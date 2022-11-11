Read full article on original website
evanstonroundtable.com
UL gets panel’s green light for signs atop downtown tower
The Evanston Land Use Commission on Wednesday, Nov. 9, voted 6-1 to recommend variances allowing Northbrook-based UL Solutions (previously Underwriters Laboratories) to put lighted signs atop a proposed headquarters for two spun-off organizations. UL Standards and Engagement (ULSE) and UL Research Institute (ULRI) are looking into leasing the top four...
suburbanchicagoland.com
My favorite southwest suburban restaurants with political spice
My favorite southwest suburban restaurants with political spice. Political columnist Ray Hanania takes you on a quick tour of some of his favorite politically flavored restaurants in the Chicagoland Suburbs, when you can’t go to Manny’s Deli in Chicago’s South Loop. JC’s Pub & Ristorante, Bucks Pit Stop, and JC Georges are the best with great food and prices.
Englewood Whole Foods set to close Sunday, what’s next for the building?
CHICAGO — In an area that is already viewed as a food desert, a grocery story on the City’s South Side is set to close Sunday. The Whole Foods supermarket in Englewood is one of two grocery store chains serving the neighborhood and once it is gone, Aldi’s on West 63rd Street will be the […]
lakeshorepublicradio.org
Road closures planned in Schererville and Merrillville
73rd Avenue will be closed in Merrillville next week. Starting Monday, 73rd will be closed between Taft and Arthur Boulevard for a NIPSCO project. It'll be closed between 8:00 a.m. and 3:30 p.m. for two days, weather-permitting. The town asks drivers to use Taft, U.S. 30 and Broadway as a...
evanstonroundtable.com
Sunday recap of the week’s news
On a cold November Veterans Day, Evanston gathered to honor those who have served. At the podium in front of the city’s war memorial, Greg Lisinski of Evanston American Legion Post 42 offered a sobering reminder that some have paid the ultimate price. “The people on this wall never got a chance to be veterans,” he said.
Chicago holidays: Morton Arboretum winter light show returns for the 10th season
An immersive experience, Illumination: Tree Lights, is headed to The Morton Arboretum in Lisle this November 19 through January 7. (CHICAGO) November 2013 marked the first year The Morton Arboretum kicked off its unique holiday light show.
Body found in gangway in North Park across from Northeastern Illinois University
CHICAGO (CBS) -- A body was discovered in a gangway in the North Park community Thursday afternoon.Police said the body of a 68-year-old man was found in a gangway in the 5500 block of North St. Louis Avenue in the North Park neighborhood.On that block, St. Louis Avenue is lined with houses on the east side of the street, while the Northeastern Illinois University campus is on the west. WTTW-Channel 11's Renée Crown Public Media Center is also located nearby.The body was found on the residential side of the street, police said. The discovery has nothing to do with the university or any other nearby institution.Police said they are conducting a death investigation.
Man missing from Chicago's Grand Crossing area: police
CHICAGO - A 68-year-old man is missing from Chicago's Grand Crossing area. He hasn't been seen since Thursday, according to police. Joseph Lazzara's last known location is 7532 South Stoney Island. Police say Lazzara has family in Palos Heights. Lazzara is Hispanic, about 5'8", 220 lbs., he has brown eyes...
oprahdaily.com
How the Owner of an Upscale Family Shop Uplifts the Entire City of Chicago
Ellen Stirling, the 73-year-old CEO and owner of The Lake Forest Shop, a local fashion institution in the Chicago area that’s celebrating its 100th anniversary this year, always planned to use her ample advantages to uplift her beloved city of Chicago. Her first major foray into philanthropy and improving...
