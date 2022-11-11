Kathleen Gotthardt Berry was born in Milwaukee, Wisconsin on August 5, 1947, and transitioned peacefully to Heaven in Chesapeake, Virginia on November 10, 2022. Kathleen “Kat” received her Bachelor of Education degree, Magna cum Laude in 1969. She wanted to see the world and took a DODDS Teaching Job in the Philippines where she taught service member children. She later moved to Germany to begin a long teaching career at the many military bases there. During a Summer break she visited Spain and met her husband to be. Their eyes met and shazam, it was love at first sight between the two. They both moved to Germany, and were married in Stuttgart in 1982, beginning their 40-year love life. In 1984 they were transferred to Japan, and in 1986 she returned to the US where she completed her ESOL teaching career in 2005. On a vacation to the Outer Banks (OBX) she fell in love with its beauty. Her forever home dreams were realized in 2015 when they moved to the OBX. While on the OBX, Kat focused her life on caring for her plants, cats and helping with the Little Plant Library in Southern Shores.

SOUTHERN SHORES, NC ・ 1 DAY AGO