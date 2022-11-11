It is a little calmer compared to Saturday, but lake effect snow is still affecting some in the U.P. today. The week ahead is looking to be on and off rounds of snow, while nothing widespread and heavy, expect some slushy roads and sidewalks. Right now our next primary snow maker is planned for Thursday that starts in the morning and picks up in the afternoon and evening. For the next few days snow is looking to stick around on the roads so be sure to give yourself enough time to get to your destinations.

2 DAYS AGO