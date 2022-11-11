ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Staten Island, NY

The Staten Island Advance

‘Death to traitors’: Targeting FBI office, female-led terrorist group bombs Staten Island federal building in 1983

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. – In January 1983, Staten Island found itself on the front lines of a domestic terror campaign where a female-led cadre of self-avowed Communists bombed federal buildings and facilities, including the U.S. Senate building in Washington, D.C. The target here was a facility familiar to generations...
STATEN ISLAND, NY
The Staten Island Advance

Artemis I rocket set to launch Wednesday: 4 things to know

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — The Artemis I rocket that will travel to the moon and set the tone for space exploration is on track to launch on Wednesday, according to NASA. Artemis I managers convened Monday afternoon to review the status of countdown operations, as well as two open technical items, and gave the “go” ahead to proceed toward launch on Wednesday. The two-hour window for launch opens at 1:04 a.m.
STATEN ISLAND, NY
The Staten Island Advance

Staten Island students get special visit from NASA ahead of Artemis I launch

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Students at one Staten Island elementary school were able to learn more about NASA’s Artemis I mission ahead of Wednesday’s launch. Students at PS 30 in Westerleigh were educated about NASA’s return to the moon, thanks to a visit from NASA Solar System Ambassador Robert Pimpsner, who is also a PS 30 alum. They heard about the Artemis program and the technology being developed to help build a sustainable presence on the moon and how astronauts will get there.
STATEN ISLAND, NY
The Staten Island Advance

Ready to work: Asylum seekers on Staten Island complete training, earn free pair of work boots through local organization

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Several asylum seekers hoping to enter the workforce in New York City took a big step forward with the help of one community-based organization. On Sunday, La Colmena — which works to empower day laborers, domestic workers, and other low-wage immigrant workers of varying immigration status on Staten Island — held a graduation ceremony at its Stapleton headquarters for just over two dozen individuals who completed La Colmena-sponsored Occupational Safety and Healthcare (OSHA) and Site Safety Training (SST) courses. The courses — which necessitated 40 hours and 10 hours of class time, respectively — are legally required for those who wish to work on construction sites.
STATEN ISLAND, NY
The Staten Island Advance

South Shore Rotary rolls out ‘The Staten Island Cash Calendar’ project to benefit the needy

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — What’s old is new again. In an electronic age, the South Shore Rotary is bringing back paper calendars for a good cause. “Our organization has created ‘The Staten Island Cash Calendar,’ an extraordinary example of nostalgia,” said Mike Kormanik, the mastermind of the fundraising project. “We have produced a historic display of Staten Island photographs on a 2023 paper calendar.”
STATEN ISLAND, NY
PIX11

NY judge blocks ability to issue pot licenses in Brooklyn, 4 other regions

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A New York federal judge has sided with a Michigan company that claims New York State’s process of issuing retail marijuana licenses is discriminatory against applicants who live out of the state. The ruling comes as state regulators are preparing to approve the first batch of licenses for dispensaries to start […]
BROOKLYN, NY
bkmag.com

A Brooklyn doc’s warning on Covid: ‘We’re going to see an increase over the winter’

Don’t shoot the messenger, but we’re not out of the woods yet. Flu season is upon us, and with the holidays approaching, medical experts expect new coronavirus subvariants and a general uptick in cases. Already, according to Dana Mazo, an infectious disease specialist and assistant clinical professor of medicine at NYU Grossman School of Medicine, hospitalizations are at a higher rate this November than the same period last year.
BROOKLYN, NY
The Staten Island Advance

College of Staten Island students pitch transformative business ideas: Here are the winners | In Class column

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Students at the College of Staten Island (CSI) pitched many transformative business ideas during a recent campus-wide competition, and the winners have been announced. CSI has announced the winners of the 2022 Blackstone LaunchPad Ideas Competition. Students submitted thought-provoking ideas, with applications spread across several...
STATEN ISLAND, NY
The Staten Island Advance

A new restaurant on Bay Street: Mello Bistro sports French flair, Italian influence and a Brazilian heart

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Father and son chef team Romulo and Christopher Mello orchestrated a practice night for friends and family earlier this week at Mello Bistro. With the kitchen and cozy dining room readied for action, guests admired meticulously plated dishes and said “cheers” to this new venture at 1233 Bay St. in Rosebank.
STATEN ISLAND, NY
The Staten Island Advance

The Staten Island Advance

