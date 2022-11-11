BILLERICA - For the past few weeks, folks in Billerica say they have been keeping an eye out for suspicious activity. A series of vandalism incidents has left damage to everything from mailboxes to fences.One neighbor said his mailbox was knocked down before Halloween. He spoke with WBZ-TV but did not want to have his name published."We were in the house and heard a bunch of noise outside and tried to look outside but it was too dark. Then heard some smacking and eventually came out and saw the mailbox was hit sideways a little bit," he said.This homeowner said...

BILLERICA, MA ・ 1 DAY AGO