmed the following fire departments battled this blaze:. Scullville Fire Department. Bargaintown Fire...
Last Seen in Atlantic City, Man May Be Having Medical Emergency
A missing Cape May Court House man's family is very concerned about his welfare after he seemed confused when he was last seen almost two weeks ago in Atlantic City. Thomas Joseph Furey, 37, has been rumored to be seen around the Atlantic City Rescue Mission recently, but, he may have also been seen in Galloway and Pleasantville.
Quick! Ocean County, NJ, Police Looking For 2 Shoplifters
If so, officials in Ocean County would like to hear from you. The Manchester Township Police Department says, "these suspects shoplifted numerous items from the Quick Check" in their jurisdiction. Surveillance footage showed the suspects in a white Toyota Tundra pickup truck. Anyone with information regarding this investigation should contact...
Philadelphia gas stations see crime spike — should drivers in NJ worry?
Despite a spike in violent crimes at Philadelphia gas stations within the past year, there does not appear to be a “meaningful” increase in such crimes across New Jersey. According to NJ Gasoline-Convenience-Automotive Association Chief Administrator Eric Blomgren, while he has “heard reports of the problems in Philadelphia,” his members in this state have not reported such issues.
Daytime Shooting Reported In Atlantic City: Police
A shooting in broad daylight was reported in Atlantic City. On Saturday, Nov. 12, at 10:48 a.m., Atlantic City patrol officers responded to the 200 block of North Kentucky Avenue for a shooting. Officers found a 33-year-old male victim suffering from a gunshot wound. The victim was transported by ambulance...
Brigantine, NJ, Police Looking For Suspect in Multiple Burglaries
Brigantine Police are asking for your help identifying a man wanted for multiple burglaries on Friday, Nov 11. The man is wanted for several vehicle burglaries and the burglary of at least one residence. According to police on a Facebook post, they are actively investigating multiple motor vehicle burglaries and...
Saturday Morning Gunfire: 33-year-old Man Shot in Atlantic City, NJ
Authorities in Atlantic City say a man was injured in a shooting Saturday morning. Just before 11:00, ACPD officers responded to the area of the 200 block of North Kentucky Avenue. There, they found a 33-year-old man suffering from a gunshot wound. The victim was taken to AtlantiCare Regional Medical...
Ocean County, NJ, Teen Found Dead: Climbed into Dumpster, Compressed into Garbage Truck
A 19-year-old drummer from Ocean County who was reported missing early Saturday in Pennsylvania was found dead several hours later at a recycling facility after he got into a garbage container. Kellen J. Bischoff left a house party attended by Kutztown University students early Saturday but never returned and was...
107th NJ State League of Municipalities In Atlantic City This Week
Just about every political “mover and shaker” will be in Atlantic City today, tomorrow and Thursday, November 15-17, 2022 for the 107th New Jersey State League of Municipalities. From New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy, to local Mayor’s from all over The Garden State. The iconic event is...
Police investigate ATM theft in Northern Liberties amid rise in thefts across the city
Workers at the store tell Action News three robbers wearing ski masks held up a clerk at gunpoint and stole the ATM by dragging it out of the store.
3 From Atlantic City, NJ, Charged With Multiple Counts of Burglary, Theft
The Atlantic City Police Department says an investigation earlier this month into an attempted burglary at a business on the boardwalk resulted in the arrest of two men and subsequent charges for multiple other burglaries across the city. During the early morning hours of November 2nd, ACPD officers responded to...
Mays Landing man arrested for DUI after two crashes in Vineland
A Mays Landing man was arrested after allegedly trying to flee a second crash Saturday morning in Vineland. Michael Shelton, 54, first crashed at South Delsea Drive and West Sherman Avenue, police said. He continued driving and then crashed at South Orchard Road and West Sherman, according to the report.
Motorist released as he awaits trial in crash that killed South Jersey woman
A man accused of driving while intoxicated in a crash that killed a South Jersey woman was ordered released from jail pending trial. Patrick M. Dunn, 42, of Harrisonville, was driving a pickup truck on Ellis Mill Road in Elk Township on Nov. 1 when the vehicle collided head-on with a car driven by Amy Buchanan, 56, of Gloucester Township, authorities said.
shorelocalnews.com
Showboat Atlantic City Owner Bart Blatstein Brings First Ever Holiday Tree to te Boardwalk
Showboat Atlantic City decked the boardwalk this morning with a 50-ft tree for the holiday season. The balsam spruce was transported from North Carolina to its new home on the iconic boardwalk of Atlantic City as the first ever decorated tree in the 152-year history of the boardwalk. The tree...
The Top 10 food cities in South NJ, including Atlantic City
We have some great restaurants in South Jersey. Check that: We have a lot of great restaurants in South Jersey. What follows is my own list of the Top 10 Food Cities in South Jersey. It's my ranking, based on my own brain - and stomach. Maybe with a little heart mixed in.
Vineland Police, Dive Team Pull Submerged Car Out of Lake
On Saturday, Downe Township Fire & Rescue Squad and Dive Team worked with Vineland Police to pull a submerged car from a lake in South Vineland Park. According to a Facebook post from Downe Twp. Fire/Rescue and Dive Team, the vehicle was sitting at the bottom of 33 feet of water and was 124 feet from shore. Since the Dive Team had no idea where in the lake the car was, or, even if it was a car, the crew used side scan sonar to locate the vehicle.
Atlantic, Cape May & Cumberland, NJ Experiencing A ‘Red Wave’
With all of the talk about there being no Republican “Red Wave” election last Tuesday, November 8, 2022 in America … we took a detailed look at Atlantic County, New Jersey results to see how things turned out. We also take a look at Cape May County and Cumberland County, too.
4 Unsolved Murders in Cumberland County, NJ, From Past Novembers
According to the Cumberland County Prosecutor's Office, four murders that happened in the month of November between 1990 and 2019 remain unsolved. While some are decades old, these cold cases remain open, active investigations. William Spence. On November 5, 1990, 77-year-old William Spence was found at his home at 438...
The Longest EHT Traffic Detour is About to End (Finally!)
OMG! My morning commute is about to be cut in half!. Yay me! (And you too if it effects you.) It's just been announced that the about-two-years long detour of Mill Road, at Fire Road in Egg Harbor Township will permanently be coming to an end this Friday. The detour...
Old Kmart in Berlin, NJ is Being Made into a Go-Kart Track
Something fast and fun is reportedly coming to the old Kmart in Berlin, New Jersey. We love to see a good repurposing and transformation of a vacant retail space in South Jersey. This most recent project sounds entertaining! An indoor go-kart track will be created at the closed-down Kmart store...
WPG Talk Radio
Northfield NJ
22K+
Followers
13K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT
WPG Talk 95.5 FM has the best talk radio and delivers the latest local news, information and features for South Jersey. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 1