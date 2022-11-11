Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Great Burger Places in OklahomaAlina AndrasOklahoma State
New proposal would send families up to $350 per month per childJ.R. HeimbignerOklahoma City, OK
Mudbugs Nightmare In OklahomaUnder The Radar NWLAShreveport, LA
4 Great Burger Places in OklahomaAlina AndrasOklahoma State
Oklahoma City billionaire is giving away his companyAsh JurbergOklahoma City, OK
Related
Kickoff time, TV details announced for Oklahoma State vs. West Virginia
STILLWATER, Okla. — The kickoff time and TV network details for Oklahoma State football's final Big 12 game of the season against West Virginia have been announced. The Cowboys (7-3, 4-3 Big 12) and Mountaineers (4-6, 2-5 Big 12) will start at 11 a.m. CT inside Boone Pickens Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 26. The game will air on ESPN2.
WOWK
WVU vs. Oklahoma State kick time announced
MORGANTOWN, W. Va — The time for West Virginia football’s final game has officially been set. The Mountaineers will kick off their final game at Oklahoma State at noon ET, according to a tweet from the WVU football team. The action at Boone Pickens Stadium in Stillwater, Oklahoma will be shown on ESPN2 on Nov. 26.
CBS Sports
West Virginia vs. Morehead State: How to watch NCAAB online, TV channel, live stream info, game time
Current Records: Morehead State 2-1; West Virginia 2-0 The West Virginia Mountaineers will take on the Morehead State Eagles at 7 p.m. ET Tuesday at WVU Coliseum. The Mountaineers will be hoping to build upon the 84-67 win they picked up against Morehead State when they previously played in March of last year.
voiceofmotown.com
West Virginia Native Enters the Transfer Portal
Morgantown, West Virginia – Earlier this evening, WVU tight end Corbin Page announced his intentions to enter the NCAA Transfer Portal via Twitter. Page, who was the former #1 high school player in the state of West Virginia, had the following to say about his departure from the team: “First, I would like to thank West Virginia football for the opportunity I was blessed with and having the chance to compete at such a high level. Morgantown has become a special place to me and I’ve made great memories and friendships! After talking to family and coaches, I would like to announce that I am entering the transfer portal with 3 and 1/2 years of eligibility. I am excited to see what the future holds!”
wvsportsnow.com
Asti: Two Fatal Mistakes Led to Shane Lyons’ Downfall at West Virginia
It happened. Shane Lyons is no longer the athletic director of West Virginia University. Parting ways with Lyons wasn’t necessarily a surprising move, but it’s certainly a decision that will continue to have a ripple effect, especially with the football program, which is the most important program at a school like WVU and the program that eventually sunk Lyons.
Oklahoma-West Virginia QuoteBook: The Best of What They Said
With another road loss, Oklahoma will need to rally to earn a bowl bid.
WATCH: Oklahoma HC Brent Venables West Virginia Postgame
Oklahoma head coach Brent Venables met with the media following OU's 23-20 loss to West Virginia.
Neal Brown Comments on Shane Lyons Departure
West Virginia University president Gordon Gee announced on Monday Shane Lyons will no longer serve as the University's athletic director. Interim AD Rob Alsop met with the media later in the afternoon to discuss the future of the WVU athletics and the search for a new director of athletics. Alsop also stated the decision to remove Lyons as AD and WVU football head coach Neal Brown's tenure were not tied together.
Shane Lyons Out as WVU AD
On Monday, Hoppy Kercheval of Metro News reported West Virginia athletic director Shane Lyons has been forced out as the University's athletic director. Lyons was hired by WVU in 2015. He was instrumental in moving the 2020 season forward during the pandemic, serving as chair of the NCAA Division 1 Football Oversight Committee.
WBOY
WVU hoops vs. Morehead State: Tip time, TV channel/stream info, and more
After a one-game pit stop in the Oakland Zoo, West Virginia returns to the WVU Coliseum this week for a two-game homestand. The Mountaineers begin the week with a matchup against a Morehead State team that is also on a two-game winning streak. Here’s everything you need to know about...
