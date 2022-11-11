Read full article on original website
Yardbarker
Liverpool and Man Utd eyeing 23-yr-old, club could demand €100m
Napoli forward Victor Osimhen has been on the radar of Premier League clubs Liverpool and Manchester United. A report from Gazzetta Dello Sport (h/t SportWitness) claims that the 23-year-old has been watched by the two Premier League clubs but he would cost a premium. Apparently, Napoli could demand a fee...
Manchester United Are Monitoring Premier League Goalkeeper
According to new reports, Manchester United are monitoring a Premier League goalkeeper amid David De Gea's future.
BBC
Analysis: Fulham 1-2 Manchester United
Eighteen-year-old Argentina forward Alejandro Garnacho was Manchester United's hero as he scored his first Premier League goal to give United a dramatic 2-1 win over Fulham. United were fortunate to get the three points after ex-Red Dan James looked to have earned the London side a well-deserved draw before...
2022 World Cup Preview: Best bets, contenders and futures
The 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar kicks off on Sunday when the host nation plays Ecuador in Group A.
England vs Norway: Talking points as Lionesses look to end historic year on a high
European champions England take on Norway in a friendly in Spain on Tuesday .It will be the final calendar outing in what has been a momentous year for the Lionesses, whose triumph at Euro 2022 saw them become the first England side to win a major trophy since 1966.Here we take a look at some of the main talking points ahead of the game.Can England stay unbeaten in final outing of 2022England’s match on Tuesday is their second successive friendly in Spain, having beaten Japan 4-0 last week, and they will be looking to continue a remarkable run of...
Yardbarker
Report: Cody Gakpo Wants To Join Manchester City
In the summer Manchester City sold one of their most reliable goalscoring wingers in Raheem Sterling as the England international moved down south as he joined Chelsea. The Premier League Champions didn't go out and replace him leaving Jack Grealish and Phil Foden as the options on the left-hand side as well as striker Julian Alvarez if necessary.
ESPN
Premier League without VAR: Liverpool slump to 12th; Arsenal's lead is cut
The 2022-23 Premier League season is 146 games old, and the effects of VAR decisions across the season are now telling. Liverpool have seen some key games swing in their favour after intervention from the VAR, leading to a dramatic fall in the table when such decisions are removed. -...
NBC Sports
Premier League assist leaders: Who will win Playmaker of the Season?
He’s since won the nascent Premier League Playmaker of the Season Award twice, including a 20-assist 2019-20 season, and he’s on pace to make it three of six. Harry Kane, Mohamed Salah, and Eden Hazard have also won the award, which is only five years old. De Bruyne...
Yardbarker
Manchester City Receive Audacious Loan Offer From Non-League Ashton United For Star Striker
With the Premier League paused for the commencement of the 2022 Qatar World Cup, Northern Premier League Premier Division outfit Ashton United have attempted to lure Erling Haaland into joining the club on loan. With Norway having missed out on qualification for this year's World Cup, Haaland is set to...
BBC
Monday's gossip: Bellingham, Gundogan, Tielemans, Hazard, Ziyech, Leao, Verratti
Borussia Dortmund chief executive Hans-Joachim Watzke says the club will hold talks with 19-year-old England midfielder Jude Bellingham, who has been linked with several of Europe's top sides, about his future after the 2022 World Cup. (Bild, via Mail) Barcelona, who know it will be difficult to sign 32-year-old Germany...
Yardbarker
Exclusive: 6-7 teams interested but club pushing to keep rumoured Man Utd & Chelsea transfer target
Borussia Dortmund wonderkid Youssoufa Moukoko has a host of clubs chasing him in the transfer market at the moment. The highly-rated young German forward has been in superb form this season as he continues to establish himself in the Dortmund first-team, and it’s not too surprising to see increasing transfer gossip surrounding the player.
Yardbarker
Manchester United Showing Interest In Wonderkid Centre Back
Manchester United duo Cristiano Ronaldo and Bruno Fernandes have both reportedly recommended a centre back to the scouts at Old Trafford. United are reportedly said to be looking for defenders as Harry Maguire’s time at the club could be coming to an end. United recently signed Lisandro Martinez who...
BBC
Sunday's gossip: Mount, Son, Firmino, De Gea, Gakpo, Endrick, Tuchel
England midfielder Mason Mount has yet to agree a new deal with Chelsea after talks about extending his Blues contract, which is set to enter its remaining 18 months, reached a stalemate. (Sunday Telegraph - subscription required) Paris St-Germain could make a move for Tottenham forward Son Heung-min, with Real...
‘Just gifted’: Stoke City is a distant memory for Choupo-Moting at Bayern
It wasn’t the sort of goal you’d over-celebrate. The second in an eventual 2-0 win to put away prone opponents, with the best team in the division besting the worst (the former beating the latter for the ninth time in a row), and the goalscorer netting against his former club for good measure.
Report: Inter Milan Are Facing A Dilemma With Romelu Lukaku
Inter Milan are currently facing a huge problem with Romelu Lukaku's injury problems, and could send him back to Chelsea.
BBC
World Cup to hit Newcastle fans' food bank collections
A food bank set up by Newcastle United fans said it needs to find thousands of pounds to feed vulnerable families during the World Cup break. The NUFC Fans' Food Bank can receive up to £5,000 at home games, which is matched by club co-owner Jamie Reuben. As the...
msn.com
Premier League table, 2022-23 season
If it’s the 2022-23 Premier League table you’re after, you’ve come to the right place. We’re at the 2022 World Cup break, and the final few rounds of Premier League fixtures caused so many shocks. Who’s looking like title contenders and/or favorites?. Almost at the...
ESPN
Alejandro Garnacho's stoppage-time heroics keep Manchester United firmly in top-four race
LONDON -- Manchester United eked out a stoppage-time win over Fulham in the Premier League on Sunday, with Alejandro Garnacho scoring in the 93rd minute to ensure the Red Devils left southwest London with all three points. - Stream on ESPN+: LaLiga, Bundesliga, MLS, more (U.S.) Christian Eriksen scored his...
aiexpress.io
Preview: Derby County vs. Torquay United – prediction, team news, lineups
After taking part in out a 2-2 draw within the first spherical of the FA Cup final weekend, Derby County and Torquay United will lock horns as soon as once more on Tuesday to battle for a spot within the second spherical of the competitors. Torquay have been two targets...
BBC
Analysis: Man City 1-2 Brentford
Manchester City missed the chance to go into the World Cup break on a high note after a bitterly disappointing performance and defeat against Brentford at Etihad Stadium. City have been riding their luck and only secured a win against Fulham at home with a stoppage time penalty from Erling Haaland last weekend.
