BBC
World Cup 2022: England arrive in Qatar ready for 'pinnacle of world football'
Host nation: Qatar Dates: 20 November-18 December Coverage: Live on BBC TV, BBC iPlayer, BBC Radio 5 Live, BBC Radio Wales, BBC Radio Cymru, BBC Sounds and the BBC Sport website and app. Day-by-day TV listings - Full coverage details. England arrived in Qatar on Tuesday night ahead of the...
BBC
Turkey v Scotland: 'Important test' as Liverpool's Calvin Ramsay is lined up to debut for Steve Clarke's side
Scotland take on Turkey on Wednesday in the hope that a friendly examination in a testing environment will stand them in good stead in their final match before European Championship qualifying begins in March. They travelled to Diyarbikar, a two-hour flight south east of Istanbul, knowing the atmosphere will likely...
BBC
ATP Finals 2022: Rafael Nadal loses to Taylor Fritz in Turin
Rafael Nadal's latest bid to finally land the first ATP Finals title of his career started with a defeat by American eighth seed Taylor Fritz. The 36-year-old Spaniard, runner-up in 2010 and 2013, lost 7-6 (7-3) 6-1. Fritz is making his debut at the season-ending event and his relentless returning...