Metro News
Three Guys Before The Game – Shane Lyons Forced Out (Episode 417)
In a surprise move, West Virginia University has removed athletic director Shane Lyons from his position. In this episode, the “Guys” discuss the announcement and what it means for the future of WVU sports. The crew also looks back on a memorable Mountaineer weekend with victories over Pitt,...
voiceofmotown.com
I Feel Bad for JT Daniels
Coming out of high school, J.T. Daniels probably never envisioned his collegiate career going like this. The former 5-star had his USC stint end due to injury, and then his time with the Georgia Bulldogs came to a close after Stetson Bennett beat him out. Now, Daniels can likely add West Virginia to his long list of woes in college.
oklahoma Sooner
Roberts, Sooners Shine at Journeymen Classic
NORMAN — The Sooners ended their trip to Pennsylvania with multiple first- and second-place finishes at the Journeymen Collegiate Classic on Sunday afternoon. In front of his hometown crowd, Bethlehem, Pa., product Darrien Roberts dominated the 174-pound division with a 3-1 finish, including a 4-3 upset over No. 8 Phil Coniglario (Harvard) and a comeback pin over NC State's Singleton. Roberts' showing landed him the 174-pound pool championship.
pittsburghsportsnow.com
Pitt’s Jeff Capel Wants to Continue Backyard Brawl Series
PITTSBURGH — On Friday night, Pitt fell to West Virginia by a lopsided score of 81-56, making that six straight wins by West Virginia in the Backyard Brawl hoops series. The series dates all the way back to 1905, the inaugural season of Pitt hoops. However, as of now, the series is only scheduled to run until next season.
voiceofmotown.com
Pat McAfee Shares His Thoughts on Shane Lyons Being Forced to Resign
Morgantown, West Virginia – As reported this morning, Shane Lyons was forced to resign as the director of athletics at West Virginia University. Pat McAfee, the former West Virginia punter/kicker turned media personality, shared his thoughts on Lyons’ resigning:. “I don’t have a relationship with anybody in WVU...
mountathletics.com
Tough Week for Women’s Basketball Concludes with Defeat at #10 N.C. State
RALEIGH, N.C. (November 13, 2022) – Completing a difficult first week of games, the Mount St. Mary's women's basketball team fell to the No. 10 ranked North Carolina State Wolfpack Sunday at Reynolds Coliseum by an 86-38 final. Mount St. Mary's falls to 0-3 on the year, while N.C....
city-sentinel.com
Paycom official bashed state voters over GOP victory
In an election-night tweet, a top official at Paycom suggested voters living outside Oklahoma City and Tulsa are retrograde thinkers holding the state back. A.J. Griffin, director of government and community affairs for Paycom, issued the tweet after Governor Kevin Stitt, a Republican, easily won reelection without carrying Oklahoma and Tulsa counties.
WHIZ
Morgantown Man Killed in Accident
The Cambridge Post of the State Highway Patrol investigates a fatal crash that took place Friday night in Noble Township in Noble County. The Patrol said 52-year-old Joseph Weeder of Morgantown, West Virginia was driving east on State Route 340 just before 10:30pm when he failed to stop at the intersection of State Route 340 and State Route 821.
connect-bridgeport.com
Harrison County Man, Dentist for 35 Years, Veteran in Several Active Deployments, Frank J. Lopez, Passes
On July 27th, 2022, Frank J. Lopez, while very healthy, happy and endlessly loved, was next in line to answer God’s call and leave this earthly place. He now soars the heavens experiencing his forever home of peace as God’s humble servant. Born and raised in Clarksburg, West...
West Virginia State Police announce DUI checkpoint for later this week
Drivers should be aware of a sobriety checkpoint in Lewis County on Friday, the West Virginia State Police announced.
Comments / 0