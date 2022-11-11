Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
NY pilot-engineer says multiple glowing lights were UFOsRoger MarshBinghamton, NY
Broome County Thanksgiving Food Drive collecting nonperishable food items November 14-18Kristen WaltersBroome County, NY
An Artist Who Commands His Own Path, Dillon Utter Is as Mellow as Mountain AirColin Munro WoodEndicott, NY
Related
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
Binghamton Woman Sentenced After Attempted Burglary
The Broome County District Attorney says a Binghamton woman was sentenced to jail after she pleaded guilty to Attempted Burglary in the 2nd degree. Amanda R. Hoyt will spend five years in prison and five years of post-release supervision in relation to an incident in Johnson City in January after pleading guilty in August.
Busted on Double Day Street: Three Arrested in Binghamton Raid
Three people are facing numerous charges after members of the Broome County Special Investigation Unit Task Force searched a home on Double Day Street in Binghamton last Thursday, November 11 and found drugs and a loaded gun. According to an S.I.U. news release, officers executed a narcotics search warrant at...
Tioga County man pleads guilty to trying to entice 10-year-old
Today in Federal Court, Joseph Swansbrough, 33 of Willseyville, pled guilty to attempted enticement and coercion of a minor.
JC man gets 4 years on domestic violence charge
Today in Broome County Court, David Maiella, 32 of Johnson City, was sentenced to four years in New York State prison after pleading guilty to felony Assault in the Second Degree.
Police raid home in Lackawanna County
SIMPSON, Pa. — Police raided a home in Lackawanna County on Monday. Officers, along with the county's SWAT team and Scranton Bomb Squad, swarmed the home along Shannon Street in Simpson around 2 p.m. Monday afternoon. The chief says drugs and explosives were being sold at the home. Three...
ithaca.com
Ithaca Cyclist Succumbs to Injuries
On Monday, November 7, 2022, at 10:50 PM Ithaca Police Officers were dispatched to the 200 block of Floral Ave. for a report of a car versus bicycle crash. Upon arrival, police investigation found that the injured cyclist was unconscious with trauma to their head. The driver of the involved vehicle was located on scene and is cooperating with the police. The victim was transported to an area Trauma Center and is listed in critical condition.
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
Owego Police Blotter: November 7 to 13
During the week of Monday, November 7 to Sunday, November 13, the Owego Police Department had 66 service calls, 7 arrests, 2 motor vehicle accidents, and issued 2 traffic tickets. Angie M. Lawrence of Owego was arrested following an investigation of a suspicious female trespassing on Erie Street. Lawrence was...
NewsChannel 36
Missing Vulnerable Adult Alert; Missing From Elmira
ELMIRA, N.Y. (WENY) - Police are looking for a missing vulnerable adult from Elmira. James Kuhn is an 82 year old adult with dementia and may be in need of medical attention. He was last seen on Stacia Drive in Elmira at 12:00 PM on Monday. He was last seen driving a 2014 red Ford Mustang with New York registration DNK-2286.
whcuradio.com
Report: DWI arrests plummet in Tompkins County
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — The Tompkins County Sheriff’s Office is reporting a sharp decrease in DWI arrests. Data shows 10 people were charged with the crime last month. Compared to September, that’s a decrease of 54 percent. The road patrol unit also charged fewer people with felonies.
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
Johnson City Man Pleads Guilty to Assault, Receives Jail Time
A Johnson City man will spend time behind bars after he pleaded guilty to Assault in the 2nd degree in August. According to the Broome County District Attorney, David J. Maiella, will spend four years in state prison after pleading guilty to Assault in the 2nd degree in relation to a domestic incident in February on Pratt Avenue, in which he used a piece of broken glass and a knife to injure a man.
Three charged in Scranton raid at two businesses
SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — After a lengthy investigation, Scranton police say they arrested three men who were involved in crimes such as shootings, drug and illegal gun sales at two Scranton businesses. According to the Scranton Police Department, on Friday, November 11 around 9:30 a.m. officers executed a search warrant on Prime Kutz and […]
Stabbing and standoff on Lydia Street in Binghamton
Yesterday, at around 2:45 p.m., the Binghamton Police Department responded to the area of 22 Lydia Street for a reported stabbing.
Fire damages house in Bradford County
ATHENS, Pa. — A fire damaged a house in Bradford County Monday evening. Flames sparked in the home on Spruce Street in Athens around 6:45 p.m. A viewer sent us video from the fire scene. There's no word on what caused Monday's fire, but authorities say everyone made it...
NewsChannel 36
Elmira Police Looking for Crossing Guards
ELMIRA, N.Y. (WENY) -- The Elmira Police Department is putting the word out that they are looking for a Substitute School Crossing Guards to help local students cross the road. According to the E.P.D. these part time positions could eventually lead to a full-time position. Applicants who pass a background...
Centre Daily
Man removing deer from the road is killed in a hit-and-run, New York police say
A man was killed while attempting to remove a dead animal from the road in New York, according to police. Jon Gearhart, 44, was driving Nov. 11 on a state Route 14 in Horseheads, a village near the New York-Pennsylvania border, when he pulled over to move a deer carcass from the road, New York State Police said in a Nov. 12 press release.
The Story Behind Binghamton’s “Secret” Little Park
A park in Binghamton that's "hidden in plain sight" seems to be known to only a few people. Union Park is located near the top of Mount Prospect just southeast of the city-owned Ely Park Golf Course. There are no signs to call attention to the park that occupies a...
whcuradio.com
Family of injured Ithaca firefighter starts online fundraiser
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — The family of an injured Ithaca firefighter is raising money. Zack Weber fell Wednesday from his tree stand. Weber was airlifted to Upstate Medical University for treatment of a spinal cord injury, which has left him immobile. Reports say Weber fell 25 feet. Weber’s family...
Man fatally struck while exiting vehicle to remove deer carcass, NYSP says
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) – A man has died after he pulled over to remove a deer carcass from the road early Friday evening, troopers with New York State Police say. Troopers say the incident happened on State Route 14 in the town of Horseheads. When troopers arrived, they discovered the man with serious injuries and […]
Identities of Bradford County fire victims released
SAYRE, Pa. — The Bradford County Coroner's office has released the identities of two people found dead in a home on November 6. Officials say crews went to the home on Bensley Street in Sayre around 4 a.m. that day to put out a fire and found a man and a woman dead inside.
Large drug bust on Doubleday Street in Binghamton
Yesterday, the Binghamton SWAT team and the Broome County Special Investigations Unit Task Force executed a narcotic search warrant at 29
Comments / 0