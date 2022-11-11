Read full article on original website
Police: Girl violently grabbed by unknown man near NH rail trail
GOFFSTOWN, N.H. — A juvenile girl was grabbed by an unknown man near a popular walking path Monday night, according to authorities. Goffstown Police say around 7:00 p.m., the victim was walking on the rail trail near Factory Street when she was violently grabbed by an adult male she didn’t recognize.
Police report gunshots in Dorchester, no one injured
DORCHESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - Police said gunshots were fired in Dorchester Monday night. The shots were discharged at 7 p.m. near the intersection of Wayne Street and Blue Hill Avenue. No one was hurt, though police inspected what appeared to be bullet holes in a car and a nearby home.
Gunshots reported just before car crashes into business front in Fall River, police say
FALL RIVER, MASS. (WHDH) - Police said there was a call for shots being fired just before a car crashed into a Fall River business front late Sunday night. The Chaves market storefront is being repaired in Fall River after the crash, which police said knocked bricks from the outside wall, leaving a large hole. It also caused several glass panes to crack.
Transit police officer assaulted by teens at Forest Hills MBTA station
BOSTON — Two teenagers from Boston are facing assault and battery charges after they attacked and injured an MBTA Transit Police Department officer, according to authorities. TPD officials said the officer was assaulted at about 4 p.m. Monday while on patrol at the Forest Hills MBTA Station in Jamaica...
Billerica residents want accountability in rash of vandalism cases
BILLERICA - For the past few weeks, folks in Billerica say they have been keeping an eye out for suspicious activity. A series of vandalism incidents has left damage to everything from mailboxes to fences.One neighbor said his mailbox was knocked down before Halloween. He spoke with WBZ-TV but did not want to have his name published."We were in the house and heard a bunch of noise outside and tried to look outside but it was too dark. Then heard some smacking and eventually came out and saw the mailbox was hit sideways a little bit," he said.This homeowner said...
Massachusetts woman reportedly kidnapped from train station, raped, then left at mall parking lot
A Massachusetts man has been arrested after reportedly kidnapping a woman from a train station this weekend, assaulting her, then dumping her in a mall parking lot. According to the Boston Globe, a woman in her 60s was taken while at the Wollaston Red Line station in Quincy early Saturday. Christian M. Lynch then allegedly sexually assaulted, strangled, and raped her for hours before leaving her at a Westgate Mall parking lot in Brockton.
WATCH: NH police arrest man who led officers on chase in stolen Amazon delivery truck
CONCORD, N.H. (WHDH) - Police arrested a man Sunday for allegedly stealing an Amazon truck in New Hampshire and leading officers on a chase through several communities, officials said. At 2:45 p.m. the Concord Police Department received a report of a stolen Amazon delivery truck that was taken while making...
Framingham Police Arrest Man With Backpack Stolen From Vehicle
FRAMINGHAM – On Thursday afternoon, Framingham Police arrested a man in possession of a backpack that had been reported stolen from a motor vehicle. Police arrested at 12:27 p.m. on November 10, Joel Figueroa, 27, with no known address. “A vehicle was broken into and backpack was taken,” said...
2 vans smashed after falling off car carrier in Westford
WESTFORD, MASS. (WHDH) - Crews were cleaning up after two vans fell off a car carrier near Route 495 in Westford. Video showed crews working to remove two vans with crumpled front ends near an underpass on Boston Road. The road was temporarily closed while they were removed and an...
Investigation underway at Newton jewelry store
NEWTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Police officers could be seen scouring the inside of a jewelry store in Newton early Sunday morning. It’s unclear why they were investigating but one of the store’s windows was smashed. No additional information was immediately released. This is a developing news story; stay...
Charlestown man arrested on Fentanyl charges after four overdose in Hyde Park
A Charlestown man is facing charges related to trafficking Fentanyl after four individuals overdosed Sunday morning. Gilbert Eatherton, 22, was arrested Sunday after police treated multiple overdose victims at a Hyde Park home and found Eatherton’s fanny pack containing the drug at the scene. According to Boston police, officers...
Former Watertown detective hopes discrimination lawsuit sparks change
By Jordyn Jagolinzer, WBZ-TVWATERTOWN - Kathleen Donohue spent two decades working as a detective at the Watertown Police Department. She was the fourth female officer to join the force in 1998 and became the first female detective in 2002. After listening to sexist and derogatory comments at work for years, Donohue said she had no choice but to leave. "There was a time I was threatened to be spanked by a supervisor," she told WBZ-TV. "There was a time I was at Waltham District Court and the supervisor was talking about women's breasts and the differences between what...
Woman repeatedly raped after being kidnapped at Wollaston MBTA station
QUINCY, Mass. — A Massachusetts man remains in custody after he was accused of kidnapping a woman at an MBTA station and repeatedly raping her, according to authorities. The Norfolk District Attorney's Office said 26-year-old Christian M. Lynch, of Quincy, was arraigned Monday in Quincy District Court on multiple charges, including rape, kidnapping, strangulation and assault and battery on a person over the age of 60.
Man arrested on fentanyl trafficking charges after EMS, Boston Fire crews revive multiple OD victims in Hyde Park
A man suspected of trafficking fentanyl was arrested over the weekend after first responders found and resuscitated multiple overdose victims in Hyde Park Sunday morning. Boston Police said it was around 5:13 a.m. when officers were first called to the area of 1442 Hyde Park Ave. for a reported overdose. There, first responders discovered and tended to multiple overdose victims found near the address.
Woman facing firearms charges after traffic stop in Dorchester
The firearm recovered was a 9 mm Springfield Armory Hellcat with one round in the chamber and 10 rounds in the magazine, according to Boston police. Boston police arrested a Dorchester woman after they said they found an illegal gun during a traffic stop Saturday night. Around 9:15 p.m. officers...
7 Investigates: Chaotic Crossing
BOSTON (WHDH) - Dangerous and scary. That’s how parents and pedestrians describe a traffic intersection near Boston’s North End. 7 Investigates staked it out and found a chaotic crossing. Caroline Goggin has the story. A jogger swerves when a car rolls toward him. Dozens of kids are forced...
Crews from multiple towns fight fire at house in Hudson
HUDSON, N.H. — Investigators are focusing on the garage of a home that caught fire Monday in Hudson. The first crews at the scene on Richman Road around 9:30 a.m. found a vehicle on fire. Firefighters from several towns responded to the scene. According to the chief, a fuel...
Investigation underway after woman shot in Manchester, NH
MANCHESTER, N.H. (WHDH) - Police in Manchester, New Hampshire are investigating an early morning shooting that left a woman hospitalized. Officers responding to a reported shooting on South Willow Street around midnight found a woman who had been shot in the arm, according to police. She was taken to a nearby hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
