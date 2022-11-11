Read full article on original website
WLUC
Michigan residents will receive additional assistance with holiday grocery costs
LANSING, Mich. (WLUC) - Tuesday, Governor Whitmer announced all Michigan families who are eligible for food assistance benefits will receive at least an additional $95 monthly payment in November to help lower the cost of groceries ahead of Thanksgiving. The additional assistance will help more than 1.3 million Michiganders in...
WLUC
Michigan State Police stays vigilant for potential rise in fentanyl cases
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - A new illegal drug is on law enforcement’s radar in Upper Michigan. As we told you in August, counties like Marquette and Delta are seeing a slight decrease in drug-related cases. Meanwhile, Dickinson, Baraga and Houghton counties have seen an increase. Law enforcement and county prosecutors’ main concerns across the UP have been meth coming in from out-of-state.
WLUC
Deer Day: Firearm deer season begins in Upper Michigan
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Hunters around the U.P. woke up in the early hours Tuesday morning in hopes of getting a buck. Scott Burns of Bark River brought the first buck of the day to the Marquette check station. It was an eight-pointer he shot in Marquette County. “I am...
WLUC
Michigan gas price averages see a decrease of 19 cents
DEARBORN, Mich. (WLUC) - According to AAA, gas price averages throughout the state have fallen 19 cents over the last week. Drivers are now paying an average of $4.04 for a gallon of regular unleaded gas. This price is 23 cents less than this time last month but still 64 cents more than this time last year. The national average is still lower than the state, at $3.78 per gallon.
WLUC
AAA predicts higher holiday travel numbers
DEARBORN, Mich. (WLUC) - AAA predicts 54.6 million Americans will travel 50 miles or more from home this Thanksgiving. Travel in Michigan is forecasted to be the third busiest for Thanksgiving travel since AAA started tracking these numbers in 2000. AAA forecasts more than 1.7 million Michiganders will travel 50...
WLUC
Gwinn Area Community Schools closed Tuesday after alleged threat
GWINN, Mich. (WLUC) - Gwinn Area Community Schools will be closed for all students and staff Tuesday due to an alleged threat. Officials said the Forsyth Township Police Department is investigating. TV6 reached out to Michigan State Police and Marquette County Central Dispatch, but we weren’t able to gain any...
WLUC
Extended snow chances as chillier pattern sets in this week
Find NWS alerts in effect HERE. Cold high pressure over Northwestern Ontario and a low pressure system over Southern Minneapolis work hand in hand to maintain lake effect snow production over Upper Michigan overnight through Tuesday -- moderate to heavy snowfall possible in southeast wind belt locations in the Keweenaw Peninsula and near the Lake Michigan shores.
WLUC
Snow relaxes today but more on the way this week
It is a little calmer compared to Saturday, but lake effect snow is still affecting some in the U.P. today. The week ahead is looking to be on and off rounds of snow, while nothing widespread and heavy, expect some slushy roads and sidewalks. Right now our next primary snow maker is planned for Thursday that starts in the morning and picks up in the afternoon and evening. For the next few days snow is looking to stick around on the roads so be sure to give yourself enough time to get to your destinations.
