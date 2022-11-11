ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baldwinsville, NY

“Turkey Day Race Food Drive” projected to raise $60k

By Clare Normoyle
WSYR NewsChannel 9
WSYR NewsChannel 9
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3KjhAw_0j7aTJuw00

BALDWINSVILLE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – The “Turkey Day Race Food Drive” in Baldwinsville will be back on for its fifth year this holiday season.

St. Mary of the Assumption , St. Augustine’s and St. Elizabeth Ann Seton, three Catholic parishes in Baldwinsville, will partner with the Baldwinsville Kiwanis Club to sponsor the race.

The event raises both food and funds to benefit the Baldwinsville Community Food Pantry , which will provide food to approximately 100 families per month. As well as the Baldwinsville Rotary’s Backpack program , which supplements meal programs and family food pantry contributions with breakfast and snack items specifically for children.

“We have seen a growing response each year to our food drive, and this year, with food costs having increased, the need within our community has grown. With that, we also anticipate an even greater response from our parishioners and community as we have experienced so many times before when we have come together to serve those in need,” said Program coordinator, Amy Casper.

Last years race turned up $59,000 in food and funds. On top of that, the funds will also benefit other charities and food pantries as well.

The community is invited to participate in this year’s food drive by filling a shopping bag with food from a list of the most requested, non-perishable food items from the Baldwinsville Community Food Pantry and the Baldwinsville Rotary’s Backpack program.

According to St. Mary of the Assumption, Tops shopping bags and food lists are available at St. Mary of the Assumption Church, located at 47 Syracuse Street; St. Augustine’s Church, located at 7333 Obrien Road; or St. Elizabeth Ann Seton, located at 3494 Rt 31 in Baldwinsville; or online on St. Mary’s website .

Once purchased, bagged food can be returned at several Baldwinsville collection sites:

  • St. Mary of the Assumption
    • 47 Syracuse St, Baldwinsville
  • St. Augustine’s
    • 7333 Obrien Rd, Baldwinsville
  • St. Elizabeth Ann Seton
    • 3494 NY-31, Baldwinsville
  • Fleet Feet
    • Located at 4136 Rt. 31, Clay
  • Baker High School
    • Located at 29 E. Oneida Street

You can make donations between now and Thanksgiving Day.

Food collection site hours can be found HERE .

Donations can also be made online HERE or by texting TURKEY2022 to 800-950-9952.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WSYR.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WSYR NewsChannel 9

Eric Devendorf’s ED23Hoops hosts 5th Annual Turkey Drive

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Eric Devendorf’s charity, ED23Hoops, has partnered with Empire Orange Publishing and The Hart and Tay Train Foundation for the 5th annual Syracuse Community Turkey Drive on Saturday, November 19 in Syracuse. Families in need can come and pick up their Thanksgiving meals from 12:00 p.m. until 3:00 p.m. at the Tipperary […]
SYRACUSE, NY
uticaphoenix.net

November 2022 Johnson Park Center Pantry Schedule

JPC Office (315) 734-9608 Weekdays from 1 pm to 5 pm. Utica, NY. Below is the JPC Food Pantry Schedule for November 2022 Opening Day/Hours, Rain-Snow or Shine. All Food Consumers, please bring your JPC Food Pantry Card. If you do not have a JPC Food Pantry Card, we will assist you in completing the Food Pantry Intake Application “On-Site” at the Intake Station near the Sign-In Station. We will also have the JPC Annual Recertification and Identification Verification. If you still need to be recertified, JPC needs you to bring the Identification (IDs) of all people living in your household. Acceptable Government Issued IDs such as Birth Certificates, NYS Driver’s Licenses, NYS Photo IDs, Social Security Cards, NYS Benefit Cards, and Prison Photo IDs.
UTICA, NY
WSYR NewsChannel 9

Rescue Mission to host annual Hope Awards in Syracuse

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — National Hunger and Homelessness Awareness Week is from November 12-20 and the Rescue Mission has been working to help people throughout the Central New York region who face those hardships. In honor of the national week, the Rescue Mission will hold its 11th annual Hope Awards dinner on Thursday, November 17 […]
SYRACUSE, NY
WSYR NewsChannel 9

Greek Peak Mountain Resort projects its opening day

CORTLAND, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Greek Peak Mountain Resort announces its first snow-making efforts of the season as it fired up its new snow guns on Monday night, November 14. The effort marked the first test of the resort’s brand new snow-making infrastructure where over 9,000 feet of new water pipe and 5,000 feet of new […]
CORTLAND, NY
WSYR NewsChannel 9

How to prevent cooking fires this Thanksgiving

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — While preparing Thanksgiving feasts this holiday season, the National Fire Protection Association® (NFPA®) asks people to be cautious as Thanksgiving Day is the leading day of the year for home cooking fires. According to the NFPA between three and four times as many cooking fires happen on Thanksgiving Day compared to a […]
SYRACUSE, NY
localsyr.com

Turkey prices around CNY for last-minute shoppers

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – Are you a procrastinator when it comes to holiday shopping? Maybe you haven’t made it out to the store to purchase your Thanksgiving turkey yet, or maybe you’re pushing it off due to inflation prices. We understand the struggle. We’ve compiled a list...
SYRACUSE, NY
cnycentral.com

Central New York sees the first snowfall of the season

Syracuse, N.Y. — After a long stretch of summer-like temperatures in November, winter is now settling in. Many Central New Yorkers saw the first snowfall of the season overnight, but neighbors across central New York say they are already well prepared for the cold winter ahead. The official start...
SYRACUSE, NY
localsyr.com

Ithaca Fire Department raising money for injured coworker

ITHACA, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – The Ithaca Fire Department is attempting to raise money for one of their own after Zack Webber fell from a tree stand on November 9, rendering him immobile due to a spinal cord injury. According to a post made by Shannon Webber, the sister of...
ITHACA, NY
WSYR NewsChannel 9

Golisano After Hours expanding its hours

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Golisano After Hours is expanding its hours beginning Monday, November 14, to handle the increasing number of children with respiratory issues and other illnesses. Dr. Gregory Conners, Executive Director for Upstate Golisano Children’s Hospital, says RSV (Respiratory Syncytial Virus Infection) is sweeping through Central New York and Syracuse. “So we didn’t […]
SYRACUSE, NY
cnycentral.com

Crews battle house fire in the Village of Baldwinsville

Baldwinsville, New York — Huge presence as crews battle a house fire in the Village of Baldwinsville this evening, November 13th. The home is located at 51 Oswego Street. First calls came in around 4:30 this evening. The fire started in the second floor of one of the apartments....
BALDWINSVILLE, NY
WSYR NewsChannel 9

Salvation Army to hold Christmas Distribution Day on December 21

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — It’s the holiday of giving! The Salvation Army of Syracuse will hold its 2022 Christmas Bureau from November 29 through December 7. Income-eligible families can register and will receive food and toys during the holiday season. Families are asked to register at the following locations ahead of Distribution Day: St. Lucy’s […]
SYRACUSE, NY
localsyr.com

Port of Oswego set to see a pretty pricey upgrade

OSWEGO, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – Over the past year, Oswego residents may have noticed cranes, trucks, and local construction workers heading for the port. On November 14, William Scriber, Executive Director and CEO, at the Port of Oswego Authority announced that over the last 18 months, the port of Oswego has received over $3.5 million in upgrades.
OSWEGO, NY
WSYR NewsChannel 9

WSYR NewsChannel 9

3K+
Followers
1K+
Post
691K+
Views
ABOUT

Localsyr.com brings you the day's top stories. Stay up to date with breaking news for all of Central New York.

 https://www.localsyr.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy