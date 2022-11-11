Read full article on original website
Elko Daily Free Press
Simon Cowell wants to work with Britney Spears on another TV show
The British TV personality and the Hold Me Closer singer both served as judges on the second season of The X Factor U.S. back in 2012. And during an interview for E! News published on Monday, Simon made a plea to Britney to reach out to him over a possible new project. “If you're watching, Britney, and we make a show, please come back and do it with me. It would be amazing.” “I adore her… She really is interesting and she's so talented.”
Elko Daily Free Press
People honors Chris Evans; country and rock music celebrated; big gigs for Jimmy Kimmel, Rihanna | Hot off the Wire podcast
Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. In this bonus episode of Hot off the Wire, we look back at some of the top headlines from the week in the world of sports and entertainment. Chris Evans named Sexiest Man...
Elko Daily Free Press
Quavo remembered nephew Takeoff as 'our angel'
Quavo remembers Takeoff, Donald Trump's daughter Tiffany gets married, and more celeb news. Quavo pays tribute to slain rapper and fellow Migos member Takeoff, and Rihanna has "cherished" the time that she's spent with her son. Get that and more celeb news here.
Elko Daily Free Press
Aaron Carter's memoir delayed 'out of respect for the Carter family'
The I Want Candy singer was found dead in his California home at the age of 34 on 5 November and his publisher Ballast Books came under fire days later when it announced his book, now titled Aaron Carter: An Incomplete Story of an Incomplete Life, would be released on 15 November. The late singer's management called the book's release a "heartless money grab", while a representative recently told Page Six that Aaron had stopped working with journalist Andy Symonds on the book and wanted "nothing to do with" it.
Elko Daily Free Press
Worth Watching Tuesday: Maggie’s Return to ‘FBI,’ ‘La Brea’ Fall Finale, Keeley Hawes in the ‘Crossfire,’ Oak Island ‘Curse’ Continues
Missy Peregrym (aka Special Agent Maggie Bell) returns to FBI after a maternity leave. The time-jumping heroes of La Brea consider jumping back to 10,000 B.C. from 1988 in the fall finale. British TV favorite Keeley Hawes (Bodyguard) stars in Crossfire, a hostage crisis thriller. History’s The Curse of Oak Island begins a 10th season of treasure hunting.
Nick Jonas Has His Own Tequila Brand, And We Got To Take Shots Of It With Him
I looked Nick Jonas in the eyes and said, "My mom says The Voice isn't the same without you." He agreed.
