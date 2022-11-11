Read full article on original website
NYC Subway rider robbed and slashed in broad daylight.Newsing the StatesNew York City, NY
Kids Mugging Kids in BronxBronxVoiceBronx, NY
‘Crazy Eyes’ Beat Female Worker with Metal Pipe for No ReasonBronxVoiceManhattan, NY
Citing millions of rides and strong safety record, East Bronx shared e-scooter program to become permanentWelcome2TheBronxNew York City, NY
E-bikes, lithium-ion batteries, and fires cause concern in New York CityB.R. ShenoyNew York City, NY
These Staten Islanders are the most sleep-deprived, study says
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. – New York City is known as “the city that never sleeps,” but according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control (CDC), it’s Staten Islanders who aren’t sleeping. Everything we do and don’t do during the day contributes to how much or...
Staten Island Ferry to run hourly overnight service on Tuesday
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- The city Department of Transportation (DOT) has announced that the Staten Island Ferry will provide hourly overnight service from Tuesday, Nov. 15, at 11 p.m., until Wednesday, Nov. 16, at 5 a.m. Boats will depart from the St. George Terminal on the hour and from the...
‘Death to traitors’: Targeting FBI office, female-led terrorist group bombs Staten Island federal building in 1983
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. – In January 1983, Staten Island found itself on the front lines of a domestic terror campaign where a female-led cadre of self-avowed Communists bombed federal buildings and facilities, including the U.S. Senate building in Washington, D.C. The target here was a facility familiar to generations...
Artemis I rocket set to launch Wednesday: 4 things to know
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — The Artemis I rocket that will travel to the moon and set the tone for space exploration is on track to launch on Wednesday, according to NASA. Artemis I managers convened Monday afternoon to review the status of countdown operations, as well as two open technical items, and gave the “go” ahead to proceed toward launch on Wednesday. The two-hour window for launch opens at 1:04 a.m.
Staten Island students get special visit from NASA ahead of Artemis I launch
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Students at one Staten Island elementary school were able to learn more about NASA’s Artemis I mission ahead of Wednesday’s launch. Students at PS 30 in Westerleigh were educated about NASA’s return to the moon, thanks to a visit from NASA Solar System Ambassador Robert Pimpsner, who is also a PS 30 alum. They heard about the Artemis program and the technology being developed to help build a sustainable presence on the moon and how astronauts will get there.
NYC estimates $600M for migrant services: S.I. officials prefer money went to city initiatives
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — After a new report estimated that New York City will spend at least $596 million over the course of a year to provide services to asylum seekers, some Staten Island elected officials said those funds could be used to benefit the people of Staten Island, as well as the rest of the five boroughs.
Regulating Staten Island’s basement apartments will make them safer | Our opinion
New York City Comptroller Brad Lander sent shivers down the spines of a lot of Staten Island homeowners in August, the ones who rent basement apartments that aren’t quite legal, when he proposed a “Basement Resident Protection Law.”. It comes after 11 New York basement apartment dwellers died...
Multi-state listeria outbreak linked to Staten Island: 5 key things to know
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) earlier this week linked a multi-state listeria outbreak to a deli on Staten Island, with infections reported in five states in addition to New York, including: Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, Illinois and California. “A contaminated food likely...
Best of Staten Island vote results: Here are the top 3 diners as chosen by readers
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — We have our winners. Earlier this month, we asked readers to tell us their favorite diner on Staten Island. We at the Advance/SILive.com wanted to know which of the borough’s diners had comfort food, personable staff, an overall great vibe — and then some — for this penultimate 2022 Best of Staten Island category.
Ready to work: Asylum seekers on Staten Island complete training, earn free pair of work boots through local organization
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Several asylum seekers hoping to enter the workforce in New York City took a big step forward with the help of one community-based organization. On Sunday, La Colmena — which works to empower day laborers, domestic workers, and other low-wage immigrant workers of varying immigration status on Staten Island — held a graduation ceremony at its Stapleton headquarters for just over two dozen individuals who completed La Colmena-sponsored Occupational Safety and Healthcare (OSHA) and Site Safety Training (SST) courses. The courses — which necessitated 40 hours and 10 hours of class time, respectively — are legally required for those who wish to work on construction sites.
