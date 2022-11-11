ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Binghamton, NY

FOX 40 News WICZ TV

Binghamton Woman Sentenced After Attempted Burglary

The Broome County District Attorney says a Binghamton woman was sentenced to jail after she pleaded guilty to Attempted Burglary in the 2nd degree. Amanda R. Hoyt will spend five years in prison and five years of post-release supervision in relation to an incident in Johnson City in January after pleading guilty in August.
BINGHAMTON, NY
Newswatch 16

Police raid home in Lackawanna County

SIMPSON, Pa. — Police raided a home in Lackawanna County on Monday. Officers, along with the county's SWAT team and Scranton Bomb Squad, swarmed the home along Shannon Street in Simpson around 2 p.m. Monday afternoon. The chief says drugs and explosives were being sold at the home. Three...
LACKAWANNA COUNTY, PA
ithaca.com

Ithaca Cyclist Succumbs to Injuries

On Monday, November 7, 2022, at 10:50 PM Ithaca Police Officers were dispatched to the 200 block of Floral Ave. for a report of a car versus bicycle crash. Upon arrival, police investigation found that the injured cyclist was unconscious with trauma to their head. The driver of the involved vehicle was located on scene and is cooperating with the police. The victim was transported to an area Trauma Center and is listed in critical condition.
ITHACA, NY
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

Owego Police Blotter: November 7 to 13

During the week of Monday, November 7 to Sunday, November 13, the Owego Police Department had 66 service calls, 7 arrests, 2 motor vehicle accidents, and issued 2 traffic tickets. Angie M. Lawrence of Owego was arrested following an investigation of a suspicious female trespassing on Erie Street. Lawrence was...
OWEGO, NY
NewsChannel 36

Missing Vulnerable Adult Alert; Missing From Elmira

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WENY) - Police are looking for a missing vulnerable adult from Elmira. James Kuhn is an 82 year old adult with dementia and may be in need of medical attention. He was last seen on Stacia Drive in Elmira at 12:00 PM on Monday. He was last seen driving a 2014 red Ford Mustang with New York registration DNK-2286.
ELMIRA, NY
whcuradio.com

Report: DWI arrests plummet in Tompkins County

ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — The Tompkins County Sheriff’s Office is reporting a sharp decrease in DWI arrests. Data shows 10 people were charged with the crime last month. Compared to September, that’s a decrease of 54 percent. The road patrol unit also charged fewer people with felonies.
TOMPKINS COUNTY, NY
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

Johnson City Man Pleads Guilty to Assault, Receives Jail Time

A Johnson City man will spend time behind bars after he pleaded guilty to Assault in the 2nd degree in August. According to the Broome County District Attorney, David J. Maiella, will spend four years in state prison after pleading guilty to Assault in the 2nd degree in relation to a domestic incident in February on Pratt Avenue, in which he used a piece of broken glass and a knife to injure a man.
JOHNSON CITY, NY
WBRE

Three charged in Scranton raid at two businesses

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — After a lengthy investigation, Scranton police say they arrested three men who were involved in crimes such as shootings, drug and illegal gun sales at two Scranton businesses. According to the Scranton Police Department, on Friday, November 11 around 9:30 a.m. officers executed a search warrant on Prime Kutz and […]
SCRANTON, PA
Newswatch 16

Fire damages house in Bradford County

ATHENS, Pa. — A fire damaged a house in Bradford County Monday evening. Flames sparked in the home on Spruce Street in Athens around 6:45 p.m. A viewer sent us video from the fire scene. There's no word on what caused Monday's fire, but authorities say everyone made it...
BRADFORD COUNTY, PA
NewsChannel 36

Elmira Police Looking for Crossing Guards

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WENY) -- The Elmira Police Department is putting the word out that they are looking for a Substitute School Crossing Guards to help local students cross the road. According to the E.P.D. these part time positions could eventually lead to a full-time position. Applicants who pass a background...
ELMIRA, NY
Centre Daily

Man removing deer from the road is killed in a hit-and-run, New York police say

A man was killed while attempting to remove a dead animal from the road in New York, according to police. Jon Gearhart, 44, was driving Nov. 11 on a state Route 14 in Horseheads, a village near the New York-Pennsylvania border, when he pulled over to move a deer carcass from the road, New York State Police said in a Nov. 12 press release.
HORSEHEADS, NY
whcuradio.com

Family of injured Ithaca firefighter starts online fundraiser

ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — The family of an injured Ithaca firefighter is raising money. Zack Weber fell Wednesday from his tree stand. Weber was airlifted to Upstate Medical University for treatment of a spinal cord injury, which has left him immobile. Reports say Weber fell 25 feet. Weber’s family...
ITHACA, NY

