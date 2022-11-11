Urban Landscape: Middle Branch fitness center and Highlandtown’s Creativity Center open; Apartments proposed for Hampden; Indian restaurant coming to Roland Park; Bromo Tower on view; more.

Read full article on original website
BALTIMORE EAT & DRINK
The ultimate guide to brunching in BaltimoreKaleah McilwainBaltimore, MD
The three best new restaurants to try in Baltimore during Restaurant WeekKaleah McilwainBaltimore, MD
Baltimore's best cocktail barsKaleah McilwainBaltimore, MD
Five must-try, authentic African restaurants in the BaltimoreKaleah McilwainBaltimore, MD
Must-try sushi restaurants in BaltimoreKaleah McilwainBaltimore, MD
Must-try happy hour spots in BaltimoreKaleah McilwainBaltimore, MD
10 Coffee Shops in Baltimore Not to Miss - from Roasters to Matcha LattesTheBoutiqueAdventurerBaltimore, MD
Top bars to visit in Fells PointKaleah McilwainBaltimore, MD
Best places for Italian food in Little ItalyKaleah McilwainBaltimore, MD
10 highest-ranking places to eat in AnnapolisKaleah McilwainAnnapolis, MD
BALTIMORE THINGS TO DO
Top five fun things to do in BaltimoreKaleah McilwainBaltimore, MD
7 free things to do in BaltimoreKaleah McilwainBaltimore, MD
Best places to go crabbing in BaltimoreKaleah McilwainBaltimore, MD
Best comedy shows in BaltimoreKaleah McilwainBaltimore, MD
Go-to places for live music in BaltimoreKaleah McilwainBaltimore, MD
10 things to do in Locust PointKaleah McilwainBaltimore, MD
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
New Giant Food Store Opens on Friday in BaltimoreBryan DijkhuizenBaltimore, MD
Major supermarket chain opening another new location in Maryland this weekKristen WaltersMaryland State
This Maryland Christmas Market is a Must VisitTravel MavenBaltimore, MD
Maryland witness can't identify object with red lights flying under 150 feetRoger MarshRiverdale Park, MD
Fentanyl Kingpin May Face Life In Prison After Investigation By Multiple AgenciesTaxBuzzMoreno Valley, CA
Related
baltimorefishbowl.com
Traditions Abound at the Waldorf School of Baltimore
In a city rich with independent schools, the Waldorf School of Baltimore distinguishes itself in more ways than one. Take for example, their seasonal festivals – non-sectarian celebrations which hold special import in their school year. As autumn rolls along and we near the winter solstice, Waldorf Schools around...
wypr.org
Neighborhoods: Allendale resident Betty Fenner-Davis, at home again
And now, a segment we call Midday in the Neighborhood. Before the COVID pandemic, we took the time, now and then, to introduce listeners to various neighborhoods throughout the city of Baltimore. There are 278 named communities in our city, and many of them are not well known to folks city-wide.
baltimorefishbowl.com
United Way of Central Maryland and Propel Center gather students for exclusive ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ screening
United Way of Central Maryland collaborated with Propel Center to gather students from all over the city of Baltimore for an exclusive screening of the new “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” movie and to announce the Young Men United, New Educational Equity Program. The viewing, which took place at...
7th gun found at a Baltimore City School this school year
Loaded gun recovered at North Bend Elementary/Middle School in southwest Baltimore is the 7th gun found at a Baltimore City School this school year.
Overturned tanker prompts road closures, impacts some schools in Anne Arundel County
BALTIMORE-- A large propane truck overturned Monday morning on U.S. Route 50 on the Severn River Bridge in Anne Arundel County , according to authorities.All lanes of the bridge were initially closed. Westbound US 50 remains closed and detoured us MD 2 Ritchie Highway. Two right lanes are open on eastbound US 50 with the two left lanes remaining closed.According to Anne Arundel County schools, all Broadneck cluster schools will operate virtually Monday. All other schools will operate as normal.The cause of this accident is under investigation. Crews are on the scene, attempting to upright the tanker; the process is estimated to take approximately 5 hours.
baltimorefishbowl.com
Morgan State University leaders and community look forward to additional student housing, new academic buildings, and more
Amid record enrollment this year, Morgan State University is working to expand its student housing, upgrade academic buildings, and collaborate with its neighbors to enhance the local community. Morgan State University President David K. Wilson said his institution is on the rise and it’s on the precipice of even more...
