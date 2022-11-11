ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Reddit Slams Woman for Expecting Roommates to Follow Strict ‘Religious’ Rules

On Reddit, a woman is questioning whether or not to move in with a friend who is trying to impose her own personal, "strict" religious rules onto everyone in the apartment. The 23-year-old woman shared she was planning to move into an apartment next year with her friends Harriet, 22, and Tommy, 23. Harriet is Muslim, while she and Tommy are not religious.
Business Insider

Does WhatsApp notify when you screenshot? Here's what to know

WhatsApp does not notify users of any screenshots taken within the app. Even its disappearing media feature, View Once, allows screenshots without notification. For better screenshot protection, consider Snapchat or Instagram. Along with apps like Telegram and Signal, WhatsApp is a highly secure, privacy-focused messaging app that is fully end-to-end...
knowtechie.com

How to delete a WhatsApp account

Should you delete your WhatsApp account? Billions of people use WhatsApp to connect and interact via chats, voice messages, and video calls. It’s one of the most popular networks out there. However, a day may come when you decide to call it quits and delete your WhatsApp account for...
Android Authority

WhatsApp's companion mode beta lets you link your account to multiple phones

Companion mode is only available for some beta testers right now. WhatsApp users on Android can try out a beta version of companion mode. The mode will enable users to link up to four Android phones to their primary account. The beta also allows users to link an Android tablet.
Gizmodo

Netflix Lets You Boot Profiles From Your Account Ahead of Password Sharing Crackdown

Netflix says it knows you’ll be traveling around this holiday season, so just in case you loaded your account on your distant uncle’s TV and forgot to sign out, you can now log them off manually. You know, in case there’s somebody like an ex accessing your account you don’t want to. Or, perhaps, there might be changes to password sharing in the near future that may require users to voluntarily log off people leaching onto your account, or else the company might do it for them.
CNET

Recover Deleted Text Messages on Your iPhone Without Having to Restore

This might surprise you, but if you ever wanted to find and recover a deleted text message on iOS 15, the only way to do it was to first hope that you had a backup with that specific text, and then restore your iPhone. An overly complicated and time-consuming process, for what should be an easy task.
PC Magazine

Google Pays $70,000 Reward for Simple Android Lock Screen Bypass Bug

Security researcher David Schutz discovered an easy Android lock screen bypass by accident after he managed to lock himself out of a Pixel 6 smartphone. The vulnerability was found after Schutz had spent an entire day traveling and his phone battery died. On plugging the charger in, the phone asked for his SIM's PIN code, which he didn't know and was therefore locked out. Three failed PIN code attempts later and the phone then asked for the SIM's PUK code, which is found on the packaging the SIM arrives in.
Apple Insider

How to combine images using Shortcuts

AppleInsider may earn an affiliate commission on purchases made through links on our site. — Built into macOS, iOS, andiPadOS is a handy way to take multiple images and make them into one image, without having to use an image editor. Here's how to use Shortcuts to get it done.
Gizmodo

How Apple’s ‘Ask App not to Track’ Prompt Helped TikTok's War Against Facebook

In April, 2021, Apple dropped a nuclear bomb on the world of online advertising. The company rolled out a new iPhone privacy setting called App Tracking Transparency, or ATT, that shows you, an iPhone user, a popup asking if you want to “Allow this app to track your activity across other companies’ apps and websites?” You have two options: “Ask app not to track” and “Allow.” The vast majority of people pick the former, which blocks apps from collecting certain data. Behind the scenes, the change caused a radical shift in the tech landscape. Meta, formerly known as Facebook, said that one setting alone cost the company an estimated $10 billion. Its stock value has plunged 70% this year. But ATT had another side effect, one that got far less attention than Meta’s troubles. Apple’s iPhone privacy setting gave TikTok a significant leg up in its fight for social media dominance.
Android Authority

How to scan a QR code on an iPhone

The feature is now built into iOS — no third-party apps are required. QR codes have been experiencing a resurgence in popularity in the past few years. As the Covid virus has made handling paper touched by others less desirable, businesses have pivoted by putting information inside QR codes for people to scan with their phones. Add the fact that Apple now has built-in QR scanning abilities in their iOS operating system, and suddenly the process of using QR codes is now more frictionless. Read on if you need to scan a QR code on your iPhone. We’ll go through the various options available to you.
Android Police

Google Photos: Everything you need to know

Google Photos is Google's AI-based default gallery app on the top Android phones, and it remains one of the best company products in recent years. It's packed with editing tools, a neat media organization, cloud backup, seamless sharing, and cross-platform availability. Whether you are looking for a beginner's guide or want to level up your Google Photos experience, we covered everything you need to know about Google's media storage service.
TechRadar

WhatsApp betas on Android make it easier to talk to yourself

Two new WhatsApp betas are currently available for Android users. One makes it much easier to self-message and the other introduces Companion Mode, which lets you connect up to four phones to one account. WhatsApp technically already had the ability to send messages to your own phone number, but you...
