kqennewsradio.com
INSIDE DOUGLAS COUNTY 11.15.22
A look at tobacco use and the Great American Smokeout with Thrive Umpqua Executive Director Jessica Hand and Mitchell Kilkenny of the Douglas Public Health Network. Click here to download for later listening: idc 11 15 2022.
roguevalleymagazine.com
Rogue Valley News, Tuesday 11/15 – NBC’s DATELINE Does Story on Ashland Murder of David Grubbs, Adult-In-Custody Death at Jackson County Jail
The latest news stories of interest in the Rogue Valley and around the state of Oregon from the digital home of Southern Oregon, Wynne Broadcasting’s RogueValleyMagazine.com. AIR STAGNATION ADVISORY ISSUED: 5:03 AM NOV. 15, 2022 – NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE. ...AIR STAGNATION ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM...
kqennewsradio.com
THANKSGIVING FEAST ON NOVEMBER 23RD
The Roseburg Dream Center is partnering with a number of other organizations to offer a Thanksgiving Feast on Wednesday November 23rd from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. It will be held in Douglas Hall at the Douglas County Fairgrounds. It is for those who cannot or would not be able to enjoy a Thanksgiving dinner due to homelessness, addiction, loss, trauma, or financial difficulties. The Dream Center is working with Celebrate Recovery of Roseburg, Adapt, U-Trans, and the faith community to present the event.
kqennewsradio.com
COUNTY AND ADAPT CELEBRATE 100TH DRUG COURT GRADUATION
Adapt has announced that the Drug Court service program with Douglas County, “Help, Opportunity, Pride, Emancipation” (H.O.P.E.) has officially celebrated its 100th graduation. Started in January of 1996 by Judge Robert C. Millikan, the program assists adults on parole, probation, supervision, conditional discharge or diversion with receiving and...
roguevalleymagazine.com
Rogue Valley News, Monday 11/14 – Fire Sweeps Through Import Parts in Medford, Jackson County One Of Only Two Counties That Voted For Psilocybin Centers
The latest news stories of interest in the Rogue Valley and around the state of Oregon from the digital home of Southern Oregon, Wynne Broadcasting’s RogueValleyMagazine.com. The Medford Fire Department responded to a structure fire at Import Parts Center Sunday. North Pacific Highway was closed between Hazel Street and Elm Avenue. Reports of the fire came in at 11:21 a.m.
police1.com
Community members highlight Ore. officers' acts of kindness
MEDFORD, Ore. — A spate of kudos posted on local social media sites in recent months has shined a spotlight on the efforts of some Rogue Valley law enforcement officers who have gone above and beyond the call of duty to brighten people's lives. In July, when a massive...
kqennewsradio.com
2022 FESTIVAL OF LIGHTS TICKETS NOW ON SALE
Tickets are now on sale for the 2022 Umpqua Valley Festival of Lights. Launched by the Roseburg Rotary Club in 1993, this 30th season of the event will feature more than a half-million lights and over 90 displays at River Forks Park, west of Roseburg. This year will mark the...
klcc.org
Douglas County residents support restoring services to Roseburg VA Medical Center
The non-binding measure aimed to gauge voter support about restoring health care services. Local veterans groups now hope to use these results to lobby for better services with the federal agency. "I'm very pleased with the support that the people of the county give to the veterans here. And I...
kqennewsradio.com
AIR STAGNATION ADVISORY THROUGH 10:00 A.M. FRIDAY
An Air Stagnation Advisory remains in effect for much of southern Oregon through 10:00 a.m. Friday. Forecasters at the National Weather Service said stagnant air is expected, which may lead to deteriorating air quality, especially in and near areas with significant sources of air pollution. The Advisory area includes central...
travel2next.com
20 Things To Do In Medford Oregon
The city of Medford in southwestern Oregon near the northern California border is known for wine and pears. With 90,000 residents, it’s a homey destination that’s not too overwhelming, and there are interesting things to do in Medford for everyone. There’s plenty of history to absorb from historic buildings and museums.
