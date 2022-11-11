Read full article on original website
NHL suspends Capitals' Aube-Kubel 3 games for illegal check
NEW YORK (AP) — Washington Capitals forward Nicolas Aube-Kubel has been suspended for three games by the NHL for an illegal check to the head of Tampa Bay Lightning defenseman Cal Foote. The league announced the penalty on Saturday. Under the NHL’s collective bargaining agreement with its players, Aube-Kubel will forfeit $16,216.23, based on his average annual salary. Aube-Kubel was ejected and assessed a match penalty for the hit on Foote at 1:52 of the second period during Washington’s 5-1 victory Friday night. Foote did not return to the game after the play. While officials reviewed the check, Tampa Bay’s Patrick Maroon dropped the gloves with Washington’s Garnet Hathaway during the lengthy stoppage. That was just the start of the fisticuffs as tensions boiled over.
Brad Marchand, Bruins Begin Weekend Back-To-Back Vs. Sabres
Brad Marchand may have started the season late but has been in midseason form since returning to the ice. The Boston Bruins face the Buffalo Sabres in the first game of a back-to-back Saturday night. Marchand has played six games so far this season, totaling four goals and four assists...
Boston Bruins hire firm to review player vetting process
The Boston Bruins have hired a law firm led by former U.S. Attorney General Loretta Lynch to review their player vetting process after signing prospect Mitchell Miller and then rescinding his contract offer
Is something wrong with Josh Allen beyond his elbow injury?
Andrew Fillipponi of the Audacy Original Podcast “1st & Pod” talked about how Josh Allen looked against the Vikings and if it’s time to worry about the Buffalo Bills quarterback.
Maple Leafs Honor Borje Salming with All-Swedish Starting Lineup vs. Canucks
In a loving tribute to the Toronto Maple Leafs legend who is battling ALS, the club had all six of their Swedish players start the game.
FOX Sports
Canucks bring losing streak into game against the Sabres
Vancouver Canucks (4-9-3, seventh in the Pacific Division) vs. Buffalo Sabres (7-8-0, seventh in the Atlantic Division) BOTTOM LINE: The Vancouver Canucks, on a three-game losing streak, take on the Buffalo Sabres. Buffalo has a 7-8-0 record overall and a 4-5-0 record in home games. The Sabres have a 7-4-0...
Yardbarker
Tortorella Making Contentious Flyers Lineup Decisions
John Tortorella and the Philadelphia Flyers entered the 2022-23 season on a mission to restore pride back into the organization after back-to-back embarrassing seasons in 2020-21 and 2021-22. Buzz words like accountability and standard came up constantly during all types of offseason conversations surrounding the team. The players, fans, and everyone surrounding the team knew the first season under the fiery head coach wouldn’t include a softball approach.
lastwordonsports.com
NHL Predictions: November 15 Including New Jersey Devils vs Montreal Canadiens
Welcome back to another day of NHL Predictions. Each day, Last Word on Hockey takes a look at the games that are happening and gives our predictions for each one, breaking down head-to-head and other factors that may play in. We also have a featured game of the day, which is considered must-watch TV. Today’s featured game for NHL Predictions is the New Jersey Devils and Montreal Canadiens.
NHL
Sharpen Up: November 14, 2022 | Sabres host Vancouver tomorrow night
The Buffalo Sabres will close out their four-game homestand tomorrow when the Vancouver Canucks come to town Tuesday night. Buffalo is looking to end a five-game losing streak. Click here for tickets. The team will return to practice today so stay tuned for full coverage on Sabres.com and our official...
Sabres fans can get tickets in exchange for turkeys this Thursday
In exchange for a 20-pound turkey, or the equivalent, donors can receive a voucher for two tickets to an upcoming Sabres home game.
Yardbarker
Sabres’ Keys to Snapping 5 Game Losing Streak
The Buffalo Sabres are currently in their worst losing stretch of hockey this season, with hopes of snapping their five-game streak on Tuesday. They will face off against the Vancouver Canucks who have lost their last three games and have struggled mightily this season. In a game where something must break, the Sabres are in a prime position to snap their losing streak. They have played relatively well throughout their last five games, including strong performances against the Carolina Hurricanes, Tampa Bay Lightning and Boston Bruins, though they weren’t able to get the results they wanted. The strong stretches of play they displayed in those games, a weaker opponent and improving health on their defense should give them optimism they can snap their losing streak.
Yardbarker
NHL roundup: Devils best Coyotes for 9th straight win
Tomas Tatar had a goal and an assist, and the New Jersey Devils extended their winning streak to nine games with a 4-2 victory over the Arizona Coyotes on Saturday night in Newark, N.J. Jack Hughes, Jesper Boqvist and Dougie Hamilton also scored for New Jersey. The winning streak is...
2 unlikely heroes step up for Bruins in win over Sabres
Keith Kinkaid stopped 30 of 31 shots in his first start as a Bruin and Jakub Zboril’s first NHL goal proved to be the game-winner as Boston beat the Buffalo Sabres 3-1 to improve to 13-2-0 on the season.
ESPN
Sergachev has 2 goals, 2 assists, Lightning beat Caps 6-3
TAMPA, Fla. -- — Mikhail Sergachev had two goals and two assists during a four-goal first period, and the Tampa Bay Lightning beat the Washington Capitals 6-3 on Sunday night. Sergachev is the first NHL defenseman to have a four-point period since Toronto's Morgan Rielly on Oct. 15, 2019,...
Dynamic defenseman Makar scores twice, Avs beat 'Canes 4-1
DENVER (AP) — Cale Makar scored twice in a 3:22 span during the first period, Mikko Rantanen turned in a four-point performance and the Colorado Avalanche beat the Carolina Hurricanes 4-1 on Saturday night for their fourth straight win. Nathan MacKinnon also scored, while Rantanen added an empty-net goal...