Whole Foods’ Decision To Close Englewood Store Inspires Resident To Build Thriving Community Garden
ENGLEWOOD — When Whole Foods announced its Englewood store would close, an Englewood native had an idea to galvanize young people for community good. Kenneth Griffin, a police officer, chef and founder of nonprofit No Matter What, built a fence with a local teen around a vacant lot at 6505 S. Bishop St. Then, with no experience in gardening, he gathered more teens and police officers and built a thriving community garden on the land this summer.
evanstonroundtable.com
Land Use Commission backs Masonic Temple apartments
The Evanston Land Use Commission has given its unanimous support to a proposal for the renovation of the Masonic Temple, 1453 Maple Ave. On Wednesday, Nov. 9, the commission voted 7-0 to recommend that the City Council approve a plan to convert the interior of the long-vacant building into 30 rental housing units.
fox32chicago.com
Gary man arrested after escaping from work release program in Lake County
GARY, Indiana - A Lake County (Indiana) work release inmate was captured an hour after he escaped on Saturday, the sheriff said. Laveris Swanagan, 19, of Gary, was being searched for contraband when he fought with officers and ran out, the sheriff's office said. Police from Lake County, Crown Point,...
fox32chicago.com
Mr. Dad's Father's Club gives away free coats in 3 South Side communities
CHICAGO - A local organization is giving away thousands of coats at three locations in Chicago today. Mr. Dad's Father's Club is traveling through communities on the South Side to share donations with those in need. Executive director of the group, Joseph Williams says the club is working to visit...
fox32chicago.com
Chicago firefighters fight 'heavy fire load' in apartment due to 'hoarder condition'
CHICAGO - Chicago firefighters said there was a "heavy fire load" in an apartment fire on Saturday due to the resident's "hoarder condition." The fire was inside a fourth floor apartment at 917 Eastwood in Uptown. The Chicago fire department said that someone from a nearby apartment was suffering from...
2 suspects wanted for burglarizing churches on Chicago's South Side
CHICAGO - Chicago police are searching for two suspects accused of burglarizing churches on the South Side. In each incident, the offenders would gain entry to a church by damaging a door or window, police said. The offenders would then take items. The incidents occurred in the following locations and...
blockclubchicago.org
Voters Want To Reopen City’s Closed Mental Health Clinics. An Alderperson Says She’ll Use Momentum To Revive Stalled Plan
ALBANY PARK — Voters in three Chicago wards resoundingly backed a referendum to expand mental health care in the city, and Albany Park’s alderperson wants to use that momentum to revive her stalled plan to give more resources to city-run clinics. Tuesday’s ballot asked Chicagoans in the 6th,...
Sterling Bay Developers Holiday Bazaar Giveaway Free Food, Winter Coats, Flu Shots, Covid Boosters and More…
Third Annual Holiday Giving Event Set for Saturday, November 19th. The holiday season is almost upon us, and once again those in our communities who are struggling need our help. Sterling Bay, a Chicago-based real estate development firm, will hold its 3rd annual Holiday Bazaar, a free giveaway event, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Nov. 19 at 67th Street and South Wentworth Avenue in Englewood.
fox32chicago.com
Woman gives birth on street in Chicago, newborn and mom transported to hospital: CFD
CHICAGO - A woman and her newborn were transported to a hospital after the woman gave birth on the street, CFD said. CFD confirmed the information around 4:30 p.m. Sunday. The exact location of where the mother and newborn were picked up by an ambulance has not been confirmed with CFD officials.
Millions in stimulus money available to Chicago renters and homeowners
individual counting moneyPhoto by Alexander Grey (Creative Commons) Are you struggling to pay your mortgage or rent for your home in Chicago? Thankfully, there is some good news that can really help you out. Did you know that stimulus money is still available to homeowners and renters in Chicago? The American Rescue Plan Act provides up to $9.961 billion for states. Let's look at some of the details.
WGNtv.com
Doctors concerned over COVID-19 increase ahead of Thanksgiving
CHICAGO — Doctors are concerned after an increase in COVID-19 cases around the area. It’s not just Chicago and Cook County that are now seeing medium transmission of COVID-19 — but also DuPage, Lake, McHenry and Will Counties. It coincides with a surge in RSV and the...
