Red Sox Rumors: Boston ‘High On The List’ For Star Free Agent

The Red Sox reportedly are a legitimate contender to land one of the best bats available in Major League Baseball free agency. Boston is going to be “high on the list” of potential landing spots for José Abreu, as reported by Bruce Levine on a recent episode of the “Inside the Clubhouse” podcast (h/t MassLive). Other realistic options for the longtime Chicago White Sox first baseman reportedly are the Chicago Cubs, Miami Marlins and World Series champion Houston Astros.
This Report Will Encourage Red Sox Fans About Boston’s Offseason

The Red Sox will have more financial freedom than most teams this Major League Baseball offseason and Boston apparently intends to take advantage of that luxury. In a column published to The Athletic on Monday, longtime MLB insider Ken Rosenthal identified the Red Sox as a ballclub with a “strong willingness to spend” this winter. Potentially joining Boston in staging an active, expensive offseason are the New York Mets, Philadelphia Phillies, St. Louis Cardinals, Texas Rangers and Seattle Mariners, per Rosenthal.
MLB Free Agency Rumors: This AL Team Prioritizing Anthony Rizzo

After sweeping the Yankees in the 2022 American League Championship Series, the Astros might swipe one of New York’s better players. Houston has identified Anthony Rizzo as its “No. 1 free-agent target at first base,” per The Athletic’s Ken Rosenthal. The reigning World Series champions recently watched their top two first base options — Yuli Gurriel and Trey Mancini — enter Major League Baseball free agency, but the Astros reportedly are considering retaining the former.
MLB Rumors: Red Sox Made Multi-Year Offer To Nathan Eovaldi

The Red Sox apparently are looking to keep Nathan Eovaldi in a Boston uniform. Boston has extended a multi-year contract offer to Eovaldi, as first reported by Marino Pepén on Saturday and confirmed by WEEI’s Rob Bradford on Sunday morning. Neither Pepén nor Bradford shed light on the details of the reported offer, and the latter pointed out that the gesture doesn’t mean a pact between Eovaldi and the Red Sox is imminent.
Jeff Saturday Makes First Puzzling Move As Colts Head Coach

It took Jeff Saturday less than zero seconds of actual football to make his first puzzling decision as interim coach of the Indianapolis Colts. The Colts named Saturday, a former player who had never previously coached a college or NFL game, interim head coach on Nov. 7 after firing previous coach Frank Reich following their blowout loss to the New England Patriots in Week 9. The move was poorly received, with most people making their minds up before watching Saturday at the helm. However, if they didn’t make up their minds before Sunday, they likely did after seeing the move he pulled prior to the Colts’ matchup with the Las Vegas Raiders.
It’s Time For Raiders To Really Consider Firing Coach Josh McDaniels

Josh McDaniels continues to reach new levels of embarrassment. “It’s like a broken record,” McDaniels started his press conference Sunday, per the team. McDaniels and the Las Vegas Raiders suffered their worst loss in a season that has been filled with them. And it took place as McDaniels was out-coached by Colts’ Jeff Saturday, a controversial hire by Indianapolis this week who served as an NFL analyst for ESPN merely one week ago. It was the first time Saturday, a longtime NFL center, took the sideline as a coach.
Bucs’ Leonard Fournette Tweets After Terrible Pass To Tom Brady

There reportedly was serious doubt about whether Leonard Fournette would be able to travel to Germany for the Buccaneers’ matchup with the Seahawks. Not only did the running back fly to Munich after working out his apparent passport issue, but he also was partly responsible for arguably the most memorable play from the first game on the NFL’s Week 10 Sunday slate.
NFL Rumors: Leonard Fournette Nearly Missed Germany Game For Non-Injury Reason

Leonard Fournette reportedly was close to taking in the Buccaneers’ Week 10 game as a spectator, and we’re not talking about standing on Tampa Bay’s sideline. Tom Brady and company are in Germany this weekend for an important matchup with the NFC West-leading Seattle Seahawks. NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero on Sunday reported the Bucs were close to entering the contest without their feature running back, but not because of an injury or strategic decision.
NFL Twitter Roasts Tom Brady For Bucs’ Horrendous Trick Play

The Buccaneers tried to pull a fast one on the Seahawks on Sunday in Germany, but the end result was utter embarrassment for their star quarterback. With a 14-3 lead midway through the third quarterback, Tampa Bay lined up in Wildcat formation as it stood on Seattle’s 22-yard line. Running back Leonard Fournette took a shotgun snap and pretend to break right before planting his foot and throwing left in the direction of Tom Brady, who was lined up out wide. The pass was underthrown and Brady slipped and fell around the Seahawks’ 10-yard line and was forced to watch from the turf as Seattle cornerback Tariq Woolen easily intercepted the football.
Kyle Shanahan Reacts To ‘Mind-Blowing’ Ejection In 49ers’ Win

The 49ers’ primetime win over the Chargers on Sunday night didn’t come without a little controversy. San Francisco played the entire second half of its 22-16 victory at Levi’s Stadium without one of its top defenders. Linebacker Dre Greenlaw was ejected from the Week 10 contest late in the second half after he delivered a helmet-to-helmet hit on Los Angeles quarterback Justin Herbert. Greenlaw didn’t appear to target Herbert’s head, but referees nonetheless felt the fourth-year pro violated one of the NFL’s zero-tolerance rules.
Mets Reportedly May Consider This Cy Young Ace If Jacob deGrom Walks

The Mets may be without one of their top pitchers from last season, but New York reportedly has some contingencies in mind. Jacob deGrom was among three other Mets players to decline their qualifying offers Tuesday. Those others included Brandon Nimmo and Chris Bassitt. The move is not much of a surprise as the trio hopes to sign multi-year deals this offseason.
Xander Bogaerts, Nathan Eovaldi Reject Red Sox Qualifying Offers

The Boston Red Sox last week extended qualifying offers to Xander Bogaerts and Nathan Eovaldi. According to multiple reports Tuesday, both players rejected the offers — each valued at $19.65 million over one year — and therefore remain free agents with the Major League Baseball offseason in full swing.
MLB Rumors: Yankees Re-Sign Anthony Rizzo To Multi-Year Deal

The New York Yankees reportedly have made their first significant offseason move, and no, it didn’t involve Aaron Judge. After opting out of an initially signed two-year extension prior to the start of the 2022 campaign, which would’ve paid $16 million for the 2023 season, first baseman Anthony Rizzo and the Yankees agreed on another two-year contract extension, according to The Athletic’s Ken Rosenthal.
NFL Rumors: How Texans Punished Brandin Cooks For Trade Deadline Antics

Brandin Cooks still is a Texans wide receiver, but he reportedly is no longer a Houston team captain. Cooks was one of the five players named captain by the Texans before the start of the 2022 NFL season, but according to NFL Media’s Mike Garafolo and Ian Rapoport, the veteran wide receiver recently lost that title due to his actions following the trade deadline.
MLB Rumors: National League Team Has ‘Real Interest’ In Xander Bogaerts

Xander Bogaerts can have his pick of which Major League Baseball team he wants to play for in 2023, and he could reunite with a former executive in Philadelphia. The All-Star shortstop opted out of his contract with the Red Sox and became a free agent. Boston’s chief baseball officer Chaim Bloom has stated the team’s goal in re-signing Bogaerts this offseason, but there will be many teams interested in the two-time World Series champion amid a strong free agent shortstop class.
