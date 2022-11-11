ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
therealdeal.com

ReadySpaces brings co-warehousing to Austin metro area

It’s like WeWork for warehouses. A startup in the growing co-warehousing market is expanding to the Austin metro area. Los Angeles-based ReadySpaces is putting the finishing touches on its first location in Round Rock, a 119,000-square-foot industrial facility at 2700 Louis Henna Blvd. The leased space is the company’s...