oregontoday.net
Hwy. 62 Fatal, Jackson Co., Nov. 15
On November 5th, at approximately 6:29PM, a green Ford F250, operated by Kenn Alan Biando (37) of Shady Cove, was traveling west on Hwy 62 near MP 31, when it lost control, resulting in a roll-over crash. The driver of the vehicle was in critical condition and life-flighted to Rogue Regional Medical Center. The driver later died at the hospital on Nov 8th.
klcc.org
LRAPA issues first “yellow” home wood heating advisory of the winter
People in Eugene, Springfield and Oakridge are being asked to avoid using their wood stoves or fireplaces for the rest of the week. The Lane Regional Air Protection Agency has issued a “yellow” advisory, which the agency describes as a cautionary warning due to stagnant air. LRAPA spokesperson Travis Knudsen said the current air mass is expected to stay in place all week long, "which means any smoke or any other pollutants that are added to that air mass is essentially ours to breathe until the next storm system moves on in to clear the air out.”
kqennewsradio.com
PANCAKES, PINS AND PAJAMAS HAPPENING NOVEMBER 29TH
Pancakes, Pins and Pajamas is happening November 29th. Proceeds will benefit Greater Douglas United Way and a stuffed animal drive will help Douglas C.A.R.E.S. TenDown Bowling & Entertainment on Northeast Diamond Lake Boulevard will host this Christmas pajama party, which includes a breakfast pancake dinner, bowling, and opportunity for kids to get their picture taken with St. Nick, courtesy of Captivating Photography. It will run from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. Admission is $15 per person plus a new stuffed animal.
KTVL
New gun control enforcement measure not supported by some Oregon sheriffs
SOUTHERN OREGON — Sheriffs across Oregon and the Rogue Valley are calling into question their ability to enforce some of the new gun control regulations voters approved last week in Measure 114. Among other requirements, the measure will prohibit magazines of more than 10 rounds. Already, sheriffs in Southern...
kqennewsradio.com
CITY COUNCIL WITH VARIED AGENDA FOR MONDAY MEETING
The Roseburg City Council is facing a varied agenda for its Monday night meeting. Councilors will vote on a renovation project amendment for the Gary Leif Navigation Center. This is for work estimated to cost just over $186,000 and includes some interior demolition and asbestos abatement in the existing building.
KDRV
Local business recovering after weekend fire
MEDFORD, Ore. – Import Parts Center is recovering after its repair shop was destroyed in a fire on Sunday. The owner says the fire started in a car while he was working on it but the Medford Fire Department says the exact cause is still under investigation. Owner Larry...
kqennewsradio.com
PRESCRIBED BURNS TO BEGIN ON BLM MANAGED LANDS
The Bureau of Land Management is conducting prescribed burns in portions of Douglas County on BLM-administered lands beginning this week. Cheyne Rossbach from the BLM said the prescribed burns will continue as conditions permit through the spring of next year. Rossbach said the prescribed fires reduce activity fuels generated by...
kqennewsradio.com
CITY COUNCIL APPROVES ALL AGENDA ITEMS
The Roseburg City Council approved all items on its agenda during a Monday night meeting. Councilors authorized an agreement with Umpqua Valley Development Corporation for its work on the Southern Oregon Medical Workforce Center in the amount of $300,460 for the current fiscal year. The council authorized an amendment to...
focushillsboro.com
Voter Suppression And Fraud Allegations Brought Against The Oregon Secretary Of State And County Officials
Voter Suppression And Fraud: Clackamas, Washington, Multnomah, Lane, Linn, Marion, Jackson, Deschutes, Yamhill, Douglas, Coos, and Klamath counties, as well as the Oregon Secretary of State Shemia Fagan, are the targets of a lawsuit alleging voter suppression and failure to investigate charges of voter fraud. Voter Suppression And Fraud Allegations...
Oregon couple gets help after wildfire destroys their home in ‘Fast: Home Rescue’ TV series
The Weather Channel has long been associated with forecasts and climate coverage, but a new series, “Fast: Home Rescue,” follows efforts to help people whose lives have been dramatically affected by natural disasters and extreme weather events. In an Oregon-focused example, an upcoming episode of the show will feature a Lane County family whose house was destroyed in the devastating Holiday Farm Fire, in September 2020.
