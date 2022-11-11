ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Fodor’s Names Lake Tahoe to Their Annual “No List 2023”

For many, Tahoe I considered to be one of the most breathtaking places on Earth to visit. However, that did not stop Fodor’s from adding the popular vacation destination to it’s annual “No List” which advises travelers against visiting specific tourist destinations for a given year. Fodor’s describes their grading criteria by saying:
CBS Sacramento

Travelers told to avoid Tahoe due to traffic and pollution

LAKE TAHOE — It is normally a good thing when either a town or a tourist attraction lands on a travel guide. In Lake Tahoe's case, it landed on a list of places people should avoid traveling.The destination attracts people near and far. Facunda Segura arrived over the weekend from San Jose with his extended family to celebrate his mother's birthday."It's really nice out here because of the snow," he said. At Tahoe Bike and Ski, it has seen busier days during the height of COVID-19."It was absolutely nuts here," said Ed Weber of the rental shop. These days, Weber...
2news.com

Inside Slider To Bring More Snow This Weekend

Location and the track of the low can make a huge difference on how much snow falls in the Truckee Meadows versus the mountains. When the low comes from the north and slides into Nevada, it gives the Reno area a better chance at snow opposed to when the low comes from the west.
RENO, NV
Record-Courier

Lake Tahoe residents protest Highway 50 corridor plan

Update: The meeting of the Nevada Department of Transportation Board of Directors has been moved to 9:30 a.m. Friday. Update: Today's meeting of the Nevada Department of Transportation Board of Directors was canceled this morning, according to their Twitter feed. Lake Tahoe residents are being urged to provide public comment...
DOUGLAS COUNTY, NV
NBC Bay Area

Hazardous Beach Conditions Along Central California Coastline Sunday

The National Weather Service is forecasting hazardous beach conditions along the central California coastline Sunday due to an increased risk of sneaker waves and rip currents. Hazardous beach conditions are expected between 10 a.m. Sunday and 10 a.m. Monday. This is for west- and northwest-facing beaches along the central California...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Big Country News

Support growing to put Amtrak Pioneer Route back on track

POCATELLO - Hopes to restore passenger rail service through Pocatello and other parts of the Intermountain West and Pacific Northwest are chugging along. State transportation departments in Idaho, Utah and Nevada recently sent a letter to the U.S. Department of Transportation expressing interest to restore two long-distance passenger railways that would provide intercity connectivity between the three states and beyond.
POCATELLO, ID
Nevada Current

Lombardo shuts out Nevada Current, Las Vegas Sun from first public event since winning

Policy, politics and progressive commentary In his first public event since being elected governor, Joe Lombardo refused to allow the Nevada Current and the Las Vegas Sun to cover what was billed as a victory speech.  Shutting the Current out of his celebratory event was an extension of the Lombardo team’s practice throughout the campaign – the practice of multiple […] The post Lombardo shuts out Nevada Current, Las Vegas Sun from first public event since winning appeared first on Nevada Current.
LAS VEGAS, NV
8newsnow.com

Southern Nevada sees increase in RSV, especially in children

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The number of people getting their flu shots has gone down dramatically this year, and Dr. Carrie Wijesinghe of Siena Pediatrics in Henderson said it is frightening. She believes that we are going to see a very active flu season. She encouraged everyone to get...
HENDERSON, NV
knpr

Nevada's top industries still struggle to hire workers. Why?

It’s been a struggle for businesses in key sectors of the Las Vegas economy to find workers. A U.S. Chamber of Commerce report said that the leisure and hospitality industry has had the highest quit rate since July 2021, consistently above 5.4%. Remote work has also changed the game.
NEVADA STATE
lvsportsbiz.com

With Joe Lombardo Unseating Gov. Steve Sisolak To Claim Nevada’s Top Job, Las Vegas Sports Market Loses Big Advocate; Will Lombardo Support Oakland Athletics Ballpark Subsidy?

With Republican Joe Lombardo defeating incumbent Democratic Gov. Steve Sisolak, the Las Vegas sports teams and industry lost one of its biggest backers and sports fans in the state’s highest office. Sisolak was a strong proponent of Southern Nevada’s $750 million subsidy to help build the Raiders stadium just...
LAS VEGAS, NV
Elko Daily Free Press

Progressives eye rural Nevada counties after Sisolak loss

Governor Steve Sisolak was one of the most progressives governors in Nevada history. He signed into law a minimum wage increase, a raise in teacher pay, taxed the mines, invested half a billion dollars in affordable housing, and navigated an unprecedented global pandemic that shut down our state’s main source of revenue, and still managed to protect our social safety net. Governor Sisolak made history as the first Democratic governor in over two decades, and he made good use of his time investing in our infrastructure and supporting the leadership of communities of color, rural Nevadans, and women as seen in the infrastructure of his own inner circle.
NEVADA STATE
Fox5 KVVU

Chair resigns from Nevada Gaming Control Board

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Nevada Gaming Control Board Chair and Executive Director has resigned, Gov. Steve Sisolak announced Monday. J. Brin Gibson was appointed to the board in November 2020 and will leave at the end of the month to pursue a “new professional opportunity,” Sisolak’s office said. Gibson informed the governor of his intent to leave earlier this year.
NEVADA STATE
lvsportsbiz.com

UNLV’s Sports Facilities Chief Says Sam Boyd Stadium Will Not Be Used By XFL Vegas Vipers Team

UNLV’s top sports facilities man says Sam Boyd Stadium has been closed since 2020 and will not be used by the new XFL team in Las Vegas called the Vegas Vipers. “Sam Boyd is closed for good since 2020,” said Mike Newcomb, UNLV senior associate athletic director for facilities & events. “No one from the league has even inquired. They know it’s not an option.”
LAS VEGAS, NV

