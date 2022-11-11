Read full article on original website
riograndeguardian.com
GBIC: Lots are selling fast at North Brownsville Industrial Park
BROWNSVILLE, TEXAS – If everything goes well with negotiations the Greater Brownsville Incentives Corporation is currently involved in with various potential tenants, there will only be one or two lots left at Brownsville North Industrial Park. That is the message from Constanza Miner, interim executive director and CEO of...
Veterans Voices: Valley war memorials continue to honor veterans
RIO GRANDE VALLEY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Veterans Day marks a time to honor and remember the men and women who have fought for our freedom. Across the Valley, there are various sites where people can go to honor these heroes. “We fought together to get our democracy. We fought, and we died, and we continue […]
kurv.com
Man Run Over And Killed In Weslaco
No charges are expected after a driver struck and killed a man in Weslaco Friday night. 46-year-old Sie Garcia was walking near North Texas Boulevard and Adelita Street at around 9 p.m. Friday when he was hit by a vehicle. The driver stayed at the scene and Garcia was rushed...
KRGV
H-E-B Feast of Sharing event returns
H-E-B's annual Feast of Sharing event is back this holiday season. Wednesday’s event in Brownsville is the second one in the Rio Grande Valley this year. More than 5,000 people showed up for a brisket meal that included sausage, Thanksgiving fixings and dessert. H-E-B spokeswoman Audrey Trevino Guerra said...
kurv.com
Mission Couple Facing Harboring Charges For Housing Migrants In Rented RV’s
A Mission couple are to be back in federal court this week facing charges of harboring undocumented immigrants in rented recreational vehicles. Abundio Arriaga and his wife Sandra Guadalupe Lopez-Sauceda were arrested last week after a brief surveillance operation near their property. Hidalgo County sheriff’s deputies pulled over a Chevrolet...
riograndeguardian.com
Aleman: I’m proud of my work in Brownsville; now it’s time to help San Benito grow
BROWNSVILLE, Texas – It might seem strange to see the executive director of San Benito Economic Development Corporation celebrate a freight forwarding company move into an industrial park in Brownsville. However, when that person is Ramiro Aleman it is not strange at all. Aleman worked on the project to...
riograndeguardian.com
Quisenberry: RGV needs to develop a regional broadband infrastructure plan
MCALLEN, Texas – The executive director of Valley Baptist Legacy Foundation says the Rio Grande Valley should create a new group to plan the deployment of fiber optic broadband infrastructure. Judy Quisenberry was a panelist at the recent 26th Annual TATOA Conference & Awards Ceremony. TATO stands for Texas...
Weslaco park facilities vandalized, city says
WESLACO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Weslaco police are asking for the public’s help in locating possible suspects in the vandalization of two public restrooms. According to the City of Weslaco, during the months of October and November city crews repainted restrooms at Harlon Block and Mayor Pablo Peña parks. Shortly after the repainting, the restrooms were […]
Tortilla restaurant has slew of lingering violations months after an inspection
HIDALGO COUNTY, Texas (ValleyCentral) —The Food Patrol is focused on Hidalgo County in this week’s installment of “Food 4 Thought”. Restaurants with a 0 score have no health code violations. The higher the score the more violations an establishment has to correct. Mariscos El Barba at 10541 W. Monte Cristo Road in Edinburg is this […]
riograndeguardian.com
Garza-Reyes: How and why Pharr deployed its municipal fiber-to-the-home network
MCALLEN, Texas – Cindy Garza-Reyes, director of external affairs for the City of Pharr, recently spoke at the 26th Annual TATOA Conference & Awards Ceremony. TATOA stands for the Texas Association of Telecommunications Officers & Advisors. The conference was held at the McAllen Convention Center. The panel Garza-Reyes spoke...
valleybusinessreport.com
Brownsville Bakers Find Sweet Spot With H-E-B
Manuel Alvarez and his wife, Nadia Escalante, started out with an at-home bakery in Brownsville, creating their Pastel Japones. Said another way, they are Japanese cotton cheesecakes. The popularity of the fluffy sponge-looking cake would take off. In part it was due to the uniqueness of the product in the Rio Grande Valley market. It’s a region filled with pan dulce shops and custom cake bakeries. It’s difficult to find the detail-heavy and hard-to-make pastries of rich custard and cream cheese in Valley bakeries.
kurv.com
Rural Hidalgo County To See A Return Of Ambulance Service
Ambulance service is returning to rural areas of Hidalgo County. County commissioners have agreed to enter into a 1-year contract with Mission-based Skyline Emergency Medical Services. The agreement will return ambulance service to Precincts 1 and 3. Skyline EMS will fill the void left when the city of Pharr’s EMS...
lazytrips.com
Can you drive to South Padre Island?
Long beaches, spectacular views, and romantic getaways are just a few of the things that South Padre Island is celebrated for. Situated off the southeast coast of Texas and across the Mexican border, this island is equally as popular with college students as it is with savvy travelers looking for a tropical escape.
11 year old girl gives back after beating cancer
MCALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Brooke Beltran is an 11-year-old in McAllen who recently beat cancer. Beltran recently rang the bell at the Vannie E. Cook Jr. Children’s Cancer and Hematology Clinic in McAllen. Beltran is celebrating the end of her chemotherapy treatment for acute lymphoblastic leukemia. Beltran was diagnosed with A.L.L. in 2020 and immediately […]
KGBT-TV Presents VALLEYCENTRAL.COM
Hometown supermarket ‘El Globo’ announces closure
BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Brownsville’s original hometown supermarket for generations, El Globo, is closing its doors permanently at the end of December. ValleyCentral spoke with El Globo customers, who shared their reactions of the supermarket closing. “It was pretty much a shock,” customer Sergio Segura said. “My parents...
Mission Veterans Day events happening this weekend
MISSION, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The City of Mission will host several events in observance of Veterans Day. Events begin Thursday, Nov. 10 and will carry out through Saturday, Nov. 12. The events are as follows Meet a Vet, Thank a Vent: 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 10, at the Mission Historical Museum, located on […]
Local clinic ensures healthcare for Valley Veterans
RIO GRANDE VALLEY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The VA Texas Valley Coastal Bend Health Care System is ensuring Valley Veterans are receiving the care they need during and after serving the country. Ronald Griffin, a U.S. Navy Reserve Veteran, said is receiving medical care at the VA clinic. “I’ve been to the VA, and they checked my […]
DPS: Texas teens arrested in human smuggling chase, ends in crash
Two Texas teens were arrested in connection to a human smuggling crash near a McAllen shopping mall, the Texas Department of Public Safety stated.
Pharr, November 12 High School 🏈 Game Notice
CCSO executes warrant near Harlingen elementary school
HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Cameron County Sheriff’s investigators executed an arrest warrant for Usbaldo Garza Jr. on Monday. According to a social post from Sheriff Eric Garza, investigators along with Harlingen Police Department and investigators with the Cameron County District Attorney’s office executed the warrant at a home near an elementary school in Harlingen. Investigators […]
