Deadly Russian strike in Poland risks dangerous escalation
The United States is on high alert after a Russian missile strike in Poland killed two people, an incident that could signal a major turning point for Moscow’s war in Ukraine. The explosion and deaths on Polish land mark the realization of a long-held concern among NATO members: that Russia’s attacks on Ukraine would spill…
Biden convenes emergency meeting with G-7 allies after missile kills two in Poland
President Biden on Tuesday called an emergency meeting with other world leaders to discuss a Russian-made missile strike that reportedly killed two people in a village in Poland near the Ukraine border. Biden, who is attending the Group of 20 (G-20) Summit in Bali, Indonesia, convened a meeting with the leaders of France, Germany, Italy, […]
Judge orders halt to Trump-era asylum restrictions at border
SAN DIEGO (AP) — A federal judge on Tuesday ordered the Biden administration to lift Trump-era asylum restrictions that have been a cornerstone of border enforcement since the beginning of COVID-19. U.S. District Judge Emmet Sullivan ruled in Washington that enforcement must end immediately for families and single adults, calling the ban “arbitrary and capricious.” The administration has not applied it to children traveling alone. Within hours, the Justice Department asked the judge to let the order take effect Dec. 21, giving it five weeks to prepare. Plaintiffs including the American Civil Liberties Union didn’t oppose the delay. “This transition period is critical to ensuring that (the Department of Homeland Security) can continue to carry out its mission to secure the Nation’s borders and to conduct its border operations in an orderly fashion,” government attorneys wrote.
Migration talks mark progress in tense U.S.-Cuba relations
HAVANA — (AP) — Following a series of talks on migration with the Biden administration, Cuba said Tuesday that it will receive deportation flights from the United States that had been stalled in the pandemic — and said it was open to continuing dialogue with Washington. The...
