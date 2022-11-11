“Turkey Day Race Food Drive” projected to raise $60k

BALDWINSVILLE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – The “Turkey Day Race Food Drive” in Baldwinsville will be back on for its fifth year this holiday season.

St. Mary of the Assumption , St. Augustine’s and St. Elizabeth Ann Seton, three Catholic parishes in Baldwinsville, will partner with the Baldwinsville Kiwanis Club to sponsor the race.

The event raises both food and funds to benefit the Baldwinsville Community Food Pantry , which will provide food to approximately 100 families per month. As well as the Baldwinsville Rotary’s Backpack program , which supplements meal programs and family food pantry contributions with breakfast and snack items specifically for children.

“We have seen a growing response each year to our food drive, and this year, with food costs having increased, the need within our community has grown. With that, we also anticipate an even greater response from our parishioners and community as we have experienced so many times before when we have come together to serve those in need,” said Program coordinator, Amy Casper.

Last years race turned up $59,000 in food and funds. On top of that, the funds will also benefit other charities and food pantries as well.

The community is invited to participate in this year’s food drive by filling a shopping bag with food from a list of the most requested, non-perishable food items from the Baldwinsville Community Food Pantry and the Baldwinsville Rotary’s Backpack program.

According to St. Mary of the Assumption, Tops shopping bags and food lists are available at St. Mary of the Assumption Church, located at 47 Syracuse Street; St. Augustine’s Church, located at 7333 Obrien Road; or St. Elizabeth Ann Seton, located at 3494 Rt 31 in Baldwinsville; or online on St. Mary’s website .

Once purchased, bagged food can be returned at several Baldwinsville collection sites:

St. Mary of the Assumption 47 Syracuse St, Baldwinsville



St. Augustine’s 7333 Obrien Rd, Baldwinsville



St. Elizabeth Ann Seton 3494 NY-31, Baldwinsville



Fleet Feet Located at 4136 Rt. 31, Clay



Baker High School Located at 29 E. Oneida Street



You can make donations between now and Thanksgiving Day.

Food collection site hours can be found HERE .

Donations can also be made online HERE or by texting TURKEY2022 to 800-950-9952.

