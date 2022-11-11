ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Norman, OK

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WOWK

WVU vs. Oklahoma State kick time announced

MORGANTOWN, W. Va — The time for West Virginia football’s final game has officially been set. The Mountaineers will kick off their final game at Oklahoma State at noon ET, according to a tweet from the WVU football team. The action at Boone Pickens Stadium in Stillwater, Oklahoma will be shown on ESPN2 on Nov. 26.
MORGANTOWN, WV
voiceofmotown.com

West Virginia Native Enters the Transfer Portal

Morgantown, West Virginia – Earlier this evening, WVU tight end Corbin Page announced his intentions to enter the NCAA Transfer Portal via Twitter. Page, who was the former #1 high school player in the state of West Virginia, had the following to say about his departure from the team: “First, I would like to thank West Virginia football for the opportunity I was blessed with and having the chance to compete at such a high level. Morgantown has become a special place to me and I’ve made great memories and friendships! After talking to family and coaches, I would like to announce that I am entering the transfer portal with 3 and 1/2 years of eligibility. I am excited to see what the future holds!”
MORGANTOWN, WV
wvsportsnow.com

Asti: Two Fatal Mistakes Led to Shane Lyons’ Downfall at West Virginia

It happened. Shane Lyons is no longer the athletic director of West Virginia University. Parting ways with Lyons wasn’t necessarily a surprising move, but it’s certainly a decision that will continue to have a ripple effect, especially with the football program, which is the most important program at a school like WVU and the program that eventually sunk Lyons.
MORGANTOWN, WV
MountaineerMaven

Neal Brown Comments on Shane Lyons Departure

West Virginia University president Gordon Gee announced on Monday Shane Lyons will no longer serve as the University's athletic director. Interim AD Rob Alsop met with the media later in the afternoon to discuss the future of the WVU athletics and the search for a new director of athletics. Alsop also stated the decision to remove Lyons as AD and WVU football head coach Neal Brown's tenure were not tied together.
MORGANTOWN, WV
MountaineerMaven

Shane Lyons Out as WVU AD

On Monday, Hoppy Kercheval of Metro News reported West Virginia athletic director Shane Lyons has been forced out as the University's athletic director. Lyons was hired by WVU in 2015. He was instrumental in moving the 2020 season forward during the pandemic, serving as chair of the NCAA Division 1 Football Oversight Committee.
MORGANTOWN, WV
Metro News

Three Guys Before The Game – Shane Lyons Forced Out (Episode 417)

In a surprise move, West Virginia University has removed athletic director Shane Lyons from his position. In this episode, the “Guys” discuss the announcement and what it means for the future of WVU sports. The crew also looks back on a memorable Mountaineer weekend with victories over Pitt,...
MORGANTOWN, WV
voiceofmotown.com

I Feel Bad for JT Daniels

Coming out of high school, J.T. Daniels probably never envisioned his collegiate career going like this. The former 5-star had his USC stint end due to injury, and then his time with the Georgia Bulldogs came to a close after Stetson Bennett beat him out. Now, Daniels can likely add West Virginia to his long list of woes in college.
MORGANTOWN, WV
oklahoma Sooner

Roberts, Sooners Shine at Journeymen Classic

NORMAN — The Sooners ended their trip to Pennsylvania with multiple first- and second-place finishes at the Journeymen Collegiate Classic on Sunday afternoon. In front of his hometown crowd, Bethlehem, Pa., product Darrien Roberts dominated the 174-pound division with a 3-1 finish, including a 4-3 upset over No. 8 Phil Coniglario (Harvard) and a comeback pin over NC State's Singleton. Roberts' showing landed him the 174-pound pool championship.
NORMAN, OK
pittsburghsportsnow.com

Pitt’s Jeff Capel Wants to Continue Backyard Brawl Series

PITTSBURGH — On Friday night, Pitt fell to West Virginia by a lopsided score of 81-56, making that six straight wins by West Virginia in the Backyard Brawl hoops series. The series dates all the way back to 1905, the inaugural season of Pitt hoops. However, as of now, the series is only scheduled to run until next season.
MORGANTOWN, WV
voiceofmotown.com

Pat McAfee Shares His Thoughts on Shane Lyons Being Forced to Resign

Morgantown, West Virginia – As reported this morning, Shane Lyons was forced to resign as the director of athletics at West Virginia University. Pat McAfee, the former West Virginia punter/kicker turned media personality, shared his thoughts on Lyons’ resigning:. “I don’t have a relationship with anybody in WVU...
MORGANTOWN, WV
city-sentinel.com

Paycom official bashed state voters over GOP victory

In an election-night tweet, a top official at Paycom suggested voters living outside Oklahoma City and Tulsa are retrograde thinkers holding the state back. A.J. Griffin, director of government and community affairs for Paycom, issued the tweet after Governor Kevin Stitt, a Republican, easily won reelection without carrying Oklahoma and Tulsa counties.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
WHIZ

Morgantown Man Killed in Accident

The Cambridge Post of the State Highway Patrol investigates a fatal crash that took place Friday night in Noble Township in Noble County. The Patrol said 52-year-old Joseph Weeder of Morgantown, West Virginia was driving east on State Route 340 just before 10:30pm when he failed to stop at the intersection of State Route 340 and State Route 821.
MORGANTOWN, WV

Comments / 0

Community Policy