Danville, IL

New details released about Danville Habitat for Humanity fire

By Bradley Zimmerman
 4 days ago

DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — The Danville Fire Department has released an initial report on a fire at Habitat for Humanity’s ReStore Thursday night.

Chief Don McMasters said the department received word of the fire at 5:55 p.m., interrupting a training exercise the department had planned. Prior to firefighters’ arrival, witnesses recorded saw flames coming through the roof as well as a small explosion believed to have been caused by a propane tank. Firefighters arrived to find heavy black smoke and flames coming from the roof and out the front door.

McMasters said building was split into three sections by firewalls and the fire was mostly confined to the center section of the building. Firefighters were able to extinguish the bulk of the fire in quick time, preventing its spread, and was under control in approximately an hour-and-a-half.

Damage to the building and contents was estimated at $250,000 with extensive damage to the building’s roof, water and smoke damage throughout the store and the loss of the store’s box truck. Habitat for Humanity said on its Facebook page that the store will be closed until further notice, but will not have to relocate.

No one was hurt during the fire and the cause is still under investigation.

WCIA

WCIA

WCIA News in Champaign brings you the latest breaking updates, severe weather and coverage of the Fighting Illini and the Illinois Capitol on wcia.com.

