numberfire.com
Update: Colt McCoy back in for Cardinals in Week 10
Arizona Cardinals quarterback Colt McCoy is on the field Sunday in the team's Week 10 game against the Los Angeles Rams. McCoy spent some time in the locker room during the third quarter of action, leading to Trace McSorley taking snaps for a series. However, after a lengthy Rams drive, it's McCoy who is back in there at quarterback.
numberfire.com
Ryan Tannehill (ankle) officially active for Titans in Week 10
Tennessee Titans quarterback Ryan Tannehill will play Sunday in the team's game against the Denver Broncos. After missing the last two games for a non-COVID illness and a sprained ankle, the Texas A&M product has officially received the green light to play. It's unclear how much the ankle ailment will limit him, but at the very least, he will return to his role as starting quarterback. Malik Willis will resume backup duties.
numberfire.com
Teddy Bridgewater (knee) will not play in Dolphins' Week 10 game
Miami Dolphins quarterback Teddy Bridgewater (knee) will not play in the team's Week 10 game against the Cleveland Browns. According to Ian Rapoport, Bridgewater had a flare up of a chronic knee issue this week, and will not be active for the team's Week 10 contest. That leaves rookie Skylar Thompson as the primary backup to Tua Tagovailoa.
numberfire.com
Bills' Josh Allen (elbow) not spotted on field for pre-game warmups
Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (elbow) was not seen on the field for pre-game warmups ahead of Week 10's game against the Minnesota Vikings. Allen is officially active but was not on the field for pre-game warmups. He has yet to be seen on the field today, despite his active status. Case Keenum warmed up with Buffalo's wide receivers during pre-game.
numberfire.com
Colt McCoy headed to locker room for Cardinals; Trace McSorley in at quarterback
Arizona Cardinals quarterback Colt McCoy is headed to the locker room Sunday in the team's game against the Los Angeles Rams. The Cardinals are already on their backup quarterback after Kyler Murray was ruled out due to a hamstring injury. Now, McCoy is headed for further evaluation, and former Ravens quarterback Trace McSorley is now in under center.
numberfire.com
Fantasy Football: 5 Bold Predictions for Week 11
One of the things that makes fantasy football so captivating is the variance. Even throughout Cooper Kupp's historic, unflappable season, he was the top wideout for the week just three times in 2021. That means, on individual weeks, some very strange players may pop in terms of fantasy points at their positions.
numberfire.com
Monday Night Football Betting: What Are the Chances Washington Covers the Lopsided Spread?
Week 10 finishes with a matchup in the NFC Beast as the Washington Commanders drive up I-95 to take on the Philadelphia Eagles. The Eagles are looking to take both games against Washington for the second season in a row. Here is how numberFire ranks each team heading into tonight’s...
numberfire.com
Rams' Cooper Kupp (ankle) expected to miss 'some time'
Los Angeles Rams receiver Cooper Kupp (ankle) is expected to miss "some time" with the injury he suffered in the team's Week 10 loss to the Arizona Cardinals. Kupp's injury looked bad on the screen, and head coach Sean McVay did not seem optimistic in the team's postgame press conference. The NFL's Ian Rapoport reported that Kupp did seem to avoid a fracture and the "worst case" scenario, but fantasy managers with Kupp on their teams will likely be without their top player for multiple weeks. Last year's Super Bowl champions are now 3-6 and in fourth place in their division, so they could consider taking a cautious approach with their star's recovery.
numberfire.com
Texans claim running back Eno Benjamin off waivers on Tuesday
The Houston Texans have reportedly claimed running back Eno Benjamin off waivers. Benjamin will join his second career team after he was released from Arizona on Monday. Expect the 23-year old to play a backup role behind Dameon Pierce. On 69 carries this season, Benjamin produced 298 yards, 2 touchdowns,...
numberfire.com
Dallas Goedert (shoulder) out for Eagles multiple weeks
Philadelphia Eagles tight end Dallas Goedert will miss extended time with a shoulder injury, reports Mike Garafolo of NFL Network. Goedert suffered the injury in Monday night's loss to the Washington Commanders. The severity of the injury is unclear at this time, but Goedert is expected to play again this season. Quez Watkins, DeVonta Smith, and A.J. Brown will likely be the primary beneficiaries while Goedert is sidelined. Jack Stoll and rookie Grant Calcaterra will play most of the tight end snaps in place of Goedert, but neither of them should be involved much in the passing game.
numberfire.com
Bucks' Grayson Allen (ankle) will not return Monday
Milwaukee Bucks guard Grayson Allen (ankle sprain) will not return to Monday's game against the Atlanta Hawks. Allen injured his ankle after 10 minutes on the court and was ruled out for the remainder of the game after the half. Allen had 2 points and 1 rebound in his 10...
numberfire.com
Ben Simmons (knee) downgraded to questionable Sunday for Brooklyn
Brooklyn Nets forward Ben Simmons is considered questionable to play Sunday in the team's game against the Los Angeles Lakers. Simmons is a late add to the injury report - just 45 minutes before scheduled tipoff - due to left knee soreness. Keep an eye on his status as 9:30 p.m. ET approaches.
numberfire.com
Fantasy Football: Adjusted Fantasy Points Allowed (Week 11 Update)
As fantasy football players, we need to study matchups each and every week. How exactly to determine the best matchups can be tricky, but rather than look just at yards per carry or passing yards per game allowed, we have better alternatives. Fantasy points per game allowed to opponents can...
numberfire.com
Arizona's Zach Ertz suffered season-ending knee injury in Week 10
Arizona Cardinals tight end Zach Ertz suffered a season-ending knee injury in the team's Week 10 win over the Los Angeles Rams, Ian Rapoport reports. It was initially believed that Ertz was able to avoid a season-ending injury in Sunday's win, but further testing revealed that the veteran tight end will not be able to return this season. His absence could thrust 2022 second-round pick Trey McBride into more of an every-down role for the rest of the season.
numberfire.com
Tomlin: Pittsburgh's Najee Harris 'has knee discomfort' but 'won't affect his game participation'
According to head coach Mike Tomlin, Pittsburgh Steelers running back Najee Harris is dealing with knee discomfort. While Pittsburgh's starting running back is dealing with current discomfort, Harris' potential playing time is not expected to change per Tomlin. In Week 10, even though Harris did see a season-high 20 carries, the 24-year old did register a 59.5% offensive snap performance due to Jaylen Warren's increased role including 12 total touches and a 43% offensive snap rate. Expect a similar approach against a Cincinnati Bengals' defense ranked tenth (18.6) in FanDuel points allowed per game to running backs .
numberfire.com
Alec Burks (conditioning) not listed Monday for Detroit
Detroit Pistons guard Alec Burks is set to play Monday in the team's game against the Toronto Raptors. Burks sat out Saturday night due to return to competition reconditioning. However, on the initial injury report for Monday's contest, he does not carry a designation. Expect him to suit up. Our...
numberfire.com
Update: Broncos' Jerry Jeudy dealing with 'mild' ankle injury
Further testing revealed that Denver Broncos receiver Jerry Jeudy is reportedly dealing with a mild ankle injury, per the NFL's Ian Rapoport. Jeudy missed the majority of the Broncos' Week 10 game after suffering what looked like an extremely painful ankle injury on his first target of the day, but for now it looks like the former first-round pick was able to avoid a season-ending injury. The full extent of the injury and his timetable for a return still remain to be determined, but Jeudy may be able to avoid a stint on the injured reserve.
numberfire.com
Cory Joseph (hip) questionable for Pistons Monday night
Detroit Pistons guard Cory Joseph is considered questionable to play Monday in the team's game against the Toronto Raptors. Joseph is delaing with left hip soreness. As a result, the team has listed him questionable for Monday's contest. Keep a close eye on his status over the next 24 hours.
numberfire.com
Chiefs' JuJu Smith-Schuster enters concussion protocol in Week 10
Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster has entered the NFL's concussion protocol and will not return to the team's Week 10 game against the Jacksonville Jaguars. Smith-Schuster took a massive, head-to-head hit on a crossing route and was down on the ground for several seconds as the Chiefs' medical team came out to help him. While he was able to walk under his own power afterwards, he was carted the locker room and placed in the league's concussion protocol.
numberfire.com
Dewayne Dedmon (foot) questionable for Heat Monday night
Miami Heat center Dewayne Dedmon is considered questionable to play Monday in the team's game against the Phoenix Suns. Dedmon is still dealing with plantar fasciitis in his left foot, and as a result, the team has given him a questionable tag for Monday's contest. Our models currently project Dedmon...
