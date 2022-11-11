Trump says he 'sent in the FBI' to save Ron DeSantis from election fraud in 2018

Former President Donald Trump claimed in a lengthy and unsubstantiated tirade Thursday night that while president, he "sent in the FBI" to save Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis from election fraud.

Trump claimed that the governor, who was just reelected on Election Day, was losing thousands of votes a day before he intervened by sending federal agents to Florida in 2018. He provided no evidence for his claims.

"I was all in for Ron, and he beat [Andrew] Gillum, but after the race, when votes were being stolen by the corrupt Election process in Broward County, and Ron was going down ten thousand votes a day, along with now-Senator Rick Scott, I sent in the FBI and the U.S. Attorneys, and the ballot theft immediately ended, just prior to them running out of the votes necessary to win," Trump said in a post from his Save America political action committee. "I stopped his Election from being stolen."

The former president also reiterated his claim that he was responsible for DeSantis's success, claiming the Florida governor came to him while he was in bad political shape in 2017.

"Ron came to me in desperate shape in 2017 — he was politically dead, losing in a landslide to a very good Agriculture Commissioner, Adam Putnam, who was loaded up with cash and great poll numbers," Trump said. "Ron had low approval, bad polls, and no money, but he said that if I would endorse him, he could win. I didn’t know Adam so I said, 'Let’s give it a shot, Ron.' When I Endorsed him, it was as though, to use a bad term, a nuclear weapon went off."

Trump's statements come as the former president is expected to announce a third run for president and as tensions between Trump and DeSantis escalate as DeSantis's popularity increases. DeSantis is considered the front-runner to challenge Trump for the Republican nomination for president, though DeSantis has not given any indication he is seeking a White House bid.

The FBI spokesperson at the time of the alleged incident has denied that the administration sent FBI agents to Florida.