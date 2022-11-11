Read full article on original website
Yooper Designz hosts annual ‘Deer Day Make and Take!’ event
GLADSTONE, Mich. (WLUC) - One Gladstone business is holding an event Tuesday for those looking for something to do while their loved ones are out hunting. Yooper Designz is hosting its annual ‘Deer Day Make and Take!’ event. It will have hot cider, snacks and a sign you can paint and stencil. The event is returning for the first time since COVID-19 began.
Ladies Christmas shopping party to benefit Cancer Care of Marquette Co.
ISHPEMING, Mich. (WLUC) - Lynn Bartanen, a member of Ladies of Christ the King, and Sandy Tarvainen, patient care coordinator for Cancer Care of Marquette County, explained the Ladies’ Christmas shopping party has been an ongoing event for over 10 years. On Friday, November 18, Christ the King Lutheran...
New private practice counseling office opens in Ishpeming
ISHPEMING, Mich. (WLUC) - Downtown Ishpeming has a new private counseling practice, and it’s now open to take adult patients. Paul Olson, LMSW, CAADC has opened his practice in the Gossard Building in downtown Ishpeming. He has been a licensed master’s level social worker for over 14 years and is now providing services for adults (21 years old and older) with mild to moderate mental health or substance abuse disorders.
Escape Marquette to host ‘Buy-One-Get-One-Free’ Gift Card Sale
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Ladies Night is coming to Downtown Marquette Thursday. Every year, Escape Marquette hosts its “Buy-One-Get-One-Free” Gift Card Sale. This year, the gift cards will be available both in person and online. Escape Marquette will also be stamping passports and drawing prizes every hour on Ladies Night.
Superiorland Ski Club holds annual ski swap
MARQUETTE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLUC) -Every year Superiorland Ski Club holds a ski swap as a fundraiser. On Saturday, Superiorland hosted the swap in the Marquette Township Hall. People brought used skiing equipment to be sold again to new owners. Superiorland Ski Club President, Jeni Kilpela, says the swap is not...
SAIL remembers late executive director Sarah Peurakoski
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Tuesday marks the one-year anniversary of Sarah Peurakoski’s death. Staff from the Superior Alliance of Independent Living, or SAIL, gathered at Clark Lambros Park in Marquette to honor their late executive director while watching the sunrise. Peurakoski, who died at 41, had been with SAIL...
Smarty’s Saloon to hold annual ‘Friends Helping Friends’ Thanksgiving Dinner
ISHPEMING, Mich. (WLUC) - Smarty’s Saloon is holding its third annual ‘Friends Helping Friends’ Thanksgiving Dinner this year. The event will take place at the Ishpeming Elks Lodge from 11:30 am until 2 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 24. The dinner is free and open to the public....
Marquette History Center holds 22nd annual Holiday Art Sale
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) -The Marquette history center held its 22nd annual Holiday Art Sale on Saturday. The sale features local artists and helps fund the Marquette History Center. Marquette History Center Executive Director, Chris Osier, says the holiday sale is a great way to support Marquette’s art and culture.
Retired chef shows you how to make easy pickles
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Today in Upper Michigan... it’s beginning to (feel) a lot like Christmas, and it looks like the snow is here to stay: a perfect time to get involved in a book club. That’s what the hosts of UMT say, anyway. You can join the...
Deer Day: Firearm deer season begins in Upper Michigan
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Hunters around the U.P. woke up in the early hours Tuesday morning in hopes of getting a buck. Scott Burns of Bark River brought the first buck of the day to the Marquette check station. It was an eight-pointer he shot in Marquette County. “I am...
F.I.R.S.T holds middle school robotics competition in Kingsford
KINGSFORD, Mich. (WLUC) - U.P. educators said they are always finding ways to get kids interested in robotics. Saturday was day two of the F.I.R.S.T Robotics Competition at Kingsford schools. Robotics Director Amanda Gibbons explained what the event is about. “We have middle school students from all over the U.P....
‘It’s fantastic’: Brits and Brews event held at Marquette brewery
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - People gathered at Ore Dock Brewing Company and listened to classic rock music while also raising money for local charities. Artists like Chris Valenti and The Knockabouts played mid-60s rock music on Saturday. Ore Dock Brewing Company also provided a specialty British ale for people to purchase at the event. The organizer of the event Dave Stensaas said it is exciting to see all the hard planning come together.
Groveland Mine Solar project in development in Dickinson County
RANDVILLE, Mich. (WLUC) - Sitting at the corner of Felch, Norway, and Sagola Townships, the former Groveland Mine site has sat vacant for 42 years. It was operated from the early 1950s until 1981 under the ownership of the Hanna Mining Company. “This was the place to work in Dickinson...
Marquette City Commission votes on new mayor
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The City of Marquette has a new mayor. City Commissioner Cody Mayer will now serve as the city’s new mayor. The Marquette City Commission voted to approve Mayer four to three. Commissioner Sally Davis was also voted in as the new mayor pro tempore. Cody...
Gwinn Area Community Schools closed Tuesday after alleged threat
GWINN, Mich. (WLUC) - Gwinn Area Community Schools will be closed for all students and staff Tuesday due to an alleged threat. Officials said the Forsyth Township Police Department is investigating. TV6 reached out to Michigan State Police and Marquette County Central Dispatch, but we weren’t able to gain any...
UP businesses see traffic surge ahead of firearm deer season
DELTA COUNTY, Mich. (WLUC) - Delta County gun stores and restaurants are extra busy as hunters are heading to camp for the first day of firearm deer season Tuesday. Old Glory Gun Store Co-Owner Autumn Conroy says she and her husband are working hard to make sure hunters have what they need.
Fire damages Iron Mountain home
IRON MOUNTAIN, Mich. (WLUC) - An Iron Mountain home has heavy damage after a fire broke out Friday night. The Iron Mountain Fire Department says it responded at 9:14 p.m. Friday to the report of a possible structure fire at 607 Kent Street. No one was home at the time...
Section of US-41 reopens after crash in Delta County
MASONVILLE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLUC) - A crash closed a section of US-41 in Delta County Monday afternoon, but the MSP says the highway has reopened. As of 4:30 p.m., the Michigan State Police says US-41 near S.15 Rd in Masonville Twp. of Delta County is open again after a two-car crash with minor injuries.
Fire burns through floor of Iron Mountain home
IRON MOUNTAIN, MI— An Iron Mountain house was severely damaged by fire Friday night. Firefighters were dispatched around 9:15 p.m. to 607 Kent Street and found flames coming from the windows at the front of the home. They pulled a hose through the front door to attack the fire and search for victims.
NMU Football head coach Kyle Nystrom resigns
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Kyle Nystrom has resigned as Northern Michigan University’s head football coach, effective immediately, according to NMU Athletic Director Rick Comley. Comley said the team was notified early Monday afternoon of the decision. Nystrom’s squad completed the 2022 season last Saturday (Nov. 12) with a 33-11 victory at Lake Erie College to put the team’s record at 4-7 overall and 1-5 in the Great Lakes Intercollegiate Athletic Conference.
