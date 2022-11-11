ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Coldwater, MI

Tracy Stengel

Help Honor Missing Michigan Woman, Dee Ann Warner this Holiday Season

Dee Ann Warner.Photo courtesy of Parker Hardy. Two Christmas trees will be decorated in honor of Dee Ann Warner this season and you can be a part of keeping her spirit alive. Dee Warner, mother of five and grandmother to six, was reported missing from her rural Tecumseh, Michigan home on April 25, 2021. Since then, the family has been desperate for answers. If you are unfamiliar with the case, you can learn more here.
TECUMSEH, MI
wtvbam.com

BUSINESS BEAT: Two BCSD Correction Officers complete academy training

COLDWATER, MI (WTVB) – The Branch County Sheriff’s Office has announced that Corrections Officers Richard Norton and Tristian Spaulding recently completed a local corrections officer training academy held at Lansing Community College. The four-week academy offers what the Sheriff’s Office calls a comprehensive, interactive instruction program in various...
BRANCH COUNTY, MI
wtvbam.com

OBITUARY: Annie Freeman

Annie Freeman, 78, of Coldwater and formerly of Litchfield, passed away Thursday, November 10, 2022 at her home. Graveside services for Annie Freeman will be held Monday, November 14, 2022, at 1:00 p.m. at Mt. Hope Cemetery in Litchfield with Pastor Scott Southerland officiating. Arrangements are entrusted to the Eagle...
COLDWATER, MI
wtvbam.com

Technology outage cancels classes in Jackson, Hillsdale Counties

JACKSON, MI (WKZO-AM/FM) – A computer system outage has forced the cancellation of classes Monday throughout Jackson and Hillsdale Counties. Sunday night, Jackson County Intermediate School District Superintendent Kevin Oxley posted the following to social media:. Over the weekend, our technology consortium suffered a systems outage. The outage affected...
HILLSDALE COUNTY, MI
lhsmagpie.com

A Fresh Start For The Cass County Humane Society

Adopting a pet is seen as the first thing to consider when wanting a new pet. An adoption is a good option for people who would like to adopt an older animal that wouldn’t require much training. It’s also good because it’s cheaper than buying from pet shops or animal breeders. The operator of the Cass County Humane Society, Lisa Terry, agrees wholeheartedly.
CASS COUNTY, MI
The Grand Rapids Press

School canceled in Jackson, Hillsdale counties Monday, Nov. 14 due to system outage

JACKSON, MI - School districts in Jackson and Hillsdale counties will be closed Monday, Nov. 14, due to a systems outage impacting a wide range of building operations. The Jackson County Intermediate School District reported the outage to the system used by school districts in both counties occurred over the weekend, Nov. 12-13, and affects critical operating systems, including but not limited to heating, telephones, and classroom technology.
HILLSDALE COUNTY, MI
lansingcitypulse.com

642 S. Francis Ave., Lansing

The front door and some windows are covered over with peeling plywood, and the front of the home is overgrown with weeds. The boarded-up front door, and the window next to it, where Lansing Code Compliance posted a red tag — now faded — are blocked by such lovely weeds and burdock clings to the front cement patio, caking any clothing daring enough to approach with sticky, round seed pods.
LANSING, MI
WWMT

Deadly parking lot shooting near WMU campus prompts student concerns

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Western Michigan University students expressed their concerns for safety in one off-campus area following the deadly shooting of a 21-year-old man in a strip mall parking lot. Bryce Salter, 21, was discovered shot in the parking lot of the Campus Pointe Mall on the intersection of...
KALAMAZOO, MI

