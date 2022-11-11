ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The most dangerous highway in America runs through Jacksonville area, report says

By ActionNewsJax.com News Staff, Natalie Khait, Boston 25 News
 4 days ago
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The most dangerous highway in America runs through Northeast Florida and Southeast Georgia, according to a recent report.

According to a report from The Zebra, Interstate 95 had the highest number of fatalities in 2019.

I-95 spans approximately 130 miles through the Southeast Georgia counties of Glynn and Camden and the Northeast Florida counties of Nassau, Duval and St. Johns.

The Zebra, which is a company that assists motorists in shopping for car insurance, used 2019 data from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) to determine their results, 2020 and 2021 data is not yet available.

I-95 on the east coast runs through major cities like Boston, New York, Baltimore, Jacksonville and Miami. In 2019, 284 fatalities occurred on I-95.

14.88 fatalities happened per 100 miles in 2019.

The second most dangerous highway is I-20 and the third is I-5, according to The Zebra.

Coming in at No. 4 on The Zebra’s list is Interstate 75, which runs through about 30 miles of Columbia County in Northeast Florida. The Zebra said Hillsborough County, which is where Tampa is located, was I-75′s deadliest county for crashes in 2019.

According to the report, 6 out of the 10 most dangerous highways run north-south.

The Zebra is reminding drivers to know which highways are dangerous, and to be extra alert when driving on them.

To view the full The Zebra report, visit the link here.

Comments / 21

Matt Fain
4d ago

i95 goes further than Jacksonville. it goes all the way down to the florids keys where it meets up with i75. that's why it's called an interstate. it travels from one end of the state to the other and thru another state. it's not only 130 miles. jeez writers, know what you're talking about. Orlando is deadlier than duval and Miami is a orse than both.

Reply(2)
12
Jax Sage
3d ago

Having just driven through multiple States within the last week (7 to be exact), it was obvious that Interstate Highways, generally, are well maintained and safe to drive. That notwithstanding, there are ALWAYS drivers that not only drive at excessive speeds but drive recklessly, risking their life and those driving other vehicles. The other obvious fact is that the average driver of a car has NO appreciation for the capabilities and limitations of a semi-truck loaded with tens of thousands of pounds of weight. Car drivers will pull out in front of a semi-truck during 65 or 70 mph or into a lane between semi-trucks doing that speed and then step on their brakes. They fail to anticipate the semi-drivers need to move into a lane when approaching an on-ramp where other vehicles are merging or where a disabled vehicles or police car is on the shoulder. It is as thought they are the only vehicle on the highway.

Reply
7
Michael Smith
3d ago

It's called no respect for human life. they cut you off for inches. I drive a big Ram 4x4 they stay away from me

Reply
4
 

