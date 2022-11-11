Read full article on original website
wtvbam.com
Coldwater City Council approves one year lease with local Putnam’s renovating group
COLDWATER, MI (WTVB) – The Coldwater City Council approved a one year lease on Monday night with a non-profit corporation formed by community members who want to turn the former Putnam Funeral Home at 11 East Chicago into a community center. City Attorney Megan Angell went over the details.
wtvbam.com
Watkins named new Bronson Mayor, Earl now Vice Mayor, Mersman’s contract extended
BRONSON, MI (WTVB) – It looked like a game of musical chairs at the start of Monday night’s Bronson City Council meeting. During their first meeting after the General Election, the City Council voted to have Matt Watkins serve as Mayor. The 45-year-old Watkins was first elected to...
Help Honor Missing Michigan Woman, Dee Ann Warner this Holiday Season
Dee Ann Warner.Photo courtesy of Parker Hardy. Two Christmas trees will be decorated in honor of Dee Ann Warner this season and you can be a part of keeping her spirit alive. Dee Warner, mother of five and grandmother to six, was reported missing from her rural Tecumseh, Michigan home on April 25, 2021. Since then, the family has been desperate for answers. If you are unfamiliar with the case, you can learn more here.
wtvbam.com
BUSINESS BEAT: Two BCSD Correction Officers complete academy training
COLDWATER, MI (WTVB) – The Branch County Sheriff’s Office has announced that Corrections Officers Richard Norton and Tristian Spaulding recently completed a local corrections officer training academy held at Lansing Community College. The four-week academy offers what the Sheriff’s Office calls a comprehensive, interactive instruction program in various...
Michigan’s largest model train show is a ‘holiday’ for train lovers
All aboard train fanatics!
Medical examiner lays veterans to rest after no family steps forward
For months, their remains lay unclaimed in a morgue — five men who served in the military without families to claim them. Thursday, they were buried with honors.
wtvbam.com
OBITUARY: Annie Freeman
Annie Freeman, 78, of Coldwater and formerly of Litchfield, passed away Thursday, November 10, 2022 at her home. Graveside services for Annie Freeman will be held Monday, November 14, 2022, at 1:00 p.m. at Mt. Hope Cemetery in Litchfield with Pastor Scott Southerland officiating. Arrangements are entrusted to the Eagle...
‘He took me for a beautiful ride,’ father says of son slain near Western’s campus
KALAMAZOO, MI — Hours before 21-year-old Bryce Salter was shot and killed over a disagreement near Western Michigan University, he had been out for a meal, enjoying chicken wings and nachos with his dad. “I was able to give him a hug and tell him I loved him before...
wtvbam.com
Technology outage cancels classes in Jackson, Hillsdale Counties
JACKSON, MI (WKZO-AM/FM) – A computer system outage has forced the cancellation of classes Monday throughout Jackson and Hillsdale Counties. Sunday night, Jackson County Intermediate School District Superintendent Kevin Oxley posted the following to social media:. Over the weekend, our technology consortium suffered a systems outage. The outage affected...
WILX-TV
Cyberattack forces public schools in Jackson, Hillsdale counties to remain closed Tuesday
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - All public schools in Jackson and Hillsdale counties will remain closed Tuesday due to a cyberattack. The schools were initially closed Monday. It is unknown how long the closure will last. The Jackson Intermediate School District (ISD) sent an email to staff and said it is...
wtvbam.com
Mendon advances to 8-Player title game, Coldwater hosting D6 football semifinal
MENDON, MI (WTVB) – The Mendon Hornets are heading to the M.H.S.A.A. eight player football finals following their 30-14 victory over Morrice on Saturday. The Hornets and their fans now get ready for the long trip to the Upper Peninsula as they will face Powers North Central for the state title on Saturday afternoon.
WANE-TV
2 local businesses remain in ‘Coolest Thing Made in Indiana’ tournament
(WANE) — What began with a 54-man field is now down to 16 as Round 3 of the Indiana Chamber of Commerce’s (ICC) “Coolest Thing Made in Indiana” tournament kicked off Friday. The tournament started with nine businesses from Fort Wayne and the surrounding area, but...
At Least 4 Restaurants in Southwest Michigan That Will Be Open For Thanksgiving Dinner
Now that spooky season has come and gone, we're in the countdown to the holiday season. Whatever the holidays will look like for you and your family this year, it's always good to have options!. If you aren't feeling up to hosting a large family gathering and you would rather...
lhsmagpie.com
A Fresh Start For The Cass County Humane Society
Adopting a pet is seen as the first thing to consider when wanting a new pet. An adoption is a good option for people who would like to adopt an older animal that wouldn’t require much training. It’s also good because it’s cheaper than buying from pet shops or animal breeders. The operator of the Cass County Humane Society, Lisa Terry, agrees wholeheartedly.
School canceled in Jackson, Hillsdale counties Monday, Nov. 14 due to system outage
JACKSON, MI - School districts in Jackson and Hillsdale counties will be closed Monday, Nov. 14, due to a systems outage impacting a wide range of building operations. The Jackson County Intermediate School District reported the outage to the system used by school districts in both counties occurred over the weekend, Nov. 12-13, and affects critical operating systems, including but not limited to heating, telephones, and classroom technology.
wtvbam.com
City asking MDOT to perform additional U.S. 12 project work on west side
COLDWATER, MI (WTVB) – An agreement between the City of Coldwater and the Michigan Department of Transportation in support of the proposed MDOT roadway improvement project on U.S. 12 on the city’s west side is on Monday night’s Coldwater City Council agenda. City Manager Keith Baker says...
lansingcitypulse.com
642 S. Francis Ave., Lansing
The front door and some windows are covered over with peeling plywood, and the front of the home is overgrown with weeds. The boarded-up front door, and the window next to it, where Lansing Code Compliance posted a red tag — now faded — are blocked by such lovely weeds and burdock clings to the front cement patio, caking any clothing daring enough to approach with sticky, round seed pods.
michiganradio.org
Three-year-long dispute between Lenawee County and an Amish community could be nearing end
A three-year-old lawsuit that pits religious freedom against a county's public health code is scheduled to go before a judge next month. Lenawee County wants an Amish community to hire outside haulers to dispose of their outhouse waste, in accordance with its public health code. That's instead of the farmers'...
fox2detroit.com
Where are the Skelton brothers? Thanksgiving marks 12-year anniversary of Michigan boys' disappearance
MORENCI, Mich. (FOX 2) - It's been nearly 12 years since the Skelton brothers disappeared without a trace, and there still aren't clear answers about what happened to them. Andrew, Alexander, and Tanner were last seen on Thanksgiving in 2010. After that day, no one knows where the boys went.
WWMT
Deadly parking lot shooting near WMU campus prompts student concerns
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Western Michigan University students expressed their concerns for safety in one off-campus area following the deadly shooting of a 21-year-old man in a strip mall parking lot. Bryce Salter, 21, was discovered shot in the parking lot of the Campus Pointe Mall on the intersection of...
