ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
Yardbarker

Liverpool and Man Utd eyeing 23-yr-old, club could demand €100m

Napoli forward Victor Osimhen has been on the radar of Premier League clubs Liverpool and Manchester United. A report from Gazzetta Dello Sport (h/t SportWitness) claims that the 23-year-old has been watched by the two Premier League clubs but he would cost a premium. Apparently, Napoli could demand a fee...
BBC

A﻿nalysis: Fulham 1-2 Manchester United

E﻿ighteen-year-old Argentina forward Alejandro Garnacho was Manchester United's hero as he scored his first Premier League goal to give United a dramatic 2-1 win over Fulham. U﻿nited were fortunate to get the three points after ex-Red Dan James looked to have earned the London side a well-deserved draw before...
The Independent

England vs Norway: Talking points as Lionesses look to end historic year on a high

European champions England take on Norway in a friendly in Spain on Tuesday .It will be the final calendar outing in what has been a momentous year for the Lionesses, whose triumph at Euro 2022 saw them become the first England side to win a major trophy since 1966.Here we take a look at some of the main talking points ahead of the game.Can England stay unbeaten in final outing of 2022England’s match on Tuesday is their second successive friendly in Spain, having beaten Japan 4-0 last week, and they will be looking to continue a remarkable run of...
Yardbarker

Report: Cody Gakpo Wants To Join Manchester City

In the summer Manchester City sold one of their most reliable goalscoring wingers in Raheem Sterling as the England international moved down south as he joined Chelsea. The Premier League Champions didn't go out and replace him leaving Jack Grealish and Phil Foden as the options on the left-hand side as well as striker Julian Alvarez if necessary.
ESPN

Premier League without VAR: Liverpool slump to 12th; Arsenal's lead is cut

The 2022-23 Premier League season is 146 games old, and the effects of VAR decisions across the season are now telling. Liverpool have seen some key games swing in their favour after intervention from the VAR, leading to a dramatic fall in the table when such decisions are removed. -...
NBC Sports

Premier League assist leaders: Who will win Playmaker of the Season?

He’s since won the nascent Premier League Playmaker of the Season Award twice, including a 20-assist 2019-20 season, and he’s on pace to make it three of six. Harry Kane, Mohamed Salah, and Eden Hazard have also won the award, which is only five years old. De Bruyne...
BBC

Monday's gossip: Bellingham, Gundogan, Tielemans, Hazard, Ziyech, Leao, Verratti

Borussia Dortmund chief executive Hans-Joachim Watzke says the club will hold talks with 19-year-old England midfielder Jude Bellingham, who has been linked with several of Europe's top sides, about his future after the 2022 World Cup. (Bild, via Mail) Barcelona, who know it will be difficult to sign 32-year-old Germany...
Yardbarker

Manchester United Showing Interest In Wonderkid Centre Back

Manchester United duo Cristiano Ronaldo and Bruno Fernandes have both reportedly recommended a centre back to the scouts at Old Trafford. United are reportedly said to be looking for defenders as Harry Maguire’s time at the club could be coming to an end. United recently signed Lisandro Martinez who...
BBC

Sunday's gossip: Mount, Son, Firmino, De Gea, Gakpo, Endrick, Tuchel

England midfielder Mason Mount has yet to agree a new deal with Chelsea after talks about extending his Blues contract, which is set to enter its remaining 18 months, reached a stalemate. (Sunday Telegraph - subscription required) Paris St-Germain could make a move for Tottenham forward Son Heung-min, with Real...
BBC

World Cup to hit Newcastle fans' food bank collections

A food bank set up by Newcastle United fans said it needs to find thousands of pounds to feed vulnerable families during the World Cup break. The NUFC Fans' Food Bank can receive up to £5,000 at home games, which is matched by club co-owner Jamie Reuben. As the...
msn.com

Premier League table, 2022-23 season

If it’s the 2022-23 Premier League table you’re after, you’ve come to the right place. We’re at the 2022 World Cup break, and the final few rounds of Premier League fixtures caused so many shocks. Who’s looking like title contenders and/or favorites?. Almost at the...
aiexpress.io

Preview: Derby County vs. Torquay United – prediction, team news, lineups

After taking part in out a 2-2 draw within the first spherical of the FA Cup final weekend, Derby County and Torquay United will lock horns as soon as once more on Tuesday to battle for a spot within the second spherical of the competitors. Torquay have been two targets...
BBC

A﻿nalysis: Man City 1-2 Brentford

Manchester City missed the chance to go into the World Cup break on a high note after a bitterly disappointing performance and defeat against Brentford at Etihad Stadium. City have been riding their luck and only secured a win against Fulham at home with a stoppage time penalty from Erling Haaland last weekend.

Comments / 0

Community Policy