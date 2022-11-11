The most dangerous highway in America runs through Jacksonville area, report says

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The most dangerous highway in America runs through Northeast Florida and Southeast Georgia, according to a recent report.

According to a report from The Zebra, Interstate 95 had the highest number of fatalities in 2019.

I-95 spans approximately 130 miles through the Southeast Georgia counties of Glynn and Camden and the Northeast Florida counties of Nassau, Duval and St. Johns.

The Zebra, which is a company that assists motorists in shopping for car insurance, used 2019 data from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) to determine their results, 2020 and 2021 data is not yet available.

I-95 on the east coast runs through major cities like Boston, New York, Baltimore, Jacksonville and Miami. In 2019, 284 fatalities occurred on I-95.

14.88 fatalities happened per 100 miles in 2019.

The second most dangerous highway is I-20 and the third is I-5, according to The Zebra.

Coming in at No. 4 on The Zebra’s list is Interstate 75, which runs through about 30 miles of Columbia County in Northeast Florida. The Zebra said Hillsborough County, which is where Tampa is located, was I-75′s deadliest county for crashes in 2019.

According to the report, 6 out of the 10 most dangerous highways run north-south.

The Zebra is reminding drivers to know which highways are dangerous, and to be extra alert when driving on them.

To view the full The Zebra report, visit the link here.