'Princess Diaries 3' Officially in the Works
The long-awaited third entry in The Princess Diaries series might finally become a reality. Anne Hathaway, who starred in the first two films, has publicly endorsed the idea of returning as Mia Thermopolis, but efforts to make a third movie have never come together. As recently as last month, Hathaway said she was "pulling for" a Princess Diaries 3.
'Yellowstone': Sally Struthers Isn't in the Cast, Despite Fan Confusion
Oscar nominee Jacki Weaver is back for another season on Yellowstone, meaning fans will see even more of the villainous Market Equities CEO Caroline Warner. This also means there could be some more confusion among viewers. When Weaver made her debut last season, some mistook her for Sally Struthers. Back...
Ice-T Reacts to People Trying to 'Cancel' Him for 'SNL' Cameo With Dave Chappelle
Ice-T made a cameo appearance on Saturday Night Live this weekend, and he did not seem to care about the controversy it generated. The rapper-turned-actor joined this week's SNL host Dave Chappelle for a parody of House of the Dragon featuring characters from Chappelle's Show. After the show was over, Ice-T acknowledged the condemnations of Chappelle on social media but seemed to be ambivalent toward them.
Jane Fonda Says She's 'Not Going to Be Around for Much Longer'
Jane Fonda is coming to terms with her own mortality, with a month to go before her 85th birthday. The living legend announced in September that she was diagnosed with non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma and started chemotherapy treatments. That has not slowed her activism at all though. In an interview with Entertainment...
Rock Drummer Eric Cougrand Dies in Middle of Concert
Eric Cougrand, the drummer for rock band Smashing Burritos, has died. Cougrand passed away on Friday, Nov. 4 of a suspected heart attack after he collapsed on stage during a Smashing Burritos performance at the Terrasse de Marseillette in France. He was 58. Cougrand is survived by a 12-year-old daughter.
Kendra Wilkinson Offers Major Life Update
Kendra Wilkinson is truly embracing her new career in the real estate business. The Carswell and Associates agent helps clients navigate the selling and purchases of properties in some of LA's finest areas, including Beverly Hills, Malibu, and Calabasas. The former Playboy model and mother of two takes fans into her life in the tough business in a new reality series Kendra Sells Hollywood, which premiered last fall on Discovery+. But her road to success hasn't been easy. It took her a year from getting her real estate license to get her first listing. But she stayed consistent. And now, she's sharing an update with fans on more success.
'Yellowstone': Kevin Costner Speaks on When He'll Leave the Show
Yellowstone star Kevin Costner has stayed on the show much longer than even he anticipated. On the eve of the show's fifth season premiere, Costner said he will continue playing John Dutton for as long as he wants. Costner has played the Dutton family patriarch since the show since 2018, and it was the first regular TV series role of his four-decade career.
'Hollywood Hillbillies' Star Delores 'Mema' Hughes Dead at 76
Dolores Hughes, who starred on the Reelz Channel reality series Hollywood Hillbillies, has died. She was 76. Hughes, affectionately known as "Mema" on the series, died of heart failure in a hospital in Grayson, Georgia on Nov. 9, her manager David Weintraub told TMZ. Hughes' family also shared the sad...
Gene Simmons Hospitalized, Wife Shannon Tweed Says
Kiss bassist Gene Simmons started his week in the hospital, his wife, actress Shannon Tweed, revealed on Instagram Monday. Simmons, 73, later told fans it was "no big deal" and he was only in the hospital for about an hour. Before Simmons was hospitalized, Simmons spoke with Page Six at his El Segundo, California restaurant to spill some details about his daughter Sophie Simmons' upcoming wedding.
'Days of Our Lives' Fans Pay Tribute to John Aniston Following His Death
Days of Our Lives fans are mourning the loss of John Aniston, who played Victor Kiriakis on the series for over three decades. Aniston died on Friday, Nov. 11, his daughter, Friends star Jennifer Aniston, announced on Instagram Monday. Aniston was 89. Jennifer, 53, shared the sad news alongside a...
Aaron Carter Dead: Did Singer Have a Will?
The fate of Aaron Carter's estate will be passed on to the State of California after the late pop singer reportedly died without a will. Carter tragically passed away on Saturday, Nov. 5 at the age of 34 of unknown reasons, leaving behind his 11-month-old Prince, who now may stand to inherit his father's wealth.
Casey Anthony Blames Her Father for Caylee's Death in First On-Camera Interview
Casey Anthony is reiterating a familiar story in her new on-camera interview about her daughter Caylee's death. Anthony is speaking out publicly for the first time in years on Casey Anthony: Where The Truth Lies, which premieres later this month on Peacock. According to a report by PEOPLE, Anthony blames her father, George Anthony for her daughter's death in the new interview.
'Dancing With The Stars': Pro Dancer Announces Pregnancy During Semifinals
The Dancing With the Stars semifinals episode began in a dramatic way courtesy of Wayne Brady and his pro dance partner, Witney Carson. After an impressive Paso doble dance, Carson announced that she is pregnant with her second child. Carson, 29, and her husband, Carson McAllister, welcomed their first child, son Kevin Leo McAllister, in January 2021.
'Teen Mom': Leah Messer's Ex Accused of Shady Dealing
Leah Messer's ex Jaylan Mobley might have gotten himself into some hot water. According to InTouch Weekly, Mobley "pocketed" money that the Teen Mom star gave him for the down payment on the house that they formerly shared together. Following their breakup, they reportedly agreed that Messer would be the one to remain at the residence.
'Dancing With the Stars': Len Goodman's Exit Has Fans in Disbelief
Len Goodman is taking his final bow on Dancing With the Stars this season. During the semi-finals, Goodman revealed that he would be retiring after Season 31. Naturally, the news has left many longtime DWTS fans pretty emotional. About halfway through Monday night's episode, co-host Tyra Banks shared that Goodman...
'Modern Family': Sofia Vergara and Julie Bowen Just Reunited
Claire and Gloria reunited for a night of fun and drinks to attend the Baby2Baby Charity Gala. Modern Family alums Sofia Vergara and Julie Bowen posed for a photo that Vergara shared with her 27 million Instagram followers. "Is it cocktail [itsjuliebowen]??" Vergara asked with laughing and kissing-faced emojis. Both were dressed in gowns, with Vergara donning all Black and Bowen wearing a Black and gold ensemble. Vergara's caption is a nod to Bowen's famous impersonation of her on The Ellen DeGeneres Show. While speaking with Degeneres at the time, Bowen shared how her Vergarawanted to know if the dress code for taping the daytime talk show would be considered "cocktail" so that she'd showed up in the right attire.
Jay Leno Speaks out After Suffering Serious Burns in Garage Fire
Jay Leno suffered serious burns to his face at the Burbank garage where he keeps his beloved classic car collection on Saturday. The former Tonight Show host said he is "OK" and needs a week or so to get "back on my feet." News of his injuries surfaced after Leno canceled a planned performance at a financial conference in Las Vegas Sunday.
Christina Applegate Steps out for First Public Appearance Since MS Diagnosis
Christina Applegate thanked her "gorgeous" supporters Monday at her Hollywood Walk of Fame ceremony, which marked the Emmy winner's first public appearance since she announced her multiple sclerosis diagnosis in 2021. The Dead to Me star was initially set to receive her Walk of Fame star in 2020 but her ceremony was delayed due to the pandemic.
Candace Cameron Bure Causes a Stir Saying GAC Family Movies Will Not Feature Gay Couples
Candace Cameron Bure confirmed that GAC Family movies will not feature gay couples in a new Wall Street Journal profile, setting off a wave of anger from those pushing for greater representation. In the profile, GAC Family chief Bill Abbott also angered many by dismissing LGBT representation as a "trend." Bure joined GAC Media in April, and also became the network's chief content officer after over a decade at Hallmark Channel, Abbott's previous employer.
'Yellowstone': Rip Wheeler Actor Cole Hauser as Special Message for Fans Ahead of Season 5 Premiere
Cole Hauser is psyching up fans for the imminent release of Yellowstone's fifth season. Hours ahead of the episodes' Sunday debut, Hauser posted an Instagram photo of himself in complete Rip Wheeler garb with the caption, "Hope y'all are happy that's it's finally the day for S5! Thx to all of you that have support us over the years and made us the success we are." Hauser's character of Rip has been the focus of intense speculation among Yellowstone fans after the series posted a tribute video for the character's birthday in September and teased, "Get ready, Yellowstone TV fans. Something big is coming." The "something big" was interpreted by viewers as a spoiler about Rip's death.