This NYC plan could drastically reduce Staten Island homeowners’ property taxes
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- Property taxes on Staten Island -- which many elected officials have said are “unfair” when compared to other boroughs -- could be slashed by 30% if city and state lawmakers adopt a proposal by the New York City Property Tax Commission. The commission’s final...
South Shore Rotary rolls out ‘The Staten Island Cash Calendar’ project to benefit the needy
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — What’s old is new again. In an electronic age, the South Shore Rotary is bringing back paper calendars for a good cause. “Our organization has created ‘The Staten Island Cash Calendar,’ an extraordinary example of nostalgia,” said Mike Kormanik, the mastermind of the fundraising project. “We have produced a historic display of Staten Island photographs on a 2023 paper calendar.”
These 12 Mid-Island intersections received all-way stop signs in 2022
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- Staten Island drivers are pumping the brakes now more than ever, with city adding all-way stop signs to more than three dozen intersections throughout the borough during the first 10 months of the year, including several in Mid-Island. In January, Mayor Eric Adams and Department of...
NY judge blocks ability to issue pot licenses in Brooklyn, 4 other regions
ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A New York federal judge has sided with a Michigan company that claims New York State’s process of issuing retail marijuana licenses is discriminatory against applicants who live out of the state. The ruling comes as state regulators are preparing to approve the first batch of licenses for dispensaries to start […]
NYPD Blue Mass scheduled for Nov. 17 on Staten Island
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. – Bishop John J. O’Hara will celebrate the NYPD Blue Mass, which honors all officers for their bravery, courage and commitment to keeping Staten Island residents safe, on Thursday, Nov. 17 at Our Lady Star of the Sea Church in Huguenot. NYPD Commissioner Keechant Sewell...
bkmag.com
A Brooklyn doc’s warning on Covid: ‘We’re going to see an increase over the winter’
Don’t shoot the messenger, but we’re not out of the woods yet. Flu season is upon us, and with the holidays approaching, medical experts expect new coronavirus subvariants and a general uptick in cases. Already, according to Dana Mazo, an infectious disease specialist and assistant clinical professor of medicine at NYU Grossman School of Medicine, hospitalizations are at a higher rate this November than the same period last year.
See any familiar faces in these 34 vintage photos from St. Joseph by-the-Sea High School?
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. - The only Catholic high school on the South Shore, St. Joseph by-the-Sea opened its doors in 1963. Set on a wooded tract off of Hylan Boulevard in Huguenot and adjacent to Arbutus Lake, the school was started by the Sisters of Charity, the religious order founded by St. Elizabeth Ann Seton.
College of Staten Island students pitch transformative business ideas: Here are the winners | In Class column
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Students at the College of Staten Island (CSI) pitched many transformative business ideas during a recent campus-wide competition, and the winners have been announced. CSI has announced the winners of the 2022 Blackstone LaunchPad Ideas Competition. Students submitted thought-provoking ideas, with applications spread across several...
A new restaurant on Bay Street: Mello Bistro sports French flair, Italian influence and a Brazilian heart
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Father and son chef team Romulo and Christopher Mello orchestrated a practice night for friends and family earlier this week at Mello Bistro. With the kitchen and cozy dining room readied for action, guests admired meticulously plated dishes and said “cheers” to this new venture at 1233 Bay St. in Rosebank.
Listeria outbreak linked to deli meat and cheese: Staten Island market cited by CDC as a source
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — A multi-state listeria outbreak has been linked to deli meat and cheese, and one infected person purchased sliced salami from a deli on Staten Island, according to a notice from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). As of Nov. 9, at least one...
