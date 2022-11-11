Read full article on original website
Bettye Lou Murphy of Elizabeth City, November 14
Bettye Lou Wood Murphy, age 88, of Elizabeth City, NC went to be with her heavenly father on November 14th, 2022. Born in Pasquotank County, NC on January 27th, 1934 to the late Guy Morgan Wood and Lou Williams Wood, she was the widow of Edward H. Murphy who preceded her in death after fifty-seven years of marriage. Mrs. Murphy was a life-time member of Corinth Baptist Church where she taught the Golden Circle Sunday school class. She attended mission trips to Thailand, West Virginia, and New York and never missed the opportunity to share God’s love with those she met.
William James Crodick, III of Knotts Island, November 11
William James Crodick, III of Knotts Island, NC passed away unexpectedly at his home on November 11, 2022. He was 52 years old. Will was born on December 23, 1969 in Portsmouth, VA to William James Crodick, Jr and Patti Ann Crodick. Will graduated from Churchland High School in Portsmouth,...
Edward W. Wise, Jr. of Nags Head, November 11
Edward W. Wise, Jr., known to all as Wykie, a native of Nags Head, NC, went to heaven the morning of Friday, November 11, 2022, while at home with his beloved wife Ginger by his side. He was the son of “Nettie” and Viola Wise, raised by his Aunt Agnes...
Sam P. Staples of Camden, November 11
Legendary and much beloved lifelong Camden County resident Sam P Staples (“Sam I Am”), age 74, passed in the early morning of Friday, November 11, 2002. Everybody that knew Sam loved him and his wit. Sam had many friends and no enemies. Freehearted Sam is already missed by all. Sam, a Veteran, passed away on Veteran’s Day. Gone too soon!
Sara Lee Styron of Hatteras, November 7
Sara Lee Styron, “Secky,” 74, passed on November 7, 2022, at her home in Hatteras, NC. She was born in Norfolk, Virginia on April 19,1948. Sara is predeceased by her parents, Otis and Mary Styron and her sister Catherine Styron Bulman. She leaves behind her sister Judy Styron of Colorado as well as family and friends too numerous to mention, and her beloved dog “Weezy.”
First Flight High School and StageKraft Productions present “Peter Pan and Wendy”
IT’S TIME FOR ‘PETER PAN AND WENDY’! The fall play “Peter Pan and Wendy” opens this week! The show runs Thursday and Friday evenings at 7 and Saturday afternoon at 2 in the David E. Oaksmith Auditorium from Nov. 17-19. Tickets are $10 for adults, and $8 for students, children and senior citizens. Magic wands will be on sale for anyone who wants to be part of the audience participation! This show is a lot of fun for both adults and children and we hope to see you there.
Karin Edmond keeps ‘Candy Bomber’ legacy alive
Manteo resident leads fundraising for this year’s event. The distinct roar of the C-54 engine drew Karin Edmond to the Manteo airport in 1999. About half a century had passed, but she immediately recognized the airplane’s sound, and it flooded her with memories of a difficult childhood that she’d previously never shared with her five children.
Wind, rain and sweat: OBX Marathon returns after two-year hiatus
The Sunday morning weather forecast for the 7:00 a.m. start to the Towne Banks Outer Banks Marathon and Half Marathon called for light rain and a 10-mph breeze from the north. The reality was a hard-driving rain and a 15-20-mph wind that one competitor described as feeling like needles striking his face for the first five miles.
Kathleen “Kat” Gotthardt Berry of Southern Shores, November 10
Kathleen Gotthardt Berry was born in Milwaukee, Wisconsin on August 5, 1947, and transitioned peacefully to Heaven in Chesapeake, Virginia on November 10, 2022. Kathleen “Kat” received her Bachelor of Education degree, Magna cum Laude in 1969. She wanted to see the world and took a DODDS Teaching Job in the Philippines where she taught service member children. She later moved to Germany to begin a long teaching career at the many military bases there. During a Summer break she visited Spain and met her husband to be. Their eyes met and shazam, it was love at first sight between the two. They both moved to Germany, and were married in Stuttgart in 1982, beginning their 40-year love life. In 1984 they were transferred to Japan, and in 1986 she returned to the US where she completed her ESOL teaching career in 2005. On a vacation to the Outer Banks (OBX) she fell in love with its beauty. Her forever home dreams were realized in 2015 when they moved to the OBX. While on the OBX, Kat focused her life on caring for her plants, cats and helping with the Little Plant Library in Southern Shores.
Dare County Thanksgiving Closures and Trash Collection Changes
All Dare County offices will be closed on Thursday, November 24, 2022, and Friday, November 25, 2022, in observance of the Thanksgiving holiday. The Dare County C&D Landfill in Manns Harbor, the Buxton Transfer Station and the Manteo Recycle Yard will also be closed on Thursday, November 24, 2022, and Friday, November 25, 2022, in observance of the Thanksgiving holiday. These sites will reopen on Saturday, November 26, 2022.
‘She made sure Hatteras was at the table’
Remembering fishing advocate and writer Susan West. Susan West, a long-time advocate for the Hatteras Island fishing community and a writer who helped foster improved communications and respect between regulators and fishermen, died on Nov. 10 at age 73. “She made sure that Hatteras and those small fishing communities were...
This Tiny North Carolina Town is Home to One of the Best Bakeries in the Country
Sometimes it seems as if the smallest most unassuming restaurants are the ones with the best food. These under-the-radar spots are usually family-owned and rise in popularity from word of mouth amongst locals and maybe even social media.
Community Drive-Thru Food Giveaway
Our Outer Banks community is a blessing to so many and in turn, we want to be a blessing to you! Be our guest of honor and drive-thru at the Ark Church in Nags Head on Sunday, November 20th at 1:00PM!. We have partnered with Convoy of Hope with an...
Meet Frankie and Vampy, OBX SPCA Pets of the Week
This week our Outer Banks SPCA pet of the week is a pair of kittens named Frankie and Vampy! They are a bonded pair who are very sweet and playful. Watch this video to learn more about Frankie and Vampy. Adoption hours:. Monday – Friday 11 am to 5 pm...
This bakery makes the best pastries in NC, report finds. Why customers crave them
Here’s what to know about the No. 1 shop.
Millennials are flocking to this North Carolina city, new report finds
The city also has been named a hot spot for Generation Z.
Chamber holds ribbon cutting for Barrier Island Bagels
The Outer Banks Chamber of Commerce along with Ribbon Cutting Sponsor, ACE Hardware held a ribbon cutting on November 3rd for Barrier Island Bagels, 4716 N. Croatan Hwy, Kitty Hawk. Richard Hess, Immediate Past Chairman and Realtor at Sun Realty congratulated the owners Kalley and Rob Largent for their new...
'Progression takes change': 'The Lost Colony' makes casting changes, brings in Native Americans
For 85 years, the story of the Lost Colony of Roanoke Island has taken the stage in front of thousands of people, but for first time that story is being told differently and through the eyes of Native American ancestors.
Best 4 Coziest Small Towns in North Carolina To Visit This Winter
These North Carolina towns are considered the coziest: Highlands (ranked No. 36 coziest in the nation), Cashiers (72nd), Nags Head (102), and Ocracoke Island (130). To determine the coziest small towns in America, 170 well-known small towns across the country were compared on ten key metrics. They looked into winter...
Outgoing Wake County sheriff releases farewell letter
Wake County Sheriff Gerald Baker said in a farewell letter that he will retire from the sheriff's office as of Dec. 5 and is proud of the work he and his staff did during the past four years.
