On Monday, November 7, 2022, at 10:50 PM Ithaca Police Officers were dispatched to the 200 block of Floral Ave. for a report of a car versus bicycle crash. Upon arrival, police investigation found that the injured cyclist was unconscious with trauma to their head. The driver of the involved vehicle was located on scene and is cooperating with the police. The victim was transported to an area Trauma Center and is listed in critical condition.

ITHACA, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO