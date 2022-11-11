ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minnesota State

State responsible for delay of $2 billion Powerball drawing revealed

By Julia Johnson
 4 days ago

A fter Monday's record $2.04 billion Powerball drawing was delayed due to a technical issue, the state behind the hold-up is now revealed.

The drawing took place on Tuesday after all participating lotteries completely submitted their data. According to Powerball USA, it was " delayed while one of the participating lotteries processes sales data."

However, it did not reveal which state was responsible.

On Tuesday, Minnesota's lottery released a media advisory admitting that it was at fault.

"After unprecedented lottery interest, Minnesota’s sales verification system caused a processing delay on Monday, Nov. 7. The delay was necessary to confirm the Powerball drawing could be conducted securely and accurately. At no time was the integrity of the process compromised," according to the state lottery.

Winning numbers 10, 33, 41, 47, and 56, with Powerball 10 were eventually drawn . Initially, Powerball USA claimed that there was no winner, but later deleted the tweet. The website claimed that a winning ticket had indeed been sold.

The California Lottery celebrated the making of its first billionaire, as it was revealed that the $2.04 billion jackpot ticket was sold to a single winner in the state.