Northwest Baltimore building fire creates hazmat situation, firefighters say
BALTIMORE -- Firefighters have extinguished a fire that chewed on an auto shop in Northwest Baltimore, according to the local firefighters' union.The fire damaged the one-story building that houses Wabash Auto in the 3300 block of West Coldspring Lane, union officials said.There were initial reports of acetylene tanks at the site of the fire, according to the local firefighters union.Firefighters took precautions and evacuated the building prior to performing exterior operations, according to a Baltimore City Fire Department spokesperson.The Baltimore City Fire Department's hazmat team was dispatched to the fire site to assist with the potentially hazardous material, union officials said.
25-year-old shot walking to car in Northeast Baltimore
BALTIMORE, MD – Police are investigating after a man was shot walking to his car near the Rosedale section of Baltimore Sunday night. According to police, the 25-year-old victim was grazed by a bullet on his inner right thigh at around 9:05 pm. The victim then drove himself to the hospital where he was interviewed by detectives. “Upon arrival, officers located a 25-year-old male who was suffering from a graze gunshot wound to his inner right leg,” a spokesperson from the Baltimore Police Department said. “The victim told officers he was shot as he was walking from his home to The post 25-year-old shot walking to car in Northeast Baltimore appeared first on Shore News Network.
Man in custody after fighting security in Baltimore County
Baltimore County Police have arrested a man for fighting with security in Towson. The suspect is now in police custody.
Gunshot victim wrecks vehicle near busy intersection in West Baltimore
BALTIMORE -- A male was shot multiple times before he crashed his car in West Baltimore on Sunday evening, according to authorities.Officers on patrol in the area went to investigate a potential shooting in the 1700 block of North Carey Street after receiving a ShotSpotter alert around 6:15 p.m., police said.While responding to the notification, they received a call about a vehicle that had crashed near the intersection of West North Avenue and Pennsylvania Avenue, according to authorities.At the crash site, they found the gunshot victim with the wrecked vehicle, police said.An ambulance took that person to a local hospital where he is listed in critical condition, according to authorities.Anyone with information about this shooting should contact Western District detectives at 410-396-2477.Anonymous tipsters can call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.
18-year-old charged in White Marsh Commons apartment complex murder
MIDDLE RIVER, MD- An 18-year-old has been arrested and charged in connection to the fatal shooting that claimed the life of 42-year-old Tyran Caulk. Baltimore County Police officers responded to a shots fired call inside the Commons at White Marsh apartment complex on Berliner Place at around 3:15 pm on Saturday. “When officers arrived, they located one person suffering from a gunshot wound. Officers administered CPR on the victim, as medics were en route to the scene,” the Baltimore County Police Department said today. The victim, 42-year-old Tyran Caulk, was later pronounced deceased. 18-year-old Elijah Sattler was arrested and charged The post 18-year-old charged in White Marsh Commons apartment complex murder appeared first on Shore News Network.
baltimorepositive.com
The Drug City crab cake of the people at The Fountain in Dundalk
Who says you can’t go home? Nestor takes the Maryland Crab Cake Tour presented by The Maryland Lottery, Window Nation and Goodwill back to his childhood favorite Drug City in Dundalk, where the place is all grown-up. The Fountain crab cake and handspun milkshake combo bring home the modern love.
