GLADSTONE, Mich. (WLUC) - One Gladstone business is holding an event Tuesday for those looking for something to do while their loved ones are out hunting. Yooper Designz is hosting its annual ‘Deer Day Make and Take!’ event. It will have hot cider, snacks and a sign you can paint and stencil. The event is returning for the first time since COVID-19 began.

