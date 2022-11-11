ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cook County, IL

evanstonroundtable.com

UL gets panel’s green light for signs atop downtown tower

The Evanston Land Use Commission on Wednesday, Nov. 9, voted 6-1 to recommend variances allowing Northbrook-based UL Solutions (previously Underwriters Laboratories) to put lighted signs atop a proposed headquarters for two spun-off organizations. UL Standards and Engagement (ULSE) and UL Research Institute (ULRI) are looking into leasing the top four...
EVANSTON, IL
suburbanchicagoland.com

My favorite southwest suburban restaurants with political spice

My favorite southwest suburban restaurants with political spice. Political columnist Ray Hanania takes you on a quick tour of some of his favorite politically flavored restaurants in the Chicagoland Suburbs, when you can’t go to Manny’s Deli in Chicago’s South Loop. JC’s Pub & Ristorante, Bucks Pit Stop, and JC Georges are the best with great food and prices.
CHICAGO, IL
lakeshorepublicradio.org

Road closures planned in Schererville and Merrillville

73rd Avenue will be closed in Merrillville next week. Starting Monday, 73rd will be closed between Taft and Arthur Boulevard for a NIPSCO project. It'll be closed between 8:00 a.m. and 3:30 p.m. for two days, weather-permitting. The town asks drivers to use Taft, U.S. 30 and Broadway as a...
MERRILLVILLE, IN
evanstonroundtable.com

Sunday recap of the week’s news

On a cold November Veterans Day, Evanston gathered to honor those who have served. At the podium in front of the city’s war memorial, Greg Lisinski of Evanston American Legion Post 42 offered a sobering reminder that some have paid the ultimate price. “The people on this wall never got a chance to be veterans,” he said.
EVANSTON, IL
CBS Chicago

Body found in gangway in North Park across from Northeastern Illinois University

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A body was discovered in a gangway in the North Park community Thursday afternoon.Police said the body of a 68-year-old man was found in a gangway in the 5500 block of North St. Louis Avenue in the North Park neighborhood.On that block, St. Louis Avenue is lined with houses on the east side of the street, while the Northeastern Illinois University campus is on the west. WTTW-Channel 11's Renée Crown Public Media Center is also located nearby.The body was found on the residential side of the street, police said. The discovery has nothing to do with the university or any other nearby institution.Police said they are conducting a death investigation.
CHICAGO, IL
Fox 32 Chicago

Man missing from Chicago's Grand Crossing area: police

CHICAGO - A 68-year-old man is missing from Chicago's Grand Crossing area. He hasn't been seen since Thursday, according to police. Joseph Lazzara's last known location is 7532 South Stoney Island. Police say Lazzara has family in Palos Heights. Lazzara is Hispanic, about 5'8", 220 lbs., he has brown eyes...
CHICAGO, IL
oprahdaily.com

How the Owner of an Upscale Family Shop Uplifts the Entire City of Chicago

Ellen Stirling, the 73-year-old CEO and owner of The Lake Forest Shop, a local fashion institution in the Chicago area that’s celebrating its 100th anniversary this year, always planned to use her ample advantages to uplift her beloved city of Chicago. Her first major foray into philanthropy and improving...
CHICAGO, IL
Block Club Chicago

Whole Foods’ Decision To Close Englewood Store Inspires Resident To Build Thriving Community Garden

ENGLEWOOD — When Whole Foods announced its Englewood store would close, an Englewood native had an idea to galvanize young people for community good. Kenneth Griffin, a police officer, chef and founder of nonprofit No Matter What, built a fence with a local teen around a vacant lot at 6505 S. Bishop St. Then, with no experience in gardening, he gathered more teens and police officers and built a thriving community garden on the land this summer.
CHICAGO, IL
evanstonroundtable.com

Land Use Commission backs Masonic Temple apartments

The Evanston Land Use Commission has given its unanimous support to a proposal for the renovation of the Masonic Temple, 1453 Maple Ave. On Wednesday, Nov. 9, the commission voted 7-0 to recommend that the City Council approve a plan to convert the interior of the long-vacant building into 30 rental housing units.
EVANSTON, IL
fox32chicago.com

Mr. Dad's Father's Club gives away free coats in 3 South Side communities

CHICAGO - A local organization is giving away thousands of coats at three locations in Chicago today. Mr. Dad's Father's Club is traveling through communities on the South Side to share donations with those in need. Executive director of the group, Joseph Williams says the club is working to visit...
CHICAGO, IL
Chicago Defender

Sterling Bay Developers Holiday Bazaar Giveaway Free Food, Winter Coats, Flu Shots, Covid Boosters and More…

Third Annual Holiday Giving Event Set for Saturday, November 19th. The holiday season is almost upon us, and once again those in our communities who are struggling need our help. Sterling Bay, a Chicago-based real estate development firm, will hold its 3rd annual Holiday Bazaar, a free giveaway event, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Nov. 19 at 67th Street and South Wentworth Avenue in Englewood.
CHICAGO, IL
J.R. Heimbigner

Millions in stimulus money available to Chicago renters and homeowners

individual counting moneyPhoto by Alexander Grey (Creative Commons) Are you struggling to pay your mortgage or rent for your home in Chicago? Thankfully, there is some good news that can really help you out. Did you know that stimulus money is still available to homeowners and renters in Chicago? The American Rescue Plan Act provides up to $9.961 billion for states. Let's look at some of the details.
CHICAGO, IL
WGNtv.com

Doctors concerned over COVID-19 increase ahead of Thanksgiving

CHICAGO — Doctors are concerned after an increase in COVID-19 cases around the area. It’s not just Chicago and Cook County that are now seeing medium transmission of COVID-19 — but also DuPage, Lake, McHenry and Will Counties. It coincides with a surge in RSV and the...
CHICAGO, IL