Baltimore County Police seeks assistance with unsolved murder investigation
BALTIMORE -- Baltimore County detectives are looking for information on a deadly shooting near an Owings Mills apartment complex in October, according to authorities. Robert Perkins, 40, was shot multiple times in the 4500 block of Brightwater Court around 2:30 a.m. on Oct. 2., police said.He died a few days later at a local hospital, according to authorities.This is the second time within the past several weeks that county detectives have asked for the public's assistance with their investigation into the death of Perkins.Anyone who has information about this shooting should contact the police at 410-307-2020.
rockvillenights.com
Stop Work order issued at Ritchie Center in Rockville
The City of Rockville has posted a Stop Work order at the former La Limena space at the Ritchie Center on Rockville Pike. "You can not do any work w/o approved plans/permit," reads a handwritten note by a City code enforcement inspector. A valid demolition permit from the City is posted in the window, issued back in August. "*DEMO DOES not include," the inspector's note adds.
Early morning barricade situation in North East Baltimore
BALTIMORE-- Police sent their crisis negotiation and tactical teams to the 3800 block of Sinclair Lane Monday morning, authorities say.Officers responded to the 3800 block of Sinclair Lane for reports of gunfire, the suspect then barricaded inside of a home, police say. SWAT and Crisis Negotiators units are on scene. The following roads have been blocked off for public safety:3800 and 3700 blocks of Sinclair LaneIntersection of Sinclair Lane and Chesterfield AvenueIntersection of Sinclair Lane and Eastmont AvenueIntersection of Sinclair Lane and Coleman AvenueIntersection of Sinclair Lane and Erdman AvenueWJZ has a crew on the scene; this story will be updated as we learn more information.
foxbaltimore.com
Dirt bike rider fires a gunshot at a man Saturday night in Baltimore, police say
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — A dirt bike rider shot at a man Sunday at a traffic circle on President Street, Baltimore police said. Police said a man threw a bag of leaves at two dirt bike riders, triggering one of the riders to shoot at the man. The man was...
Witness Sought After Trespassers Spotted Outside Area Of Harford County House Fire: Officials
The Office of the Maryland State Fire Marshal is attempting to track down a woman who possibly witnessed trespassers who may have information about a massive weekend blaze that left a Harford County home with extensive damage. First responders from the Susquehanna Hose Company responded to a vacant home owned...
Timothy Reynolds' family reveals new images of deadly squeegee attack
BALTIMORE - The family of Timothy Reynolds is out to prove any wrongdoing moments leading up to his death following an encounter with squeegee workers over the summer.Reynolds was shot and killed on July 7 at the intersection of Light and Conway streets in downtown Baltimore. A 15-year-old has been charged with first-degree murder.The family attorney revealed Tuesday morning new images and a timeline in an attempt to support their claim the teen did not shoot Reynolds out of self-defense or fear.Lawyer Thiru Vignarajah, who is serving as a representative of the Reynolds' family, shared a series of still images...
baltimorefishbowl.com
Program Spotlight 2022: The Waldorf School of Baltimore
Nurturing a healthy childhood includes supporting the caregiving journey. The Parent & Child Program at the Waldorf School of Baltimore provides an inclusive, engaging meeting place where caregivers can form community, gain insight into their child’s development, and enjoy a rare moment of relaxation as their toddlers socialize in the school’s warm and welcoming Children’s Garden.
baltimorefishbowl.com
BmoreArt’s Picks: November 15-21
This Week: BCAN 5 year anniversary celebration at Falvey Hall, Ashley Minner, Tiffany Chavis, and Stanton Lewis speak at Enoch Pratt Free Library, Jonathan Gilmore and Second Stoop at Union, William Wright exhibition opening at WTMD, Jessica Keyes and Patrick McMinn at The Aquarium, Arena Players’ “U Thought I Was Him,” Rebecca Giblin and Cory Doctorow book talk at the Peale, Memento mori at The Parlor, High Zero 2022 at Current Space, and the AVAM Gala — PLUS call for emerging curators at Motor House and more featured opportunities.
Comments / 0