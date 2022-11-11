Read full article on original website
Related
westernslopenow.com
RSV Outbreak in Mesa County Childcare Facility
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KREX)–This is the first RSV outbreak in Mesa County–which means two or more children at the facility fell ill in less than a week. RSV is a common respiratory virus, and in most people—like adults and older children, it usually causes mild, cold-like symptoms.
KJCT8
Orchard Mesa Pool closed for repairs
ORCHARD MESA, Colo. (KJCT) - The City of Grand Junction has temporarily closed the Orchard Mesa Pool. The closure is caused from a failed boiler. Pool water temperatures are currently too cold to keep the pool open. Staff and repair technicians with Monument Mechanical are onsite and evaluating the current...
KJCT8
Grand Rivers Pet of the Week: ‘Meet Yosemite’
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Meet our Grand Rivers pet of the week, Yosemite!. Yosemite is a six-year-old Pitbull mix with a gentle and goofy heart. Yosemite is blind but can see some shapes and shadows. He gets along great with people and animals. Yosemite would benefit from living in a house with another dog so they can help show him around. Yosemite loves his toys and loves to sunbathe.
KJCT8
Operation Christmas Child
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - As hard as it is to believe, the holiday season is only a few weeks away. Today kicked off national collection week for one national non-profit. Every year, Samaritan’s Purse puts together Operation Christmas Child. The event allows people from across the country to...
nbc11news.com
Emergency services respond to bicycle fatality
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - The Grand Junction Police Department responded to a report of a man who fell off his bike on the morning of Monday, Nov. 14, 2022. At approximately 10 a.m. the GJPD responded to the area of 28 1/4 Road and North Avenue for an Assist Medical call of an adult man who reportedly fell off his bike and was possibly unconscious and not breathing.
KJCT8
Home build kickoff for injured solider in Montrose
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Veterans day festivities continue through the valley with festivals, and in Montrose, a veteran gets a well-deserved gift. Homes for Our Troops is a national nonprofit that builds and donates custom homes for severely injured post- 9/11 veterans. Here on the Western Slope, the first...
KJCT8
Cold grips Western Colorado this week
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - This week’s weather is mostly without any big fanfare. Small ups in the temperatures will precede the passage of a couple of cold fronts, and of course the temperatures will come down after the cold fronts pass. Our moisture-starved atmosphere may yield small increases in clouds, but rain and snow are unlikely for at least the next week.
Colorado city has one of worst 'pothole' problems in United States
No matter where you live, you're bound to hit a pothole in the road at some point. That being said, drivers in one Colorado city may be facing one of the worst pothole risks in the country, according to a recent data analysis from QuoteWizard.com. Grand Junction ranked sixth on...
94kix.com
Little-Known Mesa Colorado Cemetery Dates Back to the Early 1800s
The next time you drive Western Colorado's Grand Mesa, take a quick detour at the town of Mesa. Just outside of town you'll find an awesome cemetery with residents dating back to the early 1800s. You'll find the cemetery just 1.2 miles north of town. Given its remote location, it's...
westernslopenow.com
Case closed: HOA ripoff
Fraud can hit you when you least expect it, or it can infiltrate an organization especially when the criminal is holding the key to the crime, and that key is trust. “This was truly a crime of opportunity,” said Special Agent Zak Benson who supervises activity on the Western Slope with the IRS Criminal Investigation division. “This can happen in every community across the nation.”
KJCT8
Two cold fronts keep us cold this week
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Cold weather will grip Western Colorado this week. Even the two minor shots at snow will be less of an issue than the cold. High temperatures this week will range from upper 30s to mid-40s. That’s cooler than normal, and the overnights and mornings will be even colder. Our lows will range from mid-teens to lower 20s.
Seven Illegal Homeless Camps Get Cleaned Up By Mesa County Authorities
The problem of homeless in Grand Junction goes beyond what you see inside the city limits. It's hard to look at the photos in this post and not be disturbed by what you see. The question I have to ask is this. Which is the bigger problem - the homeless or homelessness itself? I'm afraid there is no easy answer.
KJCT8
Fight at Fantasy’s sends one to hospital
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - A fight at Fantasy’s Night Club left several people injured. At approximately 3 a.m. a fight occurred that sent one person to the Hospital, another was arrested and transported to the Mesa County Detention Facility. Others who were injured were treated on scene by...
gjcity.org
GJPD Responds to Bicycle Fatality
On 11/14/2022, at approximately 10:00 am, officers with the Grand Junction Police Department responded to the area of 28 ¼ Rd and North Avenue for an Assist Medical call of an adult male who fell off his bicycle and was possibly unconscious and not breathing. Law enforcement officers began performing lifesaving measures before paramedics arrived. The male died on scene. The Mesa County Coroner’s Office will be responsible for releasing the identity of the deceased after proper notifications have been made. Investigation is ongoing. There is no further information at this time.
KJCT8
Mountain snow to arrive as early as tomorrow night
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - We had another quiet day across the Western Slope. However, cloud cover was one of the main stories throughout most of the day. These upper-level clouds in our atmosphere allowed some sunshine to peek through. While conditions have remained dry, and Grand Junction and Montrose temperatures reached the lower 40s. Most cloud cover will continue to push eastward, leading into the nighttime hours, opening our skies and staying clear tonight. Most Western Slope’s temperatures will sit in the mid to lower 20s.
Election Results For Mesa County and Delta County 2022
The mid-term election is in the books and here is a look at the results of local races and issues for Mesa County and Delta County. Over 65% of Mesa and Delta County Voters Participated. More than 65% of Mesa County's registered voters cast a ballot in Tuesday's primary election....
Wild Life Officials Asking For Help In Shooting
Wildlife officials in the Whitewater area are seeking the public's help in a shoot and abandon case.
KJCT8
Western Colorado Native American Market Days to celebrate Native American Heritage Month
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - It’s Native American Heritage Month, and this weekend, the Grand Valley held a colorful celebration, the Western Colorado Native American Market Days. Native American tribes came together in a celebration of unity and culture. “Where we bring people from different tribes to sell their...
KDVR.com
What Western Slope voters say of Boebert-Frisch race
Rogelio Mares spoke to voters in Mesa County as votes continue to be tallied in the razor-thin 3rd Congressional District race between Lauren Boebert and Adam Frisch. What Western Slope voters say of Boebert-Frisch race. Rogelio Mares spoke to voters in Mesa County as votes continue to be tallied in...
westernslopenow.com
Mesa County Early Morning Shooting Leaves One Dead
A suspect is in custody after a deadly shooting. It’s all unfolding in the 1100 block of 22 Road. Mesa County Sheriff’s Office Deputies responded to a call about a shooting at 5:47 am on Wednesday, November 9th. Upon arrival, the deputies discovered a 29 year old male had been shot. The victim was still breathing when police arrived at the scene, but was pronounced dead this morning.
