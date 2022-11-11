Pedestrian Hospitalized After Being Struck In Valencia Crash

A pedestrian was hospitalized Friday after being hit in a Valencia crash.

Around 10:10 a.m. Friday, first responders received reports of a Valencia crash near the 99 Cents Only Store on Valencia Boulevard, said Kevin Jones, a dispatch supervisor for the Los Angeles County Fire Department.

“It was an auto versus ped,” Jones said.

THE pedestrian in the Valencia crash was transported to the hospital in unknown condition, according to Jones.

Ed. Note: This is a breaking news story, more information will be added as it becomes available.

Don’t miss a thing. Get breaking KHTS Santa Clarita News Alerts delivered right to your inbox.

KHTS FM 98.1 and AM 1220 is Santa Clarita’s only local radio station. KHTS mixes in a combination of news, traffic, sports, and features along with your favorite adult contemporary hits. Santa Clarita news and features are delivered throughout the day over our airwaves, on our website and through a variety of social media platforms. Our KHTS national award-winning daily news briefs are now read daily by 34,000+ residents. A vibrant member of the Santa Clarita community, the KHTS broadcast signal reaches all of the Santa Clarita Valley and parts of the high desert communities located in the Antelope Valley. The station streams its talk shows over the web, reaching a potentially worldwide audience. Follow @KHTSRadio on Facebook , Twitter , and Instagram .