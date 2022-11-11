ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Clarita, CA

Pedestrian Hospitalized After Being Struck In Valencia Crash

By Louie Diaz
KHTS FM 98.1 & AM 1220
KHTS FM 98.1 & AM 1220
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2d8tFg_0j7aQEOg00

A pedestrian was hospitalized Friday after being hit in a Valencia crash.

Around 10:10 a.m. Friday, first responders received reports of a Valencia crash near the 99 Cents Only Store on Valencia Boulevard, said Kevin Jones, a dispatch supervisor for the Los Angeles County Fire Department.
“It was an auto versus ped,” Jones said.
THE pedestrian in the Valencia crash was transported to the hospital in unknown condition, according to Jones.

Ed. Note: This is a breaking news story, more information will be added as it becomes available.

Do you have a news tip? Call us at (661) 298-1220, or send an email to news@hometownstation.com. Don’t miss a thing. Get breaking KHTS Santa Clarita News Alerts delivered right to your inbox. Report a typo or error, email Corrections@hometownstation.com

KHTS FM 98.1 and AM 1220 is Santa Clarita’s only local radio station. KHTS mixes in a combination of news, traffic, sports, and features along with your favorite adult contemporary hits. Santa Clarita news and features are delivered throughout the day over our airwaves, on our website and through a variety of social media platforms. Our KHTS national award-winning daily news briefs are now read daily by 34,000+ residents. A vibrant member of the Santa Clarita community, the KHTS broadcast signal reaches all of the Santa Clarita Valley and parts of the high desert communities located in the Antelope Valley. The station streams its talk shows over the web, reaching a potentially worldwide audience. Follow @KHTSRadio on Facebook , Twitter , and Instagram .

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Key News Network

Driver Crashes Through Subway Storefront in Lancaster

Lancaster, Los Angeles County, CA: A vehicle crashed through a Subway fast food restaurant storefront at approximately 5:39 p.m. Monday, Nov. 14, in the city of Lancaster. Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department received a 911 call regarding a traffic collision involving a structure at the Subway located in the 1700 block of East Ave J.
LANCASTER, CA
theavtimes.com

Driver killed in Palmdale head-on collision ID’d

PALMDALE – Authorities have identified the driver who died in a head-on collision in Palmdale Saturday evening. He was 35-year-old Emmanuel Francisco of Lancaster, according to the Los Angeles County Coroner’s Office. The fatal two-vehicle crash happened around 6:46 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 12, on 40th Street East just...
PALMDALE, CA
The Malibu Times

One person died in multi-vehicle crash Monday afternoon

A person was killed Monday in a traffic crash on Kanan Dume Drive and PCH. According to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department, the vehicle that was crashed was stolen.  The vehicle that caught fire was a 2017 Lexus NX, which had been stolen earlier the same day, sometime between 12:00 p.m. and 12:30 p.m.  […] The post One person died in multi-vehicle crash Monday afternoon appeared first on The Malibu Times.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
2urbangirls.com

Man fatally shot in Compton

COMPTON, Calif. – A man was shot and killed in Compton Monday. The shooting was reported just before 4:10 p.m. in the 400 block of West Fig Street, between Willowbrook and Wilmington avenues, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department. The man was pronounced dead at the...
COMPTON, CA
foxla.com

Animal remains found in car during Palmdale traffic stop

PALMDALE, Calif. - Sheriff's deputies arrested a motorist on suspicion of animal cruelty during a routine traffic stop in Palmdale, authorities said Sunday. A deputy at the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department's Palmdale station would not release any details of the arrest, which took place around 11:30 p.m. Friday in the 200 block of Palmdale Boulevard.
PALMDALE, CA
signalscv.com

Three suspects steal $1,000 of alcohol in smash-and-grab

Deputies from the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department are searching for three suspects in connection with a suspected smash-and-grab robbery at the Vons located on the 25800 block of The Old Road in Valencia, according to Sgt. Barkon, watch sergeant for the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station. Barkon...
SANTA CLARITA, CA
KTLA

Authorities stand off with hit-and-run suspect in Santa Clarita

A standoff with a hit-and-run suspect in Santa Clarita shut down roads lanes of the 14 Freeway Saturday night. A SigAlert was issued for the northbound lanes of the 14 Freeway at Soledad Canyon, according to the California Highway Patrol, but they were later reopened. CHP says they tried to pull the suspect over but […]
SANTA CLARITA, CA
signalscv.com

Deputies: Woman assaults fiancé on their way home

A woman was arrested Saturday on suspicion of physically assaulting her fiancé while they were driving on their way home, according to law enforcement officials. Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station deputies received a call for domestic violence on Saturday at approximately 1:30 a.m. and responded to the 26700 block of Isabella Parkway in Santa Clarita.
SANTA CLARITA, CA
ABC10

Rachel Castillo found dead in Los Angeles County

SIMI VALLEY, Calif. — Police said they found the body of a 25-year-old mother of two who disappeared from her Southern California home last week, and her ex-husband was arrested as the primary suspect. Rachel Castillo disappeared Thursday, and relatives reported they discovered blood at her Simi Valley apartment,...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
oxnardpd.org

TRAFFIC ALERT – Northbound Oxnard Blvd at Colonia Rd

The Oxnard Police are on scene of a fatal traffic collision Northbound Oxnard Blvd at Colonia Road. Both lanes are closed Northbound Oxnard Blvd, North of Cooper Rd. We are asking the public to take an alternate route until the roadway is cleared by police. This may take several hours. We will update the public once the roadway is open to all traffic.
OXNARD, CA
foxla.com

Woman found dead in DTLA

LOS ANGELES - A homicide investigation is underway in downtown Los Angeles after a woman was found dead overnight. According to the Los Angeles Police Department, officers responded to the area near W. 6th and S. Spring streets just before 11 p.m. Monday in response to a call reporting a shooting.
LOS ANGELES, CA
kusi.com

Report: Jay Leno Burned in Car Fire at Burbank Garage

LOS ANGELES (CNS) – Comedian and former “Tonight Show” host Jay Leno was undergoing treatment Monday for burn injuries suffered in a fire at his vintage car garage in Burbank. TMZ reported that one of Leno’s vintage cars erupted in flames for unknown reasons Sunday. According to...
BURBANK, CA
KHTS FM 98.1 & AM 1220

KHTS FM 98.1 & AM 1220

Los Angeles County, CA
230
Followers
121
Post
55K+
Views
ABOUT

KHTS FM 98.1 & AM 1220 is like no other radio station. We are hyperlocal. We focus on the 300,000+ residents who live in Santa Clarita and deliver breaking news, traffic updates, sports, features and more that matter to our fellow residents.

 https://www.hometownstation.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy