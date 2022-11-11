ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arkansas State

Nov. 14: What you need to know

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - We’re helping you plan your day on Good Morning Region 8. Still enjoying the cold air? After a really cold weekend, we’ll see more cold weather this week. Highs stay in the 40s once again today. Clouds increase later as a fast moving storm system swings through tonight.
ARKANSAS STATE
ASP to gobble up seatbelt violators

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Arkansas State Police urges everyone to enjoy Thanksgiving, but don’t be a turkey and drive without a seat belt. To ensure everyone stays safe on the roads this coming holiday, ASP announced it will increase patrol assignments aimed at violators who are not buckled up.
ARKANSAS STATE
Help ‘Fill the Food Bank’ this Friday, Nov. 18

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A Northeast Arkansas organization needs help filling the food bank for the upcoming holidays. On Friday, Nov. 18, from 6 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. at Kroger Marketplace the Food Bank of Northeast Arkansas needs help raising 350,000 meals. Nobody should ever have to worry about where...
JONESBORO, AR
Businesses prepare for duck hunting season

PEACH ORCHARD, Ark. (KAIT) - Many across Arkansas are getting excited as duck hunting season starts this Saturday, and businesses are taking notice. Zachary Sutton and his father opened the Greenhead Lodge in Peach Orchard in 2014 for hunters looking to travel into town. Sutton said since 2020, things have...
PEACH ORCHARD, AR
Missouri Department of Conservation releases first weekend deer harvest numbers

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (Edited News Release/KY3) - Preliminary data from the Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) shows deer hunters in Missouri harvested 93,355 deer during the opening weekend of the November portion of firearms deer season, November 12 and 13. 55,267: Antlered Bucks. 7,250: Button Bucks. 30,838: Does. Franklin County...
MISSOURI STATE
Gas prices continue to fall in Arkansas

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - The average price of gasoline in Arkansas fell last week, according to a Gasbuddy.com survey. In a news release, the price per gallon in the Natural State is $3.20 a cent and a half lower than last week. However, Arkansas prices are still nearly 16 cents...
ARKANSAS STATE
3 children found safe, woman in custody after suspected kidnapping in S.C.

YORK COUNTY, S.C. (WBTV) – Three young children believed to have been kidnapped by a family member in South Carolina have been found safe, authorities said Monday. The York County Sheriff’s Office said on Twitter that 7-year-old Roy’Ale Dean, 5-year-old Ta’Zarlah McKinney and 9-month-old Ja’Hanie McKinney would be checked by EMS staff “to be on the safe side.”
YORK COUNTY, SC

