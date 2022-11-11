Read full article on original website
Kait 8
Nov. 14: What you need to know
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - We’re helping you plan your day on Good Morning Region 8. Still enjoying the cold air? After a really cold weekend, we’ll see more cold weather this week. Highs stay in the 40s once again today. Clouds increase later as a fast moving storm system swings through tonight.
Kait 8
ASP to gobble up seatbelt violators
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Arkansas State Police urges everyone to enjoy Thanksgiving, but don’t be a turkey and drive without a seat belt. To ensure everyone stays safe on the roads this coming holiday, ASP announced it will increase patrol assignments aimed at violators who are not buckled up.
Kait 8
Help ‘Fill the Food Bank’ this Friday, Nov. 18
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A Northeast Arkansas organization needs help filling the food bank for the upcoming holidays. On Friday, Nov. 18, from 6 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. at Kroger Marketplace the Food Bank of Northeast Arkansas needs help raising 350,000 meals. Nobody should ever have to worry about where...
Kait 8
Businesses prepare for duck hunting season
PEACH ORCHARD, Ark. (KAIT) - Many across Arkansas are getting excited as duck hunting season starts this Saturday, and businesses are taking notice. Zachary Sutton and his father opened the Greenhead Lodge in Peach Orchard in 2014 for hunters looking to travel into town. Sutton said since 2020, things have...
Kait 8
Arkansas governor stops in Blytheville, talks business, potential presidential bid
BLYTHEVILLE, Ark. (KAIT) - Nearly a week after a new governor was chosen for the state of Arkansas, the current leader is making some last-minute visits. On Monday, Nov. 14, Gov. Asa Hutchinson made a stop in Blytheville for a luncheon held by the Chamber of Commerce. During his trip,...
Kait 8
Missouri Department of Conservation releases first weekend deer harvest numbers
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (Edited News Release/KY3) - Preliminary data from the Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) shows deer hunters in Missouri harvested 93,355 deer during the opening weekend of the November portion of firearms deer season, November 12 and 13. 55,267: Antlered Bucks. 7,250: Button Bucks. 30,838: Does. Franklin County...
Kait 8
Gas prices continue to fall in Arkansas
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - The average price of gasoline in Arkansas fell last week, according to a Gasbuddy.com survey. In a news release, the price per gallon in the Natural State is $3.20 a cent and a half lower than last week. However, Arkansas prices are still nearly 16 cents...
Kait 8
3 children found safe, woman in custody after suspected kidnapping in S.C.
YORK COUNTY, S.C. (WBTV) – Three young children believed to have been kidnapped by a family member in South Carolina have been found safe, authorities said Monday. The York County Sheriff’s Office said on Twitter that 7-year-old Roy’Ale Dean, 5-year-old Ta’Zarlah McKinney and 9-month-old Ja’Hanie McKinney would be checked by EMS staff “to be on the safe side.”
Kait 8
11-year-old shot and killed by sibling while mother was at work, police say
IVES ESTATES, Fla. (CNN) – Authorities in South Florida are investigating the shooting death of an 11-year-old boy Thursday evening. Early indications show the child was accidentally shot by a 13-year-old sibling. The boy who died later at the hospital was with his four siblings, ages 9 to 15,...
